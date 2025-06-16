$680K From Crypto Exploit Recovered: DOJ Returning Funds to Victim

The U.S. Department of Justice has recovered $680,000 tied to a crypto exploit and is in the process of returning funds stolen through a Safemoon smart contract vulnerability. DOJ Recovers Funds Exploited in Safemoon Attack The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced on June 12 that it has seized and is in the process of […]