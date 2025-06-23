2025-08-01 Friday

Strategy adds to $60b Bitcoin bet with 245 BTC bought at $105.9k

Even as Bitcoin hovers in a tight range, Strategy remains undeterred. The company’s latest purchase, executed at $105,856 per BTC, brings its total holdings to 592,345 BTC — a multibillion-dollar bet on Bitcoin’s future. According to a Form 8-K filing…
Crypto.news2025/06/23 21:51
The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and nine other departments: By 2027, the amount of gold resources will increase by 5% to 10%, and the output of gold and silver will increase by mor

PANews reported on June 23 that the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and nine other departments issued the "Implementation Plan for High-quality Development of the Gold Industry (2025-2027)", which
PANews2025/06/23 21:46
ECB President Lagarde: EU lawmakers should pave the way for digital euro

PANews reported on June 23 that European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde once again called on European lawmakers on Monday to pass legislation to pave the way for the launch
PANews2025/06/23 21:25
US luxury car restorer ECD receives $500 million in equity financing to launch Bitcoin treasury strategy

PANews reported on June 23 that according to Investing.com , ECD Automotive Design ( ECDA ), the world's largest Land Rover and Jaguar retro modification company, announced that it has
PANews2025/06/23 21:16
Fuzzland discloses a security incident and calls on the crypto industry to strengthen protection

PANews reported on June 23 that FuzzLand, a Web3 security and analysis company, recently disclosed a security incident involving the Bedrock UniBTC protocol. Officials said that a former employee used
PANews2025/06/23 21:09
Crypto scammer flaunts $4m stolen from Coinbase users, ZachXBT reveals

Scammer stole $4 million from Coinbase, but was not very diligent in covering up his trail.
Crypto.news2025/06/23 21:03
Trezor issues security alert after contact form exploit used in phishing scam

Crypto hardware wallet provider Trezor has issued a security caution to its users, warning of a new tactic being used by malicious actors to impersonate the company and phish for sensitive information. In a post on June 23 via social…
Crypto.news2025/06/23 21:01
Crypto Weekly Report (June 15-22): US involvement in the Iran-Israel conflict, intensified geopolitics pushes BTC pricing downward

Author: 0xBrooker This week, crypto assets have experienced the triple intersection of "institutional funds supporting the bottom, increased alertness on derivatives, and instantaneous amplification of geopolitical risks." BTC continued to
PANews2025/06/23 21:00
Brazilian listed company Méliuz spent $28.61 million to purchase 275.43 Bitcoins

PANews reported on June 23 that Israel Salmen, CEO of Brazilian listed technology company Méliuz SA (CASH3), wrote that after the company completed the latest round of stock issuance, it
PANews2025/06/23 20:59
Crypto crash: Top 3 reasons Bitcoin and altcoins may rebound

The recent crypto crash continued on Monday, June 23, as investors embraced a risk-off sentiment amid an ongoing geopolitical crisis. Bitcoin (BTC) was trading at $101,000, up from Sunday’s low of $98,230, while Ethereum (ETH) rose to $2,250.  Total liquidations…
Crypto.news2025/06/23 20:56

