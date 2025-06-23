2025-08-01 Friday

Why Is Crypto Down Today? – June 23, 2025

The crypto market is down today. Ten of the top 100 coins have seen increases over the past 24 hours. Moreover, the cryptocurrency market capitalization has decreased by 2.8% over the past day, now standing at $3.23 trillion, compared to Friday’s $3.37 trillion. The total crypto trading volume is at $161 billion, back to the typical levels. TL;DR: The crypto market has seen a notable drop over the weekend; BTC and ETH dropped around 1% over the past day each; At one point, BTC fell below the psychologically relevant $100,000 level; The probability of BTC ending 2025 above $200,000 has dropped to 3.5%; This is not over yet, analysts say, as market braces for instability; The market may experience additional hits. Crypto Winners & Losers All the top 10 coins per market cap are down today. Bitcoin (BTC) fell by 0.7%, now trading at $101,924, nearing the psychologically relevant $100,000 mark. This is also the smallest decrease in this category. Also, Ethereum (ETH) fell by 1%, changing hands at $2,251. This is the category’s second-smallest drop. XRP (XRP) saw the highest decrease in this category of 2.6% to the price of $2.02. Moreover, ten of the top 100 coins saw their prices increase in the same period. The best performer is Story (IP) , with the only double-digit increase of 11.6% to $3.06. At the same time, Filecoin (FIL) fell the most, followed by Toncoin (TON) . They’re down 3.9% and 3.8% to $2.12 and $2.75, respectively. Speaking of XRP, Bloomberg analysts recently placed the odds of an XRP spot ETF approval at 95% . The timing of these approvals/launches is more uncertain. Could be something we're talking about in the next month or two. Or it could be something that waits until October or later. Matter of when not if For Bloomberg clients, the note can be read here: https://t.co/PBdquFWPVn — James Seyffart (@JSeyff) June 20, 2025 Meanwhile, recent geopolitical shocks triggered immediate market reactions . Investors began moving into traditional safe-haven assets like gold and the US dollar. Bitcoin sold off all day & made up more than half of its losses in the last 30 minutes. Trump's announcement of direct US involvement in the Middle East marked the local bottom. pic.twitter.com/02Uxuqe21d — Joe Consorti ⚡️ (@JoeConsorti) June 22, 2025 This Isn’t Over: Market Braces for Instability Dr. Sean Dawson, Head of Research at decentralized onchain options AI-powered platform, Derive.xyz , commented that the surge in short-term implied volatility (IV) confirms the market is bracing for more instability. Volatility markets are telling us this isn’t over. “Amid mounting geopolitical pressure, we’re seeing classic risk-off behavior with falling prices, spiking volatility, and a pullback in upside positioning,” Dawson says. At one point, BTC has pulled back from $104,300 to $100,300. At the same time, there was also spike in short-term implied volatility by 10% to 45%. This happened as traders began pricing in fresh risk. Moreover, ETH plunged nearly 14% from $2,550 to $2,200, along with a 15-point jump in 7-day IV to 83%. This reflects increased downside hedging and uncertainty, Dawson says. “Ethereum’s double-digit loss and volatility spike to 83% show just how fast risk can unravel when leverage is high,” he adds. Source: Derive.xyz, Amberdata