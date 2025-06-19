MEXC Exchange
UK to introduce restrictive banking crypto asset regulation rules
PANews reported on June 19 that according to CoinDesk, David Bailey, executive director of prudential policy at the Bank of England, said that the UK plans to introduce stricter regulatory
PANews
2025/06/19 07:54
Powell: Expect tariff-driven inflation to rise in coming months
PANews reported on June 19 that Fed Chairman Powell said at a press conference that under the influence of the Trump administration's tariff increase, US inflation may rise significantly in
PANews
2025/06/19 07:44
Microsoft reportedly ready to abandon high-stakes talks with OpenAI
PANews reported on June 19 that Microsoft (MSFT.O) is ready to abandon high-stakes negotiations with OpenAI on the future of its alliance, according to the Financial Times. The report quoted
PANews
2025/06/19 07:31
U.S. stocks closed: the three major stock indexes rose and fell, and Circle rose 34%
PANews reported on June 19 that the US stock market closed on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average initially closing down 0.1%, the S&P 500 down 0.03%, and the
PANews
2025/06/19 07:27
US media: Trump privately approved the attack plan on Iran, but did not issue the final order
PANews June 19 news, according to the Wall Street Journal, President Trump has privately approved the plan to attack Iran, but has not yet issued a final order, saying that
PANews
2025/06/19 07:24
The Federal Reserve continues to keep interest rates unchanged and still expects two rate cuts this year
PANews reported on June 19 that the Federal Reserve kept the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4.25%-4.50%, remaining unchanged for the fourth consecutive meeting, in line with market expectations. The
PANews
2025/06/19 07:16
Cynthia Lummis Urges Congress to Fast-Track GENIUS Act, Warns Crypto Leadership at Stake
Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) is putting pressure on Congress to pass clear crypto legislation on the heels of the Senate’s approval of the GENIUS Act on June 17. Cynthia Lummis Makes A Case For Crypto Giving remarks on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, Lummis argued that while the successful Senate vote brought the U.S. “one step closer to being a welcoming home for digital assets,” Congress still needs to pass market structure legislation as a whole in order to make the U.S. the global “crypto capital.” Today brings us one step closer to becoming a welcoming home for digital asset companies. Now, let’s finish the job & pass market structure legislation to fulfill @POTUS ' vision of becoming the crypto capital of the world. pic.twitter.com/tyz6Kbc5qK — Senator Cynthia Lummis (@SenLummis) June 18, 2025 “The success of the GENIUS Act hinges on comprehensive market structure legislation that protects consumers, establishes transparency, and creates clearly defined trading regulations,” Lummis said. “Congress must act quickly.” Lummis further claimed that working on crypto market structure policy has begun “in earnest,” with draft legislation and Senate hearings on the topic to come within the next few weeks. “This is only the first step,” Lummis said. “Congress must pass comprehensive market structure legislation in the coming months that draws a line between the security and commodity and creates a pathway for digital assets to register with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).” The GENIUS Act Heads To The House The GENIUS Act advanced past the Senate in a 68-30 vote on Tuesday despite partisan division over the stablecoin bill’s passage . Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) urged her fellow U.S. lawmakers to vote no on the legislation, citing concerns related to U.S. President Donald Trump’s cryptocurrency ventures. The Donald Trump-affiliated crypto platform World Liberty Financial recently announced the launch of its own stablecoin known as USD1, sparking backlash from his political opponents. “A bill that turbocharges the stablecoin market, while facilitating the President’s corruption and undermining national security, financial stability, and consumer protection is worse than no bill at all,” Warren said in a May press release . Despite the pushback, the GENIUS Act will now head to the House of Representatives.
CryptoNews
2025/06/19 06:44
Pavel Durov warns France is experiencing societal collapse
According to the Telegram founder, France’s political leaders continue to make poor choices regarding censorship.
PANews
2025/06/19 06:28
US DOJ files to seize $225M in crypto tied to pig butchering schemes
Justice Department officials did not go into great detail regarding the investment scam, but said that more than 400 suspected victims had lost millions of dollars.
PANews
2025/06/19 05:46
XRP stays muted amid 3iQ, Purpose and Evolve XRP ETFs debut in Canada
Ripple's XRP is down 0.5% on Wednesday amid announcements from 3iQ, Purpose Investments and Evolve that their XRP exchange-traded funds (ETFs), XRPQ, XRPP and XRP will launch on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
Fxstreet
2025/06/19 05:10
