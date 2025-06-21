2025-08-01 Friday

How to prevent Web3 projects from becoming pyramid schemes by attracting new users and offering commissions?

Author: Lawyer Xu Qian introduction "Invite gifts", "share rebates", "promotion rewards"... Whether it is traditional e-commerce, content platforms, or Web3 projects, more and more product designs have introduced user incentive
PANews2025/06/21 08:30
Uniswap and Morpho and other institutions cooperate to develop Web3SOC, a security and governance framework designed for compliance

PANews reported on June 21 that according to The Block, Uniswap Labs, Morpho, Maple Finance, Kiln and Steakhouse Financial have partnered with security companies Cantina and Secureum to establish a
PANews2025/06/21 08:30
The probability of the Fed keeping its policy unchanged in July has dropped to 83.5%.

PANews reported on June 21 that according to Jinshi, Fed Governor Waller was clearly dovish last night. According to CME's "Fed Watch": the probability of the Fed keeping interest rates
PANews2025/06/21 08:22
Trump again calls for rate cuts, may choose not to fire Powell

PANews June 21 news, according to Cailian News, on June 20 local time, US President Trump once again called on Federal Reserve Chairman Powell to cut interest rates. Trump said
PANews2025/06/21 08:14
Wyoming Stablecoin WYST Plans to Go Live on August 20

PANews reported on June 21 that according to The block, the Wyoming Stable Token Committee is a government-backed organization responsible for developing the WYST stablecoin. According to its latest monthly
PANews2025/06/21 08:10
Bloomberg analysts: The probability of approval of most spot crypto ETFs has been raised to 90% or higher

PANews reported on June 21 that Bloomberg analysts Eric Balchunas and James Seyffart said that they have raised the probability of approval of most spot crypto ETFs to 90% or
PANews2025/06/21 08:03
Stablecoin ecosystem explodes: from Circle IPO to global digital currency landscape transformation

introduction In 2025, the digital asset market ushered in a new milestone - Circle successfully landed on the New York Stock Exchange, officially becoming one of the first listed financial
PANews2025/06/21 07:30
Yupp — active in the project with an eye on the drop

Yupp is a platform for searching, testing and comparing AI models. Users can freely interact with neural networks, and developers can compare and analyse cutting-edge AI solutions. The team has raised $33 million in funding from Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Coinbase Ventures, and others. Right now, you can farm Yupp points for free, which can possibly […] Сообщение Yupp — active in the project with an eye on the drop появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
Incrypted2025/06/21 06:48
ChatGPT Predicts the Price of XRP, Pi Coin and Cardano by the End of 2025

