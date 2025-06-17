2025-08-01 Friday

Alex Mashinsky won’t get a piece of Celsius’ bankruptcy pie, judge says

Alex Mashinsky won’t get a piece of Celsius’ bankruptcy pie, judge says

Alex Mashinsky and related entities have forfeited all claims to Celsius’ bankruptcy estate as the court prioritizes restitution to creditors.
2025/06/17
SBF appears in San Francisco to sell out satirical musical, with characters mocking Silicon Valley culture

PANews reported on June 17 that according to Decrypt, Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), former CEO of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, has become one of the protagonists of the satirical musical "Luigi: The
2025/06/17
Davis Commodities Bets on Bitcoin in $30 Million Digital Assets Strategy

Davis Commodities is pivoting into digital finance with a $30 million initiative, blending bitcoin reserves and real-world asset tokenization to modernize the global agricultural trading industry. Agricultural Giant Davis Commodities Unveils Digital Finance Push With $30 Million Bitcoin and Tokenization Strategy Davis Commodities Limited (Nasdaq: DTCK), a Singapore-based leader in agricultural commodities trading, has announced […]
2025/06/17
Survey: 73% of central banks surveyed believe that the share of the US dollar in global reserves will "decline moderately" or "decline significantly" in the next five years

PANews reported on June 17 that the World Gold Council: A survey shows that 73% of the central banks surveyed believe that the share of the US dollar in global
2025/06/17
XRP Ledger activity rises alongside whale accumulation — will XRP price follow?

The XRP Ledger is seeing a sharp uptick in network activity, with both user engagement and large holder participation on the rise. In a June 17 post, blockchain analytics firm Santiment reported that the number of daily interacting XRP (XRP)…
2025/06/17
Eric Trump Denies Public Role in Tron’s Nasdaq Push Despite Ties to Deal Broker

Key Takeaways: Eric Trump denies any public role in Tron’s Nasdaq listing despite his ties to the firm brokering the deal. Tron plans to go public via a reverse merger with SRM Entertainment, backed by a $100M investment. Justin Sun’s growing relationship with the Trump family has raised eyebrows amid a paused SEC investigation. Eric Trump has dismissed reports linking him to a direct role in Tron’s planned Nasdaq listing , despite his advisory position at Dominari Securities, the firm handling the deal. “I’m the biggest fan of Tron and love Justin Sun,” Trump posted on X Monday , calling Tron founder Justin Sun “a great friend and an icon in the crypto space,” while clarifying, “I don’t have public involvement.” The comment has fueled speculation over whether a “private involvement” exists between Trump and the project. Tron to Go Public via Reverse Merger With SRM Entertainment Tron’s upcoming public debut is expected to proceed via a reverse merger with Florida-based SRM Entertainment, which recently said it had received a $100 million investment from an undisclosed party and would rebrand itself as “Tron.” Sun will serve as an advisor, and the company plans to begin accumulating TRX tokens under a new crypto treasury strategy. Dominari Securities, a Trump-affiliated firm headquartered in Trump Tower, is the exclusive placement agent for a $210 million stock offering tied to the deal. Both Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. joined Dominari’s advisory board earlier this year. Sun’s connections to the Trump family have strengthened in recent months. Source: X/@EricTrump He attended a private event for Trump’s meme coin launch, took a $75 million stake in World Liberty Financial (WLFI), and remains the largest holder of the $TRUMP token. In May, Sun was also awarded a luxury Trump Golden Tourbillon watch during the exclusive dinner hosted by Donald Trump. The event, held at Trump’s private golf club in Virginia, gathered the top 220 $TRUMP memecoin holders. Following Sun’s WLFI investment, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission quietly paused its long-running investigation into him and his affiliated companies. The probe had centered on alleged market manipulation and the sale of unregistered securities. Trump Continues to Capitalize on Crypto Market Momentum Meanwhile, Donald Trump continues to capitalize on crypto market momentum. According to financial disclosures released last Friday, the former president pulled in $58 million from crypto ventures in 2024, primarily through WLFI token sales. That total trailed only his hospitality income and is expected to climb further in 2025 with an anticipated $390 million token sale and gains from his meme coin, launched in January. His involvement in Bitcoin mining, tokenized assets, and digital ETFs is raising concerns about potential conflicts of interest. Critics have pointed out that some of his businesses have seen tailwinds from favorable policy decisions during his time in office. As reported, the SEC has approved Trump Media and Technology Group’s (TMTG) registration statement tied to a $2.3 billion Bitcoin treasury initiative. The June 13 filing covers 85 million shares, including 29 million linked to convertible notes.
2025/06/17
World Gold Council: 95% of central banks expect gold reserves to increase in the next 12 months

