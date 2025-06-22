MEXC Exchange
Data: BLAST, VENOM, SOON and other tokens will be unlocked in large amounts next week, of which BLAST unlocks about $22.5 million
PANews reported on June 22 that Token Unlocks data showed that BLAST, VENOM, SOON and other tokens will be unlocked in large amounts next week, including: Blast (BLAST) will unlock
VENOM
$0.18063
-0.42%
TOKEN
$0.01651
+4.03%
BLAST
$0.003117
+3.04%
SOON
$0.148
+2.56%
PANews
2025/06/22 20:41
Data: Jupiter platform transaction volume exceeds 1 trillion US dollars
PANews reported on June 22 that Solana ecosystem DEX Jupiter published data on the X platform showing that the total transaction volume of its platform has exceeded 1 trillion US
PANews
2025/06/22 20:22
Michael Saylor releases Bitcoin Tracker information again, and may disclose holdings data next week
PANews reported on June 22 that Michael Saylor, executive chairman of Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), once again released information related to Bitcoin Tracker, and said that nothing can stop this orange.
PANews
2025/06/22 20:05
Crypto market plummets after US attacks Iran nuclear sites
The crypto market turned red on Saturday and Sunday as geopolitical tensions spiked following President Donald Trump’s order to bomb Iran’s nuclear sites. The U.S. joined Israel in launching strikes on Iran early Sunday, targeting three key nuclear sites in…
RED
$0.3465
-5.97%
ORDER
$0.1191
-3.48%
U
$0.01092
-1.26%
TRUMP
$9.158
-0.31%
BOMB
$0.0004584
+0.32%
Crypto.news
2025/06/22 19:58
Virtuals Protocol hit by token drain, revenue drop, and user exodus
Virtuals Protocol token continued its strong downward trend on Sunday, June 22, as its ecosystem woes accelerated. Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) price tumbled to a low of $1.35, its lowest level since May 8. It has dropped by more than 46%…
MORE
$0.10005
+0.12%
TOKEN
$0.01651
+4.03%
VIRTUAL
$1.3078
-0.75%
Crypto.news
2025/06/22 19:37
Analyst: Bitcoin has only a 20-25% chance of falling to $90,000 at this stage
PANews reported on June 22 that according to Cointelegraph, after the news of the United States' direct involvement in the Israel-Iran conflict came out, Bitcoin quickly responded and fell below
STAGE
$0.00005
+23.45%
PANews
2025/06/22 18:38
Vice President of JD Group: Proposes that Hong Kong develop a stable currency for offshore RMB to gain a place in the international currency competition
PANews reported on June 22 that according to the Hong Kong Wen Wei Po, JD Group Vice President Shen Jianguang stated at the opening forum of the Wealth Management Expo
WEN
$0.00003966
+1.56%
VICE
$0.01289
+36.69%
PANews
2025/06/22 18:35
Analysis: BTC is not affected by the US involvement in the Iran-Israel conflict, and the reversal momentum is strengthened after a short-term decline
PANews reported on June 22 that according to CoinDesk, CoinDesk Research pointed out that Bitcoin was not affected by the US involvement in the Iran-Israel conflict. After a short-term decline,
BTC
$117,605.38
+0.84%
NOT
$0.002115
+10.15%
PANews
2025/06/22 18:26
AguilaTrades' 20x Bitcoin long position currently has a floating loss of more than $10 million
PANews reported on June 22 that according to Onchain Lens detection, the 20x Bitcoin long positions held by the "mysterious whale" AguilaTrades currently have a floating loss of more than
MORE
$0.10005
+0.12%
PANews
2025/06/22 18:15
The 40,000 ETH short position of the “Whale with 100% Win Rate in Three Battles against ETH” has now made a floating profit of 21.56 million US dollars
PANews reported on June 22 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, the "whale with 100% win rate in three battles against ETH" has now made a floating
NOW
$0.00778
+11.62%
ETH
$3,772.38
+0.60%
WIN
$0.00005892
-0.89%
PANews
2025/06/22 17:44
Trending News
World’s iris-scanner builder secures $5.5m in seed funding round
Data: Bitcoin whales have accumulated 1% of the total circulating supply of Bitcoin in the past four months
Top gainers and losers in crypto this week
US SEC rolls out ‘Project Crypto’ to rewrite rules for digital assets
Crypto Governance Crunch: Nearly 1 in 4 North American CFOs Plot 2027 Treasury Shift