LD Capital founder responds to NEIRO's high control question: Buy at the bottom, never sell
PANews reported on June 20 that in response to a post by on-chain analyst Yu Jin that " Trend Research controls 64.25% of the total NEIRO (uppercase) tokens ", LD
PANews
2025/06/20 23:27
Norway bans new power-intensive crypto mining to conserve electricity
Norway is cracking down on crypto mining, despite abundant clean energy.
Crypto.news
2025/06/20 23:26
A 23-year-old crypto investor was kidnapped while on a business trip in France
PANews June 20 news, according to The Block, Jameson Lopp tracking data shows that France has experienced another cryptocurrency-related kidnapping, the 10th known "wrench attack" in the country so far
PANews
2025/06/20 23:22
A trader shorted 40,000 ETH with 10x leverage 9 days ago, and currently has a floating profit of over $12.15 million
PANews reported on June 20 that according to Lookonchain, trader 0xcB92 shorted 40,000 ETH (worth $100 million) with 10x leverage 9 days ago, and currently has unrealized profits of more
PANews
2025/06/20 23:09
Federal Reserve Monetary Policy Report: It is too early to assess the impact of tariffs on the economy
PANews June 20 news, according to Jinshi, the latest monetary policy report released by the Federal Reserve to Congress on Friday stated that the US inflation rate has risen and
PANews
2025/06/20 23:05
The SEC’s staking guidance pivot is what tech-savvy regulation looks like
The SEC’s new approach to staking is a turning point for US crypto regulation, showing that genuine, tech-savvy engagement can build smarter policy and keep blockchain innovation onshore.
PANews
2025/06/20 23:05
High risk, high reward: Crypto perpetual futures gain momentum in US
Coinbase is gearing up to launch crypto perpetual futures as the CFTC reconsiders its previous stance toward the high-risk financial products.
PANews
2025/06/20 23:05
Fed Monetary Policy Report: Inflation "slightly elevated", job market "in good shape"
PANews reported on June 20 that according to Jinshi, the Federal Reserve's monetary policy report wrote that inflation was "slightly high" and the job market was "in good shape." The
PANews
2025/06/20 23:02
Russia demands Israel immediately stop attacks and raids on Iran
PANews reported on June 20 that according to Jinshi, the Russian ambassador to the United Nations said that Israel's actions could potentially draw third countries into the conflict. Russia demanded
PANews
2025/06/20 22:55
Trend Research is suspected to control 64.25% of the total NEIRO (uppercase) tokens
PANews reported on June 20 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Ember, Trend Research not only holds 173,000 ETH, but also controls 64.25% of the total tokens of the
PANews
2025/06/20 22:44
