2025-08-01 Friday

Silver and Platinum Break out as Dollar Hedge Game Shifts

Silver and platinum are exploding higher as investors rotate out of gold, triggering a powerful surge fueled by dollar weakness, soaring ETF inflows, and tightening industrial supply. Silver and Platinum Prices Soar With US Debt Mounting and Demand Tightening Silver and platinum rallied sharply in June as investors diversified away from gold amid rising concerns […]
Bitcoin.com News2025/06/14 11:45
Data: The group holding 1,000 to 100,000 ETH has increased its holdings by 1.49 million ETH in the past month

PANews reported on June 14 that according to data released by Santiment, there are currently 6,392 wallets holding between 1,000 and 100,000 ETH. In the past month alone, as retail
PANews2025/06/14 11:40
Data: BlackRock currently holds about 3% of all Bitcoin

PANews reported on June 14 that according to Cointelegraph monitoring, BlackRock already holds 3% of the total Bitcoin, becoming one of the largest institutional holders.
PANews2025/06/14 11:03
Coinbase Rallies Behind 2 Landmark Crypto Bills—52M US Owners Await Congress

Coinbase’s CEO is driving urgent action behind two landmark crypto bills that promise regulatory clarity, investor protection, and explosive growth for America’s digital asset future. Coinbase Urges Legislative Action on 2 Crypto Bills: ’52 Million American Crypto Owners Are Counting on It’ Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase (Nasdaq: COIN) renewed its call for Congress to establish clear […]
Bitcoin.com News2025/06/14 10:45
Data: USDC circulation has decreased by about 100 million in the past 7 days

PANews reported on June 14 that according to official data, in the seven days ending June 12, Circle issued about 2.6 billion USDC, redeemed about 2.6 billion USDC, and the
PANews2025/06/14 10:33
From DeFi to DeETF: Who is quietly rewriting the underlying logic of DeFi asset allocation?

Introduction: From a geek’s toy to the new darling of Wall Street, how did DeFi do it? In the past few years, there has been a hot word in the
PANews2025/06/14 10:30
White House rejects CLARITY Act restrictions on cryptocurrency conflicts of interest

PANews reported on June 14 that according to unchained, several people familiar with the matter revealed that bipartisan U.S. lawmakers proposed to add conflict of interest restrictions to the CLARITY
PANews2025/06/14 10:22
A certain ETH whale has sold a total of 1,692 ETH in the past 8 hours

PANews reported on June 14 that according to @ai_9684xtpa monitoring, the ETH whale 0x55D...D4B7A has sold a total of 1,692 ETH (about $4.31 million) in the past 8 hours, with
PANews2025/06/14 09:52
Trump Media Announces SEC Declares Bitcoin Treasury Filing Effective

Trump Media is unleashing a groundbreaking bitcoin treasury arsenal with SEC clearance, fueling an aggressive multi-billion-dollar expansion across fintech, media, and decentralized finance dominance. Trump Media’s Bitcoin Treasury Deal Turns Real as SEC Declares Filing Effective Trump Media and Technology Group Corp. (Nasdaq, NYSE Texas: DJT) announced June 13 that the U.S. Securities and Exchange […]
Bitcoin.com News2025/06/14 09:45
An address suspected to be associated with ConsenSys bought another 5,463 ETH, worth about $14 million

PANews reported on June 14 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, 3 hours ago, a whale/institutional address (possibly related to ConsenSys) purchased another 5,463 ETH (worth $14 million) through over-the-counter (OTC)
PANews2025/06/14 09:20

