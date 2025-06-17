2025-08-01 Friday

Crypto News

Dow Jones down as Trump rejects quick Israel-Iran ceasefire, RFK Jr. targets Big Pharma

Bearish sentiment prevailed in U.S. markets as Middle East tensions weigh on sentiment.
Crypto.news2025/06/18 01:19
JD.com’s global stablecoin push aims to shave days off cross-border payments

With a push for stablecoin licenses worldwide, JD.com Chairman Liu Qiangdong wants fiat-pegged tokens to do what banks can’t: settle in seconds. His vision calls for 10-second settlements across continents, anchored in licensed stablecoins and JD’s own e-commerce empire. Technology-driven…
Crypto.news2025/06/18 00:30
Ink will launch its native token INK, and airdrops will be targeted at early participants of the liquidity protocol

PANews reported on June 18 that the Layer2 network Ink announced that it will launch the ecosystem's native token INK, with a total supply permanently limited to 1 billion, and
PANews2025/06/18 00:07
Trump: We now have complete control of Iran's airspace

PANews reported on June 17 that according to Sina Finance, Trump said that we now have full control over Iran's airspace. Iran has advanced air tracking systems and other defense
PANews2025/06/18 00:00
Coinbase insider sold more than $5m in shares over the last three months

One Coinbase insider sold more than $5 million in shares in the last three months.
Crypto.news2025/06/17 23:59
Iran announces launch of the tenth phase of "Real Promise-3" operation against Israel

PANews reported on June 17 that according to Jinshi, Iran announced the launch of the tenth phase of the "Real Commitment-3" operation against Israel.
PANews2025/06/17 23:56
StarkWare announces launch of STRK token delegation program

PANews reported on June 17 that StarkWare announced the launch of the STRK token delegation program, which aims to support the decentralization of Starknet by empowering validators. Thereby helping to
PANews2025/06/17 23:44
Israel's Strategic Affairs Minister: Mission in Iran is almost complete

PANews reported on June 17 that according to Jinshi, Israel’s Minister of Strategic Affairs said that the mission in Iran is nearing completion.
PANews2025/06/17 23:39
A beginner’s roadmap to investing in Neo Pepe Protocol

Neo Pepe Protocol presale surges as newcomers flock to its memecoin movement with $102k+ raised at just $0.05 per token. #partnercontent
Crypto.news2025/06/17 23:38
Meet Promeet: The web3 platform that puts creators first

As mainstream platforms tighten control, Promeet gives creators a web3-powered escape, with instant payouts, real ownership, and no censorship.
Crypto.news2025/06/17 23:31

