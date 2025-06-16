MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-01 Friday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC, ETH, and XRP stabilize near critical support levels
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP) are showing signs of stabilization around key support levels after a recent correction last week.
BTC
$117,612.52
+1.53%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
XRP
$3.082
+2.61%
ETH
$3,774.01
+2.33%
NEAR
$2.622
+3.96%
Share
Fxstreet
2025/06/16 11:33
Chan Mo-po: The Hong Kong Monetary Authority will process stablecoin license applications as soon as possible
PANews reported on June 16 that Hong Kong SAR Government Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po recently wrote that with the booming digital asset market, the market demand for stablecoins is
SOON
$0.1483
+3.77%
Share
PANews
2025/06/16 11:30
A whale sold 10 million Aura yesterday, and the overall profit may exceed 3.4 million US dollars
PANews reported on June 16 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the whale started to purchase 20 million Aura more than a year ago and transferred all the assets to the
MORE
$0.10017
+0.72%
AURA
$0.00979
-9.44%
Share
PANews
2025/06/16 11:23
Financing Weekly Report | 20 public financing events, Yupp, a platform combining AI and encryption, completed a $33 million seed round of financing, led by a16z
Highlights of this issue According to incomplete statistics from PANews, there were 20 investment and financing events in the global blockchain last week (June 9-15); the total scale of funds
SEED
$0.001059
-1.02%
AI
$0.1303
+6.28%
Share
PANews
2025/06/16 11:13
Metaplanet purchased 1,112 bitcoins, and its BTC holdings increased to 10,000
PANews reported on June 16 that Metaplanet announced that the company purchased 1,112 additional bitcoins at an average price of 15,182,668 yen per bitcoin for approximately 16.883 billion yen (approximately
BTC
$117,612.52
+1.53%
Share
PANews
2025/06/16 11:06
$680K From Crypto Exploit Recovered: DOJ Returning Funds to Victim
The U.S. Department of Justice has recovered $680,000 tied to a crypto exploit and is in the process of returning funds stolen through a Safemoon smart contract vulnerability. DOJ Recovers Funds Exploited in Safemoon Attack The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced on June 12 that it has seized and is in the process of […]
U
$0.01092
-1.35%
SMART
$0.004256
+0.97%
JUSTICE
$0.00007217
+1.66%
Share
Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/16 11:05
The crypto market generally rebounded, only Layer2 and AI sectors fell against the trend
PANews reported on June 16 that according to SoSoValue data, most sectors in the crypto market today have recovered due to factors such as Trump's call for a ceasefire between
AI
$0.1303
+6.28%
TRUMP
$9.163
+2.41%
Share
PANews
2025/06/16 11:01
The road to digital gold’s emergence: decoding the paradigm revolution of Bitcoin ecology
Preface When Satoshi Nakamoto buried the Genesis Block in the ruins of the 2008 financial crisis, the mysterious geek probably never imagined that Bitcoin would evolve into a digital civilization
GOLD
$0.00000000000023
-17.85%
Share
PANews
2025/06/16 11:00
Vietnam’s new digital law brings crypto into the legal fold
Vietnam has taken an official step toward legitimizing and regulating its digital economy with the passage of the Law on Digital Technology Industry—its first comprehensive legal framework recognizing crypto assets. The legislation not only distinguishes between virtual and crypto assets…
NOT
$0.002115
+13.89%
VIRTUAL
$1.309
+3.29%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/06/16 10:28
Unipcs spent about $381,900 to purchase about 28.08 million USELESS
PANews reported on June 16 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, the on-chain address Unipcs (i.e. "Bonk Guy") spent about $381,900 to purchase about 28.08 million USELESS (market value of
USELESS
$0.2724
-1.93%
BONK
$0.00002762
+4.42%
Share
PANews
2025/06/16 10:21
Trending News
More
World’s iris-scanner builder secures $5.5m in seed funding round
Data: Bitcoin whales have accumulated 1% of the total circulating supply of Bitcoin in the past four months
Top gainers and losers in crypto this week
US SEC rolls out ‘Project Crypto’ to rewrite rules for digital assets
Crypto Governance Crunch: Nearly 1 in 4 North American CFOs Plot 2027 Treasury Shift