Without a clear de-escalation trigger, the company expects more cautious positioning and subdued momentum in the month ahead, the Head of Research notes. Dawson notes that the BTC options market is currently “scaling back on optimism.” The probability of BTC ending 2025 above $200,000 has dropped to 3.5%. The chance of it surpassing $150,000 in that same period fell to 11%. “Bulls are losing conviction as geopolitical risk and macro headwinds overshadow halving optimism and ETF flows.” At the same time, the likelihood of BTC closing below $80,000 remains unchanged at 20%. All these percentages “show the options market leaning defensive. Traders aren’t betting big on upside right now.” Levels & Events to Watch Next At the time of writing, BTC trades at $101,924. At one point over the past day, the coin saw a sharp drop from the intraday high $102,739 and below the psychologically critical $100,000 mark to $98,467. It has recovered somewhat since. Over the past 7 days, we have seen a decrease of 4.5% from the intraweek high of $108,771. Bitcoin Price Chart. Source: TradingView At the same time, Ethereum is currently trading at $2,251. The price saw a daily high of $2,280, falling to $2,134, before rising slightly to the current price. Over the past week, ETH fell 13.7% from the weekly high of $2,671. Moreover, the crypto market sentiment has entered fear territory. The Fear and Greed Index has dropped from 48 on Friday and 40 on Sunday to the current 37 . Now, fear is driving the prices potentially pushing them lower. But it can also present a chance to buy the dip. Source: CoinMarketCap Meanwhile, on 20 June, US BTC spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) until later today saw only $6.37 million in inflows. While BlackRock saw an inflow of $46.91 million, Fidelity recorded an outflow of $40.55 million. Source: SoSoValue On the same day, US ETH ETFs saw outflows of $11.34 million , breaking another streak. BlackRock leads this amount with a loss of $19.71 million, while Grayscale and VanEck took in $6.6 million and 1.77 million, respectively. Source: SoSoValue Tokyo-listed investment firm Metaplanet bought an additional 1,111 BTC for $118.2 million, amid the price dip. The company now holds 11,111 BTC on its balance sheet, valued at over $1.07 billion. On the other hand, Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest offloaded $146.2 million worth of Circle (CRCL) shares on Friday. Here are the current top 15 largest holdings in Cathie Wood and Ark Invest's $ARKK ETF 🥇 Tesla $TSLA – 10.15% 🥈 Coinbase $COIN – 8.31% 🥉 Circle $CRCL – 7.84% pic.twitter.com/SBQcYUqIip — ETF Tracker (@TheETFTracker) June 20, 2025 Quick FAQ Why did crypto move against stocks today? The crypto market has seen a significant drop in a day, while the stock markets saw a mixed picture on their last day of trading. The S&P 500 went down by 0.22%, the Nasdaq-100 decreased by 0.43%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.083%. Investors were on edge over the Israel-Iran war and the US’s potential role. They were then surprised by the US attacks on Iran on Saturday, and this is bound to reflect on the stock market. Is this dip sustainable? Given the current geopolitical and economic developments, the prices may decrease further. Bitcoin may fall below $100,000 and ETH below $2,100.
Solana inks partnership with Kazakhstan Ministry to advance tokenized markets and crypto education

