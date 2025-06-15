2025-08-01 Friday

Germany's Financial Intelligence Unit Annual Report: The total number of anti-money laundering reports related to cryptocurrencies increased by 8.2% last year

PANews reported on June 15 that according to Decrypt, according to the annual report of the German Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), anti-money laundering reports involving cryptocurrencies in Germany increased by
PANews2025/06/15 09:30
El Salvador’s cryptocurrency remittances fell 44.5% in the first quarter of this year compared to the first four months of last year

PANews reported on June 15 that according to News.bitcoin, data from the Central Bank of El Salvador showed that in the first quarter of 2025, remittances processed through cryptocurrencies fell
PANews2025/06/15 09:17
Ripple and SEC Seek to End XRP Dispute—Lawyer Sees 70% Chance Judge Will Approve Request

A top crypto lawyer predicts a 70% chance the court will approve Ripple and the SEC’s request to dissolve a key injunction and resolve financial penalties. Ripple and SEC Request Injunction Relief—Deaton Predicts 70% Chance Court Will Approve Attorney and crypto advocate John E. Deaton stated on June 13 via social media platform X that […]
Bitcoin.com News2025/06/15 09:10
Data: DEX transaction volume increased by 460% in two years, and active loans increased by 357% in two years

PANews reported on June 15 that according to Cointelegraph, Token Terminal data showed that in two years (since June 2023), DEX transaction volume increased by 460%, active loans increased by
PANews2025/06/15 09:06
IBM releases roadmap: launch large-scale fault-tolerant quantum computer by 2029

PANews June 15 news, according to Cailian Press, IBM announced this week that it plans to launch a practical large-scale fault-tolerant quantum computer by 2029, and detailed the company's roadmap
PANews2025/06/15 08:58
Amazon signs nuclear energy deal to power AI data centers

PANews reported on June 15 that according to Cointelegraph, Amazon recently signed an agreement with power infrastructure and supplier Talen Energy to use 1,920 megawatts (MW) of nuclear energy to
PANews2025/06/15 08:42
Trader AguilaTrades is long BTC again this morning, and the current position is worth about $200 million

PANews reported on June 15 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, trader AguilaTrades went long on BTC again this morning and has now opened a long position of
PANews2025/06/15 08:38
In the past 7 days, NFT transaction volume increased by 37.1% month-on-month, of which Immutable network transaction volume increased by more than 150%.

PANews reported on June 15 that according to Crypto.news, CryptoSlam data showed that the NFT market experienced a strong rebound in the past week, with transaction volume jumping 37.10% to
PANews2025/06/15 08:24
Report: Russia uses Bitcoin to fund teens for espionage and sabotage

PANews reported on June 15 that according to Decrypt, an investigation conducted by Reuters in cooperation with blockchain analysis companies Global Ledger and Recoveris showed that Russian intelligence agencies have
PANews2025/06/15 08:17
Financial Stability Board Chair warns: Cryptocurrencies are reaching a ‘tipping point’ of systemic risk

PANews reported on June 15 that according to CrowdfundInsider, the outgoing Chairman of the Financial Stability Board (FSB), Klaas Knot, issued a stern warning that the cryptocurrency market may be
PANews2025/06/15 08:07

