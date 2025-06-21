2025-08-01 Friday

Thai SEC opens consultation period for token issuance rules

Thai SEC opens consultation period for token issuance rules

The consultation period comes as Thailand seeks to clarify regulations for the crypto industry.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01656+4.34%
PANews2025/06/21 06:03
Analysts slap over 90% chance of approval on altcoin ETFs including XRP and Litecoin following SEC's engagement

Analysts slap over 90% chance of approval on altcoin ETFs including XRP and Litecoin following SEC's engagement

Altcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) received a boost in approval odds on Friday from Bloomberg analysts James Seyffart and Eric Balchunas, with most of them now having a 90% chance of approval.
Fxstreet2025/06/21 06:00
Norway’s government explores crypto mining ban amid energy supply concerns

Norway's government explores crypto mining ban amid energy supply concerns

A temporary ban could be imposed as early as autumn based on an investigation into crypto miners’ energy consumption.
PANews2025/06/21 04:46
Solana highlights 3,200 active devs, $1b+ app revenue for second straight quarter

Solana highlights 3,200 active devs, $1b+ app revenue for second straight quarter

Solana Foundation showcased the network's achievements in the past quarter, and its dominance in app revenue.
Crypto.news2025/06/21 03:58
Odds of SOL, LTC, XRP ETF approval stand at 95%: analysts

Odds of SOL, LTC, XRP ETF approval stand at 95%: analysts

The chances of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission approving spot cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds for Solana, Litecoin and XRP in 2025 have increased to 95%, Bloomberg ETF analysts James Sayffart and Eric Balchunas say. Seyffart and Balchunas shared the new…
Crypto.news2025/06/21 03:26
US crypto ETF approval odds surge to ‘90% or higher’ — Bloomberg analysts

US crypto ETF approval odds surge to '90% or higher' — Bloomberg analysts

The SEC likely views cryptocurrencies Litecoin, Solana, XRP, Dogecoin, Cardano and others as “commodities.”
PANews2025/06/21 03:25
Crypto user attacked in France over Ledger hardware wallet — Report

Crypto user attacked in France over Ledger hardware wallet — Report

The latest reported “wrench attack,” in which criminals targeted individuals for their crypto holdings, occurred in the suburbs of Paris this week.
PANews2025/06/21 03:19
KindlyMD, Nakamoto secure $51.5m more for Bitcoin push

KindlyMD, Nakamoto secure $51.5m more for Bitcoin push

Utah-based telehealth provider KindlyMD is now channeling millions into Bitcoin via its expected merger with Nakamoto. The latest $51.5 million PIPE round proves investors are all-in on the crypto pivot, even as skeptics question the long-term play. KindlyMD and Nakamoto…
Crypto.news2025/06/21 03:11
BOE Governor’s Skepticism Threatens Digital Pound Timeline Amid Global CBDC Race

