2025-08-01 Friday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
SaturnX, a stablecoin cross-border payment infrastructure provider, completes $3 million seed round of financing

SaturnX, a stablecoin cross-border payment infrastructure provider, completes $3 million seed round of financing

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Lara, UAE-based SaturnX announced the completion of a $3 million seed round of financing, led by White Star Capital. The company provides
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004692+1.47%
StarHeroes
STAR$0.007868-0.05%
SEED
SEED$0.00106-0.93%
Share
PANews2025/06/18 13:11
Small Commodity City: Currently, stablecoin-related businesses have not yet been launched. We will continue to pay attention, actively evaluate and submit relevant applications as soon as possible.

Small Commodity City: Currently, stablecoin-related businesses have not yet been launched. We will continue to pay attention, actively evaluate and submit relevant applications as soon as possible.

PANews reported on June 18 that in response to whether it is preparing to apply for a Hong Kong stablecoin license, the A-share listed company Small Commodity City said on
Notcoin
NOT$0.002114+11.20%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.9542-2.58%
SOON
SOON$0.1482+2.91%
Share
PANews2025/06/18 12:48
WLFI official: Sahara exclusively uses USD1 in the IDO stablecoin of the BuidlPad platform, contributing $59 million to set a historical milestone

WLFI official: Sahara exclusively uses USD1 in the IDO stablecoin of the BuidlPad platform, contributing $59 million to set a historical milestone

PANews reported on June 18 that WLFI's official social media said that Sahara exclusively adopted USD1 in the IDO stablecoin of the BuidlPad platform, contributing up to 59 million US
SaharaAI
SAHARA$0.0846+5.14%
USD1
USD1$0.9992--%
Share
PANews2025/06/18 12:35
Singapore Monetary Authority Survey: The Monetary Authority of Singapore is expected to further ease policy in July

Singapore Monetary Authority Survey: The Monetary Authority of Singapore is expected to further ease policy in July

PANews reported on June 18 that the Monetary Authority of Singapore survey: Most respondents expect further monetary easing in the July policy review. Economists expect growth in 2025 to be
Share
PANews2025/06/18 12:27
Ondo Finance and Solana jointly launched a global market alliance to promote the listing of assets such as US stocks on the blockchain

Ondo Finance and Solana jointly launched a global market alliance to promote the listing of assets such as US stocks on the blockchain

PANews reported on June 18 that Ondo Finance announced the launch of the "Global Markets Alliance", which will work with Solana Foundation, BitGo, 1inch, Trust Wallet and other institutions to
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02365+13.81%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005789-1.54%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001272+0.07%
Ondo
ONDO$0.95601+3.46%
Share
PANews2025/06/18 12:06
HYPE drops 6% amid Eyenovia plans to establish Hyperliquid treasury

HYPE drops 6% amid Eyenovia plans to establish Hyperliquid treasury

Hyperliquid (HYPE) sustained a 6% decline on Tuesday despite Nasdaq-listed Eyenovia's (EYEN) announcement that it entered a securities purchase agreement to offer up to $50 million of its shares to establish a HYPE treasury.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$42.78+3.25%
Share
Fxstreet2025/06/18 12:00
Bitcoin spot ETF had a net inflow of $216 million yesterday, marking the seventh consecutive day of net inflow

Bitcoin spot ETF had a net inflow of $216 million yesterday, marking the seventh consecutive day of net inflow

PANews reported on June 18 that according to SoSoValue data, on June 17, Eastern Time, the total net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs reached US$216 million, achieving net inflows for
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.0000000000000000000062--%
LayerNet
NET$0.00010362-6.37%
Share
PANews2025/06/18 11:57
Ethereum spot ETF daily net inflow of $11.09 million, BlackRock ETHA leads

Ethereum spot ETF daily net inflow of $11.09 million, BlackRock ETHA leads

PANews reported on June 18 that according to SoSoValue data, on June 17, Eastern Time, Ethereum spot ETFs had a total net inflow of $11.0947 million. Among them, BlackRock ETHA
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.0000000000000000000062--%
LayerNet
NET$0.00010362-6.37%
Share
PANews2025/06/18 11:55
Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC, ETH, and XRP dips as US involvement in Israel-Iran conflict looms

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC, ETH, and XRP dips as US involvement in Israel-Iran conflict looms

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) prices hovered around key levels on Wednesday after falling the previous day.
Bitcoin
BTC$117,592.17+1.25%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
XRP
XRP$3.0821+1.57%
Ethereum
ETH$3,772.62+1.33%
Share
Fxstreet2025/06/18 11:31
Wu Qing: Listing is the starting point, not the end point; financing is a tool, not the purpose

Wu Qing: Listing is the starting point, not the end point; financing is a tool, not the purpose

PANews reported on June 18 that Wu Qing, Chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, said at the 2025 Lujiazui Forum that listing is the starting point, not the end
Notcoin
NOT$0.002114+11.20%
Share
PANews2025/06/18 11:30

Trending News

More

World’s iris-scanner builder secures $5.5m in seed funding round

Data: Bitcoin whales have accumulated 1% of the total circulating supply of Bitcoin in the past four months

Top gainers and losers in crypto this week

US SEC rolls out ‘Project Crypto’ to rewrite rules for digital assets

Crypto Governance Crunch: Nearly 1 in 4 North American CFOs Plot 2027 Treasury Shift