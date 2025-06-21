2025-08-01 Friday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Texas Governor Signs SB 21, Becoming the Third State to Establish a Bitcoin Reserve

Texas Governor Signs SB 21, Becoming the Third State to Establish a Bitcoin Reserve

PANews reported on June 22 that according to The block, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has signed SB 21, becoming the third state to set up a Bitcoin reserve after Arizona
Share
PANews2025/06/22 08:02
Overview of AI investment in the first half of 2025: 58% of global venture capital flows to AI

Overview of AI investment in the first half of 2025: 58% of global venture capital flows to AI

Author: Catalaize Compiled by: Felix, PANews Global investment in AI startups from January to June 2025 far exceeded that in the first half of 2024. The first quarter of 2025
Farcana
FAR$0.000197-1.99%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.13+2.36%
Share
PANews2025/06/22 08:00
HASHJ cloud mining opens new frontier with support for BTC, ETH, DOGE, XRP, SOL, USDT

HASHJ cloud mining opens new frontier with support for BTC, ETH, DOGE, XRP, SOL, USDT

HASHJ launches upgraded AI-powered cloud mining, enabling secure passive crypto income via smartphone. #sponsoredcontent
Bitcoin
BTC$117,650.15+0.94%
Solana
SOL$177.61+0.93%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08815+0.76%
XRP
XRP$3.0842+1.01%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.13+2.36%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/22 03:37
Michael Saylor at BTC Prague: bitcoin will reach $21m within 21 years

Michael Saylor at BTC Prague: bitcoin will reach $21m within 21 years

From June 19 to June 21, 2025, the Czech capital is hosting the BTC Prague conference, which was attended by Incrypted representatives. The main speaker of the event was Michael Saylor, co-founder of Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy). He spoke about the future of the first cryptocurrency and voiced his strategy for investing in the asset. “My […] Сообщение Michael Saylor at BTC Prague: bitcoin will reach $21m within 21 years появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
Bitcoin
BTC$117,650.15+0.94%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.11692-1.85%
Share
Incrypted2025/06/22 03:09
XRP’s safe, for now; Ripple lawyer dismisses government seizure claims

XRP’s safe, for now; Ripple lawyer dismisses government seizure claims

Ripple’s legal counsel Bill Morgan has dismissed speculation that the U.S. government could seize XRP tokens from the company’s escrow accounts for national reserve purposes. Morgan’s blunt “No it won’t” response countered analyst John Squire’s claims about potential government confiscation…
Threshold
T$0.01763+2.91%
U Coin
U$0.01087-1.62%
XRP
XRP$3.0842+1.01%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00778+11.62%
Safe Token
SAFE$0.4463-1.47%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/22 03:00
This token below $1 could overtake Solana, and it’s not Cardano

This token below $1 could overtake Solana, and it’s not Cardano

Little Pepe presale gains traction as a meme-powered Layer-2 contender eyeing top-10 status. #partnercontent
Notcoin
NOT$0.002117+10.14%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02538-0.78%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002186+27.16%
Solayer
LAYER$0.6327-0.37%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/22 02:56
Will Elon Musk’s frog post trigger the next PEPE pump?

Will Elon Musk’s frog post trigger the next PEPE pump?

PEPE tests key support as Elon Musk’s frog post sparks speculation of a meme coin rally. #sponsoredcontent
Memecoin
MEME$0.002186+27.16%
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.0000001112-3.38%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001114-0.62%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/22 02:37
The eyes have it: Reddit considers World ID iris scan, so users can prove they’re human

The eyes have it: Reddit considers World ID iris scan, so users can prove they’re human

As pressure mounts from advancing AI, age verification laws, and bot-related abuse, Reddit is exploring a partnership with Sam Altman’s World ID to verify users while preserving anonymity. The biometric system, which scans irises without storing personal data, could help…
IRISnet
IRIS$0.0007192-1.89%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.13+2.36%
SPACE ID
ID$0.1693-1.74%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/22 02:30
Crypto VC funding: Crypto infra, AI stack up $159m in a shaky market

Crypto VC funding: Crypto infra, AI stack up $159m in a shaky market

Crypto fundraising remained resilient from June 15 to June 21, with 18 projects securing a combined $159.5 million despite broader market volatility.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.13+2.36%
Bware
INFRA$0.1097-0.18%
VinuChain
VC$0.00469-6.01%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/22 01:35
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 401 million US dollars, mainly short orders

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 401 million US dollars, mainly short orders

PANews reported on June 21 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $401 million, of which long orders
Share
PANews2025/06/21 23:30

Trending News

More

World’s iris-scanner builder secures $5.5m in seed funding round

Data: Bitcoin whales have accumulated 1% of the total circulating supply of Bitcoin in the past four months

Top gainers and losers in crypto this week

US SEC rolls out ‘Project Crypto’ to rewrite rules for digital assets

Crypto Governance Crunch: Nearly 1 in 4 North American CFOs Plot 2027 Treasury Shift