OpenAI’s ChatGPT predicts the crypto sector could finish 2025 with a price explosion. Bitcoin’s encouraging rally to a historic peak of $111,814 on May 22 has reignited widespread investor interest, especially with the price lingering just shy of that record since. Market participants across the crypto sector are increasingly hopeful that a new phase of transformative growth is underway—one that could potentially surpass the euphoric highs of 2021. Based on a blend of technical indicators, project fundamentals, evolving regulations, and macroeconomic conditions, ChatGPT predicts several promising altcoins poised for substantial price appreciation. Ripple (XRP): Slow and Steady Gains for Crypto’s Legal Trailblazer ChatGPT’s projection for Ripple’s XRP places it at $10 sometime in 2025—more than quadruple its current value of roughly $2.17. This forecast hinges on a potential approval of a U.S.-listed XRP spot exchange-traded fund (ETF). However, other factors come into play here, including XRP’s recent legal clarity (which was a win for the whole industry) and heightened institutional interest. Toward the end of last year, the United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF) spotlighted XRP as a reliable and compliant blockchain-based tool for cross-border financial transactions. BOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOM!!! UN Endorses @Ripple and @StellarOrg as Cornerstones of New Global Payments Network! 💥 #XRP and #XLM will run the new financial system! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ufewexCKmR — JackTheRippler ©️ (@RippleXrpie) October 13, 2024 XRP launched in June 2012, making it one of the oldest market leading cryptocurrencies in the game. When the US SEC filed a lawsuit against XRP progenitor Ripple in December 2020 for allegedly breaching federal securities laws, the coin became a little notorious among people outside the industry. However, a major turning point in XRP’s history came in 2023 when a federal judge ruled that Ripple’s sale of XRP to retail investors did not violate securities regulations. This longstanding case formally ended in March after the SEC dropped its lawsuit—an announcement made public by Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse. The crypto industry widely celebrated the decision as a precedent that discouraged misapplication of securities laws to digital assets. With XRP maintaining solid support near the $2 range, analysts suggest the next hurdle sits at $3. A breakthrough at that level could set the stage for a climb toward $7 by Autumn. Still, even ChatGPT’s highly optimistic target could be easily exceeded with the advent of a full-blown bull market paired with some long overdue comprehensive crypto legislation in the U.S. Pi Network ($PI): A Unique Mining Approach with Explosive Price Potential Predicted by ChatGPT Pi Network ($PI) is gaining momentum with its unconventional, tap-to-mine model that appeals to casual users. Since its February 2025 launch, $PI saw a 40% price spike in early May, thanks in part to whale-driven buying. While the crypto market fell 1% in the last 24 hours to post a collective market cap of $3.41 trillion, Pi Network is proving one of the top-performing coins today after rising 4% overnight to change hands at $0.5516. Its Relative Strength Index (RSI) is down trending from 34. Once it hits 30, the token will be oversold and thus underpriced. Typically, this causes traders to buy back in, so it is likely the price will continue climbing over the weekend. While ChatGPT predicts $PI could climb to $8 by New Year (nearly 15X from its current price), it looks like with continued ecosystem expansion, its next immediate target could be $3 by the midsummer. Unlike traditional crypto mining, Pi’s model does not require expensive equipment. Users simply interact with the mobile app once daily to earn tokens, making it highly accessible and appealing to newcomers. With its foundational Layer 1 blockchain infrastructure and growing community, Pi Network could emerge as one of the more notable performers in the current cycle. Cardano ($ADA): ChatGPT Predicts a 17X Price Rally for This Smart Contract Giant Cardano ($ADA) is regaining investor attention following its mention by U.S. President Donald Trump, who proposed using ADA in a national crypto reserve—albeit a “hold-only” asset acquired exclusively through law enforcement seizures rather than direct purchases from the market, like his proposed Bitcoin strategy. Founded by Ethereum co-architect Charles Hoskinson, Cardano is known for its rigorous academic development model and a future-oriented focus on scalability and sustainability. Currently valued at $21.8 billion, ADA continues to rival Ethereum and is closing the gap with fast-rising competitors like Solana. ChatGPT’s outlook places ADA at $10 by year-end, nearly 17X from its present price of $0.6038, which has been unchanged in the last 24 hours. On the technical side, ADA has been consolidating within a descending wedge since late 2024. If it breaches resistance around $1.10, a climb to $1.50 could occur before fall. Reaching ChatGPT’s lowest optimistic price projection of $6.50 would mean doubling its previous all-time high of $3.09, achievable only under robust bull market conditions. Solaxy ($SOLX): Solana’s First L2 Protocol Draws Massive Investor Interest Solaxy ($SOLX) is breaking new ground as Solana’s premier Layer-2 scaling solution and has already attracted over $55.5 million in presale funding since December 13, 2024. Serving multiple functions—including network fees, staking, and validation—the SOLX token offers a high-yield staking option with an impressive 76% annual return. Its codebase has passed a security audit by industry watchdog Coinsult , further legitimizing the project. By leveraging rollup technology, Solaxy aims to enhance transaction throughput on the Solana network without sacrificing compatibility with its bustling ecosystem. This functional relevance, along with viral buzz, has drawn both developers and investors to the project. With the official launch only just under three days away, analysts predict a strong market debut. Reaching eight-figure presale numbers is no small feat, marking Solaxy as one of the most anticipated releases in the current cycle. Given the growing need for scalable Solana-based infrastructure, SOLX appears well-positioned for rapid price appreciation. Stay up to date with Solaxy on X and Telegram or visit the Official Solaxy ($SOLX) website .
CryptoNews2025/06/21 06:30
Uber Races Into AI Data Labeling as Meta’s $14.8B Scale Deal Sparks Mass Defections – Who’s Next?

