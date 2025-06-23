MEXC Exchange
Here’s why the XRP price may crash below $1 soon
XRP price continued its downward momentum on Monday as it crashed below the important support level at $2. Ripple (XRP) has declined for five consecutive days, marking its longest losing streak in over a month, and is now trading at…
Crypto.news
2025/06/23 20:52
Last week, 6 listed companies bought a net $198 million of BTC, and Strategy increased its holdings for 12 consecutive weeks
PANews reported on June 23 that according to SoSoValue data, as of June 23, Eastern Time, global non-mining listed companies had a net purchase of $198 million worth of Bitcoin
PANews
2025/06/23 20:47
DeFi infrastructure company Veda completes $18 million financing, led by CoinFund
PANews reported on June 23 that according to CoinDesk, DeFi infrastructure company Veda has completed a $18 million financing led by CoinFund, with participation from Coinbase Ventures, Animoca Ventures, GSR,
PANews
2025/06/23 20:42
NYSE-listed Sequans announces $384M fundraise to launch BTC Treasury, subject to shareholder approval
Sequans Communications announced a $384 million fundraising initiative to create a Bitcoin treasury, subject to shareholder approval. The move comes as the company faces delisting risks due to its market cap falling below NYSE requirements. On June 23, Sequans Communications…
Crypto.news
2025/06/23 20:40
Anthony Pompliano announces $1 billion merger to form ProCap Financial, plans to build a Bitcoin native financial platform
PANews reported on June 23 that Anthony Pompliano tweeted that his private company ProCap BTC, LLC will merge with Nasdaq-listed SPAC Columbus Circle Capital Corp I ($CCCM) to form a
PANews
2025/06/23 20:34
Fiserv to launch digital asset platform and stablecoin FIUSD by year end
PANews reported on June 23 that according to Business Wire, financial technology giant Fiserv announced that it will launch a digital asset platform and stablecoin FIUSD by the end of
PANews
2025/06/23 20:29
ZachXBT: New York scammers impersonated Coinbase customer service and stole more than $4 million, most of which was spent on gambling
PANews reported on June 23 that according to the on-chain detective ZachXBT, New York social engineering scammer Christian Nieves (alias Daytwo/PawsOnHips) set up a small call center to impersonate Coinbase
PANews
2025/06/23 20:14
PEPE falters, Neo Pepe Coin sets new presale benchmark with DAO, gamified ecosystem
As Pepe Coin fades, investors are rallying behind Neo Pepe, a gamified, DAO-driven presale project redefining what it means to be the best memecoin in 2025. #partnercontent
Crypto.news
2025/06/23 20:07
Strategy bought 245 bitcoins last week, spending $26 million
PANews reported on June 23 that according to the 8-K document submitted by Strategy to the SEC, the company purchased 245 bitcoins at an average price of $105,856 per bitcoin
PANews
2025/06/23 20:01
Unicoin to acquire majority stake in Diamond Lake and launch altcoin treasury strategy
PANews reported on June 23 that according to CoinDesk, Unicoin, a crypto project accused by the SEC, announced that it would acquire a 51% stake in Diamond Lake Minerals and
PANews
2025/06/23 19:52