BOE Governor's Skepticism Threatens Digital Pound Timeline Amid Global CBDC Race

Key Takeaways: BOE Governor Andrew Bailey said he is not convinced of the need for a retail digital pound. Bailey affirmed progress on a wholesale CBDC for institutional use. Bailey also questioned whether the tight regulation of banks has increased systemic risk elsewhere. Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey raised fresh doubts about the need for a digital pound, according to a report published on June 20. Speaking at a conference in Kyiv, Bailey said he was not yet persuaded that central banks should issue new forms of money for consumers. Bailey Casts Doubt on Digital Pound for Public “I start with the presumption that there should be benefit here—it seems like a failure of imagination if we think otherwise,” said Bailey. “That said, I remain to be convinced that we need to create new forms of money—such as Central Bank Retail Digital Currency—to achieve this.” The comments come as the UK central bank continues to evaluate the design of a retail-focused digital currency. Alongside the Treasury, it has not yet committed to a full rollout. While officials have said any digital pound would not replace cash or include programmable controls over user spending, the project has attracted scrutiny from lawmakers and privacy advocates. More than 50,000 responses were submitted to a public consultation on the digital pound. Concerns have also come from commercial banks, which warned that state-backed currencies could trigger deposit flight during periods of financial stress. Bailey reaffirmed that work on a wholesale central bank digital currency for use between financial institutions is progressing. However, he indicated that consumer-facing issuance remains under review. The Monetary Policy Committee voted by a majority of 6-3 to keep interest rates at 4.25% Find out more: https://t.co/rcGJUYFkWZ pic.twitter.com/VkO9vZyjgS — Bank of England (@bankofengland) June 19, 2025 CBDC Debates in Global Finance In the same speech, Bailey questioned the broader structure of financial regulation, suggesting that over-regulating banks may have shifted risk toward non-bank financial institutions. “Whether we have over-protected the banking system via excessive regulation, and in so doing pushed more risk into non-banks which would be more safely housed in banks,” he said. “Put another way, have we increased overall financial stability risk by raising the bar too high in banks?,” Bailey saids. “It’s a fair enough question, but intrinsically hard to answer.” Other central banks have already advanced their digital currency programs. The European Central Bank is developing a digital euro prototype, and China has extended trials of its e-CNY across multiple provinces. Central banks are assessing how to address changes in payment behavior, the growing role of private tokenized assets, and operational questions about state-backed money. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What is the difference between a wholesale and retail CBDC? A wholesale CBDC is used for transactions between financial institutions, while a retail CBDC would be accessible to the public for everyday use. Bailey supports the former but remains cautious on the latter. How might this impact the timeline for digital pound development? Bailey’s skepticism could delay any decision on consumer rollout, keeping the UK behind other jurisdictions already piloting or launching retail digital currencies. What specific use cases are being considered for a retail digital pound? Potential applications include faster peer-to-peer payments, online retail transactions, and integration with emerging smart contract systems. However, no final decision has been made on its operational scope.
CryptoNews2025/06/21 03:05
Thailand SEC Opens Consultation on Exchange-Issued Tokens, July 21 Feedback Deadline

Thailand SEC Opens Consultation on Exchange-Issued Tokens, July 21 Feedback Deadline

Key Takeaways: The changes would permit the listing of tokens issued by exchanges or related entities if used for on-chain transactions. Exchanges must disclose affiliated parties tied to listed assets and update legacy token data within 90 days of the rule’s enforcement. The proposal maintains regulatory goals around market integrity, conflict-of-interest prevention, and investor protection. Thailand ’s Securities and Exchange Commission is seeking public input on draft criteria for listing digital assets on local exchanges, according to a notice published on June 20. The proposed changes were approved by the SEC board during its June meeting. They are intended to align listing standards with current patterns of usage, technological development, and industry structure. Thai SEC Proposes Changes With the changes, the Thai SEC still intends to maintain “investor protection and regulatory mechanisms for preventing and managing conflicts of interest,” prevent “market manipulation of digital assets,” and prevent “unfair practices (insider trading).” Under the proposal, exchanges would be allowed to list ready-to-use digital tokens or coins issued by themselves or related parties, provided the assets are used for on-chain transactions. Exchanges would also be required to publicly disclose any related-party connections tied to listed digital tokens. “The Exchange shall disclose the names of persons related to digital token issuers who have provided their digital tokens on the Exchange for all types of digital tokens and display symbols (alerts and alarms) in the e-reporting system,” the agency said. Exchanges will be given 90 days to update disclosures for existing tokens once the rule takes effect. Public consultation documents are now available on the SEC’s website and Thailand’s central legal system portal. Comments can be submitted until July 21 by email or through the designated channels. 🇹🇭 Thailand’s Cabinet has approved a new tax measure to accelerate its ambition of becoming a leading global hub for digital assets. #thailand #tax https://t.co/HgLTU3EC35 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 17, 2025 Thailand Adjusts Digital Asset Regulatory Framework Thailand has made incremental adjustments to its digital asset regulatory regime in recent years, including raising standards for custody and exchange supervision. The new rules under discussion suggest an effort to reconcile the growth of blockchain-based assets with compliance and oversight obligations. Feedback from the current consultation may influence future policy adjustments, especially around transparency requirements and the role of exchange-issued tokens. Authorities across Southeast Asia are changing their regulatory frameworks to respond to the growing involvement of digital asset exchanges in token issuance and platform-based finance, prompting closer scrutiny of internal affiliations and disclosure standards. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) How could the new rules impact investor behavior? Clearer disclosures of affiliated parties and usage conditions may help investors assess risks related to token provenance and exchange influence. What enforcement tools will the SEC use to monitor compliance? The e-reporting system is expected to support real-time monitoring of issuer relationships and flag potential insider trading activity or listing conflicts. Could this affect Thailand’s competitiveness in the digital asset sector? Formalized listing rules may improve regulatory clarity and support exchange growth, provided the requirements do not create barriers to participation.
CryptoNews2025/06/21 03:02