PANews reported on June 17 that the World Gold Council said that its 2025 Central Bank Gold Reserve Survey set a new benchmark, receiving 73 responses - the highest number
2025/06/17
The Blockchain Group raises €7.2 million to advance Bitcoin Vault strategy

PANews reported on June 17 that European listed company The Blockchain Group (ALTBG) announced that it had completed approximately 7.2 million euros in financing through an ATM-style capital increase agreement
Israeli military says it has killed Iran's armed forces chief of staff

PANews reported on June 17 that according to Jinshi, the Israeli military said it had killed the Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces.
Pump.fun, Founder Alon’s X Accounts Banned, Will This Affect Upcoming $1B Token Sale?

X (formerly Twitter) has banned several crypto-related accounts, including Solana-based memecoin launchpad Pump.fun and its co-founder, Alon Cohen. Accounts of Eliza Labs leader Shaw Walters, who created the open-source operating system ElizaOS, were also suspended on Monday. X is supposedly stepping into another wave of enforcement against memecoin tools and their founders. Pump fun’s rapid-fire launches and rumors of automated liquidity pulls made it a regulatory magnet. The social media platform previously froze accounts involving meme trading tools, KOLs and crypto bots. Other accounts banned on Monday include those related to GMGN, Bloom Trading, BullX and others. Pump.fun and other affected account websites remain operational; however, the ban has raised mounting concerns over the recent memecoin hype. Pump.fun Faces Increasing Scrutiny for its ‘Highly-Volatile’ Sales The X platform did not specify any reason for the ban on the Solana -based memecoin account or its founder. However, speculations erupted concerning Pump.fun’s possible illegal operations. Some users noted that the suspended platforms allegedly used unofficial APIs to wade X data, without paying for a premium. Meanwhile, other users speculated that the suspension comes as the SEC is investigating Pump.fun. 🚨 BREAKING: SEC @SECGov is taking legal action against Pump fun & its users. Their X account is now suspended 🛑 Honestly, I was never a fan of meme coins 🤷‍♂️ — hype without purpose. Real innovation solves real problems 💡 The only value meme coins add is transaction volume 💸… pic.twitter.com/EtPDnvvbQ9 — David Wang (@wang_8) June 16, 2025 Early this year, Pump.fun faced a lawsuit for reportedly violating securities laws . Per the lawsuit, the platform sold unregistered securities disguised as meme tokens and attracted nearly $500 million in fees for marketing “highly-volatile” memecoins. The platform had already been under pressure for selling an unregistered security – Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) token. additionally, there’s also been a lot of controversy surrounding Pump.fun, from streaming disasters with potential suicides . Meanwhile, GMGN platform, said in a message on Telegram that it is “actively appealing” X’s decision and is working to restore the account soon. “During this time, our operations continue uninterrupted. Our team is conducting a thorough investigation into the matter and remains in close communication with the X to expedite a resolution,” the platform told users. Cryptonews has reached out to Pump.fun and GMGN platforms. Pump.fun’s $1 Billion Token Sale Coming? The memecoin launchpad recently announced that it is planning to raise $1 billion in a token sale at a $4 billion token valuation. The community speculated that the token launch would be in June. Some members said that the platform’s X account suspension would affect its upcoming token launch, as it was the major means to connect to its users. “That pump fun $1 billion token sale just got rugged,” wrote one user . Co-founder Alon Cohen had earlier denied any rumors about the launch of a potential Pump.fun token.