Solana announced that it has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Kazakhstan government to advance the region’s crypto industry through education and boosting startups. In a recent post, the blockchain announced that the President of the Foundation, Lily…
BlackRock transfers 8,172 ETH to Coinbase Prime, suspected of preparing to sell

PANews reported on June 23 that according to Lookonchain, BlackRock transferred 8,172 ETH to Coinbase Prime about 50 minutes ago, worth about 18.4 million US dollars. This is the first
Humanity Protocol is accused of being a "domestic shell project", and Shenzhen Zhangteng information materials appear in the code

PANews reported on June 23 that according to X platform users @LianFang_ and AB @_FORAB, Humanity Protocol (H) was suspected of being a "domestic project shell". Its 1.0.2 version APK
US media: Israel seeks to end conflict with Iran as soon as possible

PANews June 23 news, according to the Wall Street Journal, officials said that Israel continues to attack Iran's military infrastructure, but is seeking to end the war with Iran as
Romania's new government plans to tax cryptocurrency gains

PANews reported on June 23 that according to Jinshi, the new Romanian government plans to impose taxes on cryptocurrency gains and income on social media platforms.
New Options for Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and XRP holders: Explore Blockchain Cloud Mining

In today’s rapidly developing digital economy, “ mining ” is no longer the exclusive domain of geeks and technical players. With the popularization of blockchain technology and the breakthrough of cloud computing capabilities, cloud mining is quietly changing the way global users participate in the cryptocurrency market with the advantages of “no equipment required, remote operation, and automatic income”. Today, from individual investors to small and medium-sized enterprises, more and more users are easily participating in the production and management of mainstream digital assets such as Bitcoin and Dogecoin through blockchain cloud mining, a low-threshold and high-security path. This digital gold rush is being redefined by the two key words “simple” and “safe”. The so-called cloud mining refers to renting computing power resources from remote data centers, and the platform completes the mining process on behalf of users, and users receive daily output currency dividends in the form of contracts. You don’t need to buy expensive mining machines or bear high electricity bills. Just choose a suitable computing power package on the platform to automatically start mining and enjoy daily income. Blockchain Cloud Mining Platform Core Advantages Sign up and get a bonus New users can get an exclusive bonus worth $12 upon registration , which can be used for the daily sign-in mining function, easily producing a $0.6 system reward every day, and start the cloud mining journey at zero cost. Legal compliance guarantee The platform is officially authorized and regulated by British financial institutions, operates legally and compliantly, and provides users with a reliable blockchain cloud mining environment. Military-grade security system Adopting high-intensity encryption technology and multi-signature wallet mechanism, it fully guarantees the security of user data and assets, and the protection level is comparable to military standards. Transparent operation mechanism The entire platform interface is simple and intuitive, the mining process is displayed in real time, the contract details are clear, the income records can be checked, the payment process is open and transparent, and hidden fees are eliminated. Flexible mining plan Provide a variety of customized mining contracts, covering different needs and risk preferences, suitable for crypto novices to senior miners, helping every user to efficiently manage digital assets. Green energy driven All mining infrastructure is deployed in areas that use 100% renewable energy, practicing the concept of sustainable development and creating an environmentally friendly and safe blockchain ecosystem. Technology-driven revenue automation Based on the underlying architecture provided by blockchaincloudmining.com, the platform has built a unique consensus mechanism and computing power scheduling system, supporting users to customize computing power strategies through a visual interface. The system automatically settles revenue every day and quickly distributes it to user wallets, realizing the true meaning of “easy mining, automatic income”. You can see a complete list of the new stable income contracts here. How Blockchain Cloud Mining Works After purchasing the contract, the profit will be automatically credited to your account the next day. When the account balance reaches $100, you can choose to withdraw to your digital currency wallet, or continue to purchase contracts to get more profits. (The platform has launched a series of stable income contracts. For more contracts, please visit the official website .) BlockchainCloudMining is a world-leading blockchain mining service platform headquartered in the UK with a legal registration certificate and financial regulatory qualifications. Since its establishment in 2018, it has been committed to bringing efficient and transparent cloud mining services to global investors, with users in more than 190 countries. Visit the official website to start your new mining journey and let your daily income create more possibilities for you.
Self Chain announces removal of founder Ravindra Kumar from CEO position

PANews reported on June 23 that according to The Block, Self Chain announced that its founder Ravindra Kumar was dismissed from his position as CEO because he was suspected of
Mind Network Launches Phase 2 of "World AI Health Hub" and Launches $5 Million FHE Reward Pool

PANews reported on June 23 that Mind Network officially announced its cooperation with VANA to launch the second phase of the "World AI Health Hub" activity on BSC. The first
Saylor Teases Record Bitcoin Buy—As Strategy Faces $5.9B Loss Lawsuit and Investor Fury

