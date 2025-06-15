2025-08-01 Friday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Analysis: The crypto market seems to have digested the impact of the situation in the Middle East, and Bitcoin may retest its historical highs

Analysis: The crypto market seems to have digested the impact of the situation in the Middle East, and Bitcoin may retest its historical highs

PANews reported on June 15 that according to Cointelegraph, despite the heightened geopolitical tensions after Israel launched a series of air strikes on Iran, the Fear and Greed Index, which
Fear NFTs
FEAR$0.02238-0.48%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.355+3.04%
Share
PANews2025/06/15 17:01
Report: Number of people using cryptocurrencies to send remittances to Latin America increased by nearly 40%

Report: Number of people using cryptocurrencies to send remittances to Latin America increased by nearly 40%

PANews reported on June 15 that according to News.bitcoin, a recent report released by Chainalysis and AUSTRAC showed that cryptocurrency remittance channels in Latin America are booming, and the number
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.0198+5.15%
Suilend
SEND$0.6138-9.18%
Share
PANews2025/06/15 16:51
Cryptocurrency Remittances Spike 40% in Latin America

Cryptocurrency Remittances Spike 40% in Latin America

According to a report by Chainalysis and AUSTRAC, cryptocurrency rails for remittances are booming in Latam. This use case, which previously struggled to gain momentum, is currently experiencing significant growth, with volumes increasing by over 40% in 2024 and the potential for further growth as stablecoins go mainstream. Cryptocurrency Remittances Grow 40% in Latam With […]
Triathon
GROW$0.0091+5.81%
Share
Bitcoin.com News2025/06/15 16:40
Bitwise Asset Management: Owning 1 BTC becomes a new wealth goal for young investors

Bitwise Asset Management: Owning 1 BTC becomes a new wealth goal for young investors

PANews reported on June 15 that according to CoinDesk, Bitcoin prices rebounded from the sell-off caused by the Middle East incident as young investors' long-term confidence in its global spirit
Bitcoin
BTC$117,524.29+1.34%
Share
PANews2025/06/15 16:37
Pi Coin holders eye safe upside in Neo Pepe ecosystem model

Pi Coin holders eye safe upside in Neo Pepe ecosystem model

After Pi Coin doubts, investors eye Neo Pepe Coin, a tech-powered memecoin blending utility with DeFi and NFT potential. #partnercontent
Pi Network
PI$0.41472+1.77%
NEO
NEO$6.249+3.83%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001971-6.05%
Safe Token
SAFE$0.446+0.63%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004832-0.41%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/15 16:28
Corporate Bitcoin Holdings a ‘Blessing’ Now, Challenge Later, Says Roxom CEO

Corporate Bitcoin Holdings a ‘Blessing’ Now, Challenge Later, Says Roxom CEO

Roxom Global CEO Borja Martel Seward has warned that when the bull market eventually ends, it could trigger a bearish phase, potentially causing some bitcoin treasury companies to struggle. Bull Market to Persist for Months As global macroeconomic uncertainties continue to ripple through traditional financial markets, the bitcoin landscape is charting its own course, presenting […]
Nowchain
NOW$0.00776+11.33%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.003868-0.76%
Share
Bitcoin.com News2025/06/15 15:10
Brazil ends crypto tax exemption, imposes 17.5% flat rate on gains

Brazil ends crypto tax exemption, imposes 17.5% flat rate on gains

Brazil scraps crypto tax exemption for small traders, enforces flat 17.5% rate across all gains, including self-custody and offshore holdings.
GAINS
GAINS$0.02538-0.74%
Share
PANews2025/06/15 14:58
Circle CEO: Stablecoins will soon have their “iPhone moment”

Circle CEO: Stablecoins will soon have their “iPhone moment”

PANews reported on June 15 that Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire emphasized on the X platform that stablecoins are the most useful form of currency ever. “We have not yet reached
Notcoin
NOT$0.002109+14.18%
FORM
FORM$3.8453+2.70%
SOON
SOON$0.148+3.42%
Everscale
EVER$0.00994+3.32%
Share
PANews2025/06/15 14:23
What is the key to the success of stablecoins?

What is the key to the success of stablecoins?

Author: Liu Xiaochun, Vice President of Shanghai New Finance Institute Source: Caijing On May 21, the Hong Kong Legislative Council passed the Stablecoin Bill. At about the same time, on
Vice
VICE$0.01297+34.54%
Share
PANews2025/06/15 14:12
Sonic Integrates Bubblemaps V2 to Enhance Onchain Intelligence

Sonic Integrates Bubblemaps V2 to Enhance Onchain Intelligence

Responding to the surging demand for transparency in decentralized finance (DeFi), Sonic Labs is boosting its onchain intelligence by integrating Bubblemaps V2, giving users better visibility into wallet behavior and token flows. Deeper Visibility into Wallet Behavior and Token Flows Sonic, the high-performance EVM blockchain, is significantly bolstering its on-chain intelligence capabilities through the integration […]
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02361+13.61%
Sonic SVM
SONIC$0.2224+0.48%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001971-6.05%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01657+7.80%
Share
Bitcoin.com News2025/06/15 14:10

Trending News

More

World’s iris-scanner builder secures $5.5m in seed funding round

Data: Bitcoin whales have accumulated 1% of the total circulating supply of Bitcoin in the past four months

Top gainers and losers in crypto this week

US SEC rolls out ‘Project Crypto’ to rewrite rules for digital assets

Crypto Governance Crunch: Nearly 1 in 4 North American CFOs Plot 2027 Treasury Shift