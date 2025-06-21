MEXC Exchange
An ancient whale deposited 5,000 ETH into Coinbase, and would make a profit of $12.05 million if sold
PANews reported on June 21 that according to monitoring by crypto analyst @ai_9684xtpa, in 2016, the ancient whale recharged 5,000 ETH to Coinbase 3 hours ago, about 12.11 million US
PANews
2025/06/21 20:37
Hong Kong Financial Secretary: Embracing the development of digital assets, Hong Kong will become the world's first cross-border asset management center within 2-3 years
PANews reported on June 21 that according to a Hong Kong government press release, Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po said today at an event that as of the
PANews
2025/06/21 20:23
‘Policy procrastination’ leaves UK trailing EU, US in crypto regulation: Experts
A new OMFIF blog warns the UK is losing its early advantage in digital asset regulation, as the EU enforces MiCA and the US advances with the Genius Act.
PANews
2025/06/21 20:23
Macroeconomic outlook for next week: Trump is looking for trouble everywhere, Powell will "go to the meeting alone"
PANews reported on June 21 that missile attacks between Israel and Iran continued over the past week, but with Trump announcing on Friday the postponement of the decision to strike
PANews
2025/06/21 19:33
British fund giant Baillie Gifford launches tokenization pilot project on Ethereum
PANews reported on June 21 that Tom Wan, head of data at Entropy Advisors, published an article on the X platform, revealing that Baillie Gifford, one of the largest mutual
PANews
2025/06/21 19:30
Hong Kong Business Federation released a research report proposing six suggestions to support the construction of a global stablecoin issuance center
PANews reported on June 21 that according to the Hong Kong Ta Kung Pao, the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Union Federation released a research report on building a global
PANews
2025/06/21 18:58
Negentropy Capital announces dissolution and will liquidate remaining funds and project quotas
PANews reported on June 21 that Negentropy Capital founder Billy.BUIDL announced on the X platform that he had decided to dissolve Negentropy Anti-Entropy Capital, which he had established with two
PANews
2025/06/21 18:35
Hacken: If you hold HAI on Ethereum or BNB chain, please do not initiate bridge transactions for the time being
PANews reported on June 21 that Hacken announced on the X platform that it is investigating a security incident involving unauthorized minting of HAI tokens on the Ethereum and BNB
PANews
2025/06/21 18:30
ZachXBT slams Bitcoin bridge Garden Finance for laundering hacked funds
ZachXBT claims over 80% of Garden Finance’s fees are tied to crypto laundering, challenging the project’s decentralization narrative.
PANews
2025/06/21 17:52
Hong Kong Legislative Council members proposed expanding Hong Kong's RMB fund pool to 5 trillion yuan to support the development of stablecoins
PANews reported on June 21 that according to Hong Kong China News Service, Hong Kong Liberal Arts Federation Chairman and Legislative Council member Lo Wai-kwok said that the development of
PANews
2025/06/21 17:36
