Ethereum Foundation Backs Roman Storm With $500K Ahead of Trial
The Ethereum Foundation has donated $500,000 to support Tornado Cash co-founder Roman Storm’s legal defense ahead of his July trial on money laundering and sanctions charges. Storm, arrested in August 2023, faces accusations of enabling criminals—including North Korea’s Lazarus Group—to launder over $1 billion through the ethereum ( ETH) privacy tool. Privacy advocates argue that […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/14 22:20
Grayscale: ETH is still the basic asset of cryptocurrencies. If it is successfully scaled up, it can drive the growth of fee income.
PANews reported on June 14 that Grayscale, a crypto asset management company, published a statement on the X platform stating that ETH remains the fundamental asset in the cryptocurrency industry.
PANews
2025/06/14 22:17
Small caps, big moves: This altcoin trio outshines Bitcoin
While Bitcoin faces resistance at the $105,000 level and Ethereum hovers around $2,500, several smaller altcoins continue to post impressive gains, with Fair and Free (FAIR3), Derive (DRV), and Kled AI (KLED) leading the charge. Fair and Free has jumped…
Crypto.news
2025/06/14 22:13
Coatue Hedge Fund Founder: Bitcoin will become a more core asset in the portfolio
PANews reported on June 14 that according to CNBC, Philippe Laffont, founder of hedge fund giant Coatue Management, said at the Coinbase Cryptocurrency Summit in New York that although investors
PANews
2025/06/14 21:39
MAP Protocol, Useless Coin, LUNC lead the charge as Bitcoin hits $105k
MAP Protocol (MAPO) was the best-performing cryptocurrency on Saturday as it jumped by 100%. It rose to a high of $0.010, its highest point since Feb. 2, and 153% above its lowest point this year. This increase has pushed its…
Crypto.news
2025/06/14 21:15
Coinbase Institutional: Corporate leveraged purchases of cryptocurrencies may cause systemic risks
PANews reported on June 14 that according to The Block, Coinbase Institutional said that corporate leveraged purchases of cryptocurrencies may bring systemic risks, but the short-term impact of this risk
PANews
2025/06/14 21:13
Bitcoin Upward Trend Expected to Continue Through 2025: Coinbase Analysts
Coinbase Institutional forecasts a positive outlook for the cryptocurrency market in the second half of 2025, driven by improved economic growth, corporate adoption, and regulatory progress. Coinbase Report Highlights Three Key Crypto Themes for Second Half 2025 Coinbase Institutional projects a constructive outlook for the cryptocurrency market in the second half of 2025. The analysis […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/14 21:10
Trump turns crypto influence into income, ethics form shows $57m token windfall
President Donald Trump has reported $57.4 million in income from World Liberty Financial, his cryptocurrency venture backed by sons Donald Jr. and Eric Trump. According to the Financial Times, citing a 200-page filing, the U.S. Office of Government Ethics discloses…
Crypto.news
2025/06/14 20:47
Getmantsev: cryptocurrencies are the future and the number of their owners will grow
Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy Daniil Getmantsev did not rule out the possibility of distribution of powers to regulate the cryptocurrency market in Ukraine. He told about this during a speech at the Incrypted Conference 2025. According to him, the document is adapted to the European regulation MiCA […] Сообщение Getmantsev: cryptocurrencies are the future and the number of their owners will grow появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
Incrypted
2025/06/14 20:40
Bitcoin mining difficulty dropped by 0.45% to 126.41 T
PANews reported on June 14 that Cloverpool data showed that the difficulty of Bitcoin mining underwent a mining difficulty adjustment at block height 901,152, with the mining difficulty reduced by
PANews
2025/06/14 20:33
