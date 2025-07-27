MEXC Exchange
Vitalik retweeted: Ethereum has no suspension or maintenance for ten years and will never stop
PANews reported on July 27 that Vitalik Buterin retweeted on the X platform: Ethereum has been online for ten consecutive years with zero suspension and zero maintenance. At the same
PANews
2025/07/27 20:33
Data: SUI, ENA, OP and other tokens will be unlocked in large amounts next week, of which SUI unlocks about $188 million
PANews July 27 news, Token Unlocks data shows that SUI, ENA, OP and other tokens will usher in large unlocking next week, including: Sui (SUI) will unlock about 44 million
PANews
2025/07/27 20:21
No OpenSea deal—Pudgy Penguins says it’s all about partnerships
Pudgy Penguins has denied rumors about buying OpenSea, and redirecting attention to the project's major partnership strategy.
Crypto.news
2025/07/27 20:14
Michael Saylor once again releases Strategy Bitcoin holdings tracking information, and may disclose the increase in holdings next week
PANews reported on July 27 that Michael Saylor, executive chairman of Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), once again released information on Strategy's Bitcoin holdings tracking on the X platform. Usually, he would
PANews
2025/07/27 20:07
Everbright Securities: Stablecoins will drive the expansion of RMB cross-border payment infrastructure
PANews reported on July 27 that according to the National Business Daily, Everbright Securities released a research report stating that the global retail cross-border payment market will reach 39.9 trillion
PANews
2025/07/27 20:06
South Korea's central bank and legislature disagree on regulating the crypto market, fearing that the stablecoin craze will exacerbate capital outflows
PANews reported on July 27 that according to FT Chinese, the stablecoin craze has put the Bank of Korea at odds with lawmakers. It is reported that the ruling party
PANews
2025/07/27 20:02
How to differentiate NFTs from memecoins | Opinion
Confusing NFTs with memecoins could have serious consequences for the national and cross-border tax implications of such digital asset investments.
Crypto.news
2025/07/27 19:43
Fu Shi Financial's subsidiary Jia Fu Da Securities has submitted an application to the SFC for a licence to carry out Type 1 regulated activities
PANews reported on July 27 that according to Zhitong Finance, Fu Shi Financial announced that its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, Jia Fu Da Securities Co., Ltd., had submitted an application to
PANews
2025/07/27 19:28
Lender Divine Research Uses World ID to Verify Borrowers for Unsecured Crypto Loans
PANews reported on July 27 that according to Cointelegraph, Divine Research, a San Francisco-based lender, has issued about 30,000 unsecured short-term crypto loans since December and used the iris scanning
PANews
2025/07/27 18:26
He turned $1k into $4.5m with SHIB, now he’s all in on XYZVerse
The investor who made $4.5m from Shiba Inu is now going all in on XYZVerse — here’s why. #partnercontent
Crypto.news
2025/07/27 18:00
