2025-08-01 Friday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
DePIN project SparkChain AI completes $10.8 million financing, led by OakStone Ventures

DePIN project SparkChain AI completes $10.8 million financing, led by OakStone Ventures

PANews reported on June 20 that according to AccessnewsWire, the DePIN project SparkChain AI announced the completion of a new round of financing of US$10.8 million, led by OakStone Ventures.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1304+3.08%
DepinTech
DEPIN$0.000000223+27.42%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 12:13
Arizona Senate revives Bitcoin reserve bill after reconsideration vote

Arizona Senate revives Bitcoin reserve bill after reconsideration vote

The Arizona Senate has voted to revive House Bill 2324, a Bitcoin reserve bill that initially failed in the House.
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.018493+41.08%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 12:00
EU investigates Musk's xAI corporate structure after acquisition of X

EU investigates Musk's xAI corporate structure after acquisition of X

PANews reported on June 20 that according to Reuters, the European Union is seeking more information from the social platform X (formerly Twitter) regarding the changes in the company structure
Xai
XAI$0.0522-0.98%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10006--%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 11:48
Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC, ETH, XRP consolidate as traders await Trump’s decision

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC, ETH, XRP consolidate as traders await Trump’s decision

Bitcoin (BTC) price is hovering above the key support level on Friday; a breach below this level could trigger a sharp decline.
Bitcoin
BTC$117,746.75+1.12%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
XRP
XRP$3.0876+1.39%
Ethereum
ETH$3,780.21+1.34%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.181+0.41%
Share
Fxstreet2025/06/20 11:36
Trader 0xb8b9's winning streak is challenged, and the current position loss exceeds 2 million US dollars

Trader 0xb8b9's winning streak is challenged, and the current position loss exceeds 2 million US dollars

According to PANews on June 20, according to Lookonchain monitoring, the on-chain address 0xb8b9 has won 29 consecutive long transactions, with a cumulative profit of more than 2.3 million US
Moonveil
MORE$0.10006--%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 11:19
BounceBit launches high leverage contract platform BounceBit Trade

BounceBit launches high leverage contract platform BounceBit Trade

PANews reported on June 20 that BounceBit officially launched its new contract trading platform BounceBit Trade, which supports up to 50x leverage, USDT margin and settlement, 50+ crypto asset trading
Polytrade
TRADE$0.14-1.01%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 11:17
Tether CEO: Local open source password manager PearPass is coming soon

Tether CEO: Local open source password manager PearPass is coming soon

PANews reported on June 20 that Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino announced the upcoming launch of a local open source password manager, PearPass, emphasizing the complete abandonment of cloud storage and
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08816+0.81%
SOON
SOON$0.1479+2.49%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001272+0.07%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 11:10
How does war affect Bitcoin? A deep analysis of the five-year price trajectory

How does war affect Bitcoin? A deep analysis of the five-year price trajectory

In the early morning of June 13, 2025, Israel launched Operation Lion Rise, attacking several Iranian cities, military bases and nuclear facilities. Recently, Iran's largest crypto exchange Nobitex was hacked
DeepBook
DEEP$0.152432-1.02%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 11:00
Bitcoin stays rangebound amid heightened off-chain volume and low transaction counts

Bitcoin stays rangebound amid heightened off-chain volume and low transaction counts

Bitcoin (BTC) held steady in the early Asian session on Friday, trading above $104,000 amid a general market consolidation.
Bitcoin
BTC$117,746.75+1.12%
Share
Fxstreet2025/06/20 10:51
Silver's short-term decline widened, now at $35.75/oz

Silver's short-term decline widened, now at $35.75/oz

PANews reported on June 20 that the short-term decline of spot silver widened to nearly $0.4, and it is now trading at $35.75 per ounce. The New York silver futures
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.0000000000000000000062--%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00776+10.85%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 10:41

Trending News

More

World’s iris-scanner builder secures $5.5m in seed funding round

Data: Bitcoin whales have accumulated 1% of the total circulating supply of Bitcoin in the past four months

Top gainers and losers in crypto this week

US SEC rolls out ‘Project Crypto’ to rewrite rules for digital assets

Crypto Governance Crunch: Nearly 1 in 4 North American CFOs Plot 2027 Treasury Shift