Michael Saylor, the executive chairman of Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), has hinted at yet another Bitcoin purchase, even as the company faces a lawsuit tied to a $5.9 billion first-quarter loss and rising investor anger. On Sunday, Saylor posted a chart of Strategy’s past Bitcoin buys to X, captioned, “Nothing Stops This Orange.” The cryptic message mirrors past posts that preceded new Bitcoin purchases by the firm. Nothing Stops This Orange pic.twitter.com/NwtiXWl4MT — Michael Saylor (@saylor) June 22, 2025 Strategy currently holds about 592,100 BTC, now valued at over $59 billion, with Bitcoin trading just under $101,000, making it the largest Bitcoin holder among public companies. That figure represents nearly 2.8% of the total supply. Strategy Faces Class Action Over Unrealized Bitcoin Loss, Insider Sales Allegations The post comes amid rising scrutiny. On Thursday, Saylor and other Strategy executives were sued in a Virginia federal court. The lawsuit, filed by shareholder Abhey Parmar, accused Saylor, CEO Phong Le, CFO Andrew Kang, and four board members of breaching their fiduciary duties and misleading investors ahead of the company’s Q1 earnings report. The lawsuit centers on Strategy’s adoption of a new Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) rule in January . The rule allowed companies to mark crypto holdings to their fair market value on balance sheets. According to the suit, the change caused Strategy to report a $5.9 billion unrealized loss on its Bitcoin holdings, disclosed in early April. That news triggered an almost 9% drop in the company’s stock price . Parmar claims the company’s leadership failed to fully disclose how the accounting change could affect its financials. He also argues they downplayed the risks of Bitcoin’s volatility. “The company’s profitability when applying its bitcoin-driven investment strategy and treasury options were substantially less profitable than represented,” the filing stated. In addition, the lawsuit accuses executives of offloading company stock while its price was still inflated. Parmar alleges they sold shares for personal gain before the loss became public, collecting a combined $31.5 million. He further accuses the group of corporate waste, gross mismanagement, and abusing their control. Saylor has not commented publicly on the lawsuit, but he continues to express confidence in Bitcoin. In a recent post, he predicted the price of one Bitcoin could reach $21 million in 21 years, a bold claim that lacked explanation but underscored his long-term vision. $21 million in 21 years — Michael Saylor (@saylor) June 21, 2025 Saylor Under Fire, But Adds to Bitcoin Stack Amid Market Dip In mid-May, the company was hit with a proposed class-action lawsuit , accusing it of misleading shareholders about the risks tied to its new Bitcoin accounting method. Filed by investor Anas Hamza, the lawsuit claims Strategy failed to fully disclose the impact of adopting FASB’s fair-value crypto accounting rule, which contributed to a reported $5.9 billion unrealized Q1 loss and an 8.67% drop in MSTR shares on April 7. ⚖️ Commentators fear the @MicroStrategy class-action lawsuit sets a precedent for broader enforcement, posing a threat to corporate $BTC adoption. #Bitcoin #Strategy #Lawsuit https://t.co/AXm2CqTHjL — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) May 20, 2025 The suit names chairman Michael Saylor, CEO Phong Le, and CFO Andrew Kang as defendants, alleging they misrepresented Strategy’s “anticipated profitability” and downplayed Bitcoin’s volatility risks. A particular target is the company’s focus on BTC Yield, a metric tracking the ratio between Bitcoin holdings and common shares, which plaintiffs argue obscured the potential downside of volatile price swings under the new accounting standard. Despite the legal headwinds, Strategy is doubling down on its Bitcoin strategy. In a June 16 filing, the company disclosed the purchase of 10,100 BTC for $1.05 billion , at an average price of $104,080 per coin. 💰 @Strategy discloses it has purchased an additional 10,100 bitcoins at a cost of approximately $1.05 billion. #Bitcoin #MSTR https://t.co/p1nrlzuLw1 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 16, 2025 The move brings Strategy’s total Bitcoin holdings to 592,100 BTC, cementing its place as the largest corporate holder of the asset. The acquisition, made amid rising geopolitical tensions and without selling any stock or BTC, pushed Strategy’s YTD BTC yield to 19.1%, according to Strategy’s data. ‼️ Bitcoin faces potential crash to $92,000 as CryptoQuant warns demand dropped 50% while short-term holders shed 800,000 BTC and institutional flows collapse amid bull run concerns. #Bitcoin #BTC https://t.co/5Bc5Xp1UcH — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 20, 2025 However, Bitcoin’s recent price dip below $98,500, its lowest in six weeks following U.S. airstrikes in Iran, has added fresh pressure to the strategy. While Saylor remains committed to “buy and hold,” investors are watching closely as the stakes, and the scrutiny, grow.