Uber is moving deeper into the AI services space, expanding its data labeling business just as some AI firms have begun to distance themselves from Scale AI following Meta’s $14.8 billion investment in the company. On June 20, Uber announced a major expansion of its AI data services unit, now branded as Uber AI Solutions. The company said it will offer its internal technology platforms to AI labs and enterprises looking to build and test large-scale models. This includes access to ready-made datasets, clickworker task networks, and tools for training AI agents. The move comes at a time when the AI labeling market is under pressure. Meta’s 49% stake in Scale AI has reportedly unsettled former partners like OpenAI and Google. Uber Eyes Enterprise AI Market With Global Data Workforce and New Tools Megha Yethadka, general manager of Uber AI Solutions, said the expansion builds on the company’s decade-long experience handling massive data operations. “We’re bringing together Uber’s platform, people, and AI systems to help other organizations build smarter AI more quickly,” she told Forbes. Uber AI Solutions first launched in November 2023 under the name Uber Scaled Solutions. It began by offering data annotation tools to train models for clients. The rebrand reflects the company’s broader focus on AI. $UBER is scaling up its AI data services with the global launch of Uber AI Solutions. It’s opening its internal tools and global talent network—used to train self-driving cars and Gen AI agents—to AI labs and enterprises in 30+ countries. pic.twitter.com/syA5ybutvG — Wall St Engine (@wallstengine) June 20, 2025 Now active in more than 30 countries, Uber’s platform connects companies with a global pool of contractors. These clickworkers handle tasks like translation, coding, editing, and dataset labeling. According to Yethadka, there are “tens of thousands” of workers in the network, including subject matter experts across STEM, law, and finance. The top taskers spend around three to four hours daily on the platform, with pay ranging from $20 to $200 per hour, depending on the complexity of the assignment. How @Uber used LangGraph to build AI developer agents that generate thousands of daily code fixes and saved 21,000+ hours — serving an organization of 5,000 developers working with hundreds of millions of lines of code. Watch their full session here: https://t.co/3j6kntbHza pic.twitter.com/QrB7eyNUo6 — LangChain (@LangChainAI) June 10, 2025 “We do see an opportunity to build this into a meaningful business line for Uber,” said Yethadka. The company is also developing a user-facing software interface to simplify project setup. Clients will be able to describe their data needs in plain language, with the system automatically assigning tasks, setting workflows, and overseeing quality control. Among the tools now available are services for creating datasets involving video, audio, images, and text. Uber is also offering companies access to the same back-end infrastructure it uses to manage its own AI training efforts. Clients already working with Uber AI Solutions include autonomous vehicle firm Aurora and Niantic, the maker of Pokémon Go, which recently shifted away from gaming to focus on enterprise AI. The company did not disclose its total clickworker count, but said the workforce has doubled since the start of the year. With Meta’s partnership reshaping Scale’s client dynamics, Uber’s move comes at a moment of opportunity. Whether it becomes the next major destination for AI data services is still unclear. Uber Bets Big on Data Labeling as Meta-Scale Shakeup Sends Industry Scrambling Uber’s entry into the AI data labeling market couldn’t come at a more turbulent time. Meta’s $14.8 billion deal with Scale AI has sent shockwaves through the industry, with Scale CEO Alex Wang now joining Meta to lead its new Superintelligence Lab, directly challenging OpenAI, Google DeepMind, and Anthropic. The move has prompted clients to rethink their partnerships, with some, like OpenAI , already cutting ties with Scale, according to Bloomberg. As a result, the field is wide open. Smaller players like Mercor, Turing, and Invisible Technologies are racing to fill the vacuum, but Uber brings unique advantages such as scale and capital. Unlike VC-dependent startups, Uber already has a massive global contractor network, logistics infrastructure, and experience managing gig work, traits it now hopes to apply to high-skill data annotation. “More companies want neutral, independent vendors,” said Uber’s head of new AI initiatives, Yethadka. That neutrality, paired with Uber’s commitment to data privacy, may give it a shot at winning over companies spooked by Scale’s tighter integration with Meta. Still, competition will come down to talent. “Data labeling is trending toward more complex, skilled tasks,” said Mercor CEO Brendan Foody. Uber’s success will depend on whether it can build and maintain a reliable network of high-skill clickworkers. With Big Tech expected to spend over $300 billion on AI in 2025, Uber’s shift into this space is a strategic move and a sign that the battle for AI dominance is expanding far beyond just algorithms.
CryptoNews2025/06/21 06:26

