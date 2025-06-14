2025-08-01 Friday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Dow Jones lower by 1.79%,markets rattled as Israel-Iran conflict escalates

Dow Jones lower by 1.79%,markets rattled as Israel-Iran conflict escalates

U.S. stocks fell sharply Friday as escalating military conflict between Israel and Iran sent oil prices soaring and investors retreating from risk assets.  The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 1.79%, while the S&P 500 closed down 1.13% and the…
U Coin
U$0.01083-2.25%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/14 04:17
Iran Unleashes Missile Blitz on Israel—Dow Tanks Over 800 Points

Iran Unleashes Missile Blitz on Israel—Dow Tanks Over 800 Points

On Friday, around 2 p.m. Eastern time, reports show that Iran has begun counterstrikes firing “hundreds” of ballistic missiles toward Israel. Wall Street Sinks as Israel-Iran Conflict Erupts in Missile Onslaught CNN reported that the Israeli military said it identified incoming missiles launched from Iran, and the news station heard the explosions in Tel Aviv […]
Telcoin
TEL$0.005176+5.16%
Share
Bitcoin.com News2025/06/14 03:30
AVAX price down 9.75% on geopolitical tensions, but technicals saw it coming

AVAX price down 9.75% on geopolitical tensions, but technicals saw it coming

Avalanche was hot hard by Middle East tensions, with technicals not going in its favor.
Avalanche
AVAX$22.96+1.99%
Notcoin
NOT$0.002111+14.04%
HARD Protocol
HARD$0.007732+4.41%
Holo Token
HOT$0.0009888+3.45%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/14 03:29
Which crypto under $1 has potential to make $18,000 from $450?

Which crypto under $1 has potential to make $18,000 from $450?

Little Pepe presale offers 40x potential as a Layer 2 memecoin built for explosive growth. #partnercontent
Solayer
LAYER$0.6303+2.18%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001111+2.96%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/14 03:11
Coinbase warns of forced crypto sales due to rising debt

Coinbase warns of forced crypto sales due to rising debt

Coinbase is raising red flags about the financial health of publicly traded crypto vehicles, cautioning that debt-related obligations could soon force some firms to liquidate their crypto holdings.  In a report from Coinbase, the firm emphasized concerns around refinancing risks…
RedStone
RED$0.3459-3.40%
SOON
SOON$0.1478+3.64%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/14 03:07
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH maintains downtrend despite SharpLink's $463 million purchase

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH maintains downtrend despite SharpLink's $463 million purchase

Ethereum (ETH) maintained its decline on Friday, down 6%, despite SharpLink Gaming’s (SBET) announcement that it purchased 176,270.69 ETH for $462.9 million. The decline follows broiling Middle East war tensions after Israel struck strategic sites in Iran.
Ethereum
ETH$3,767.6+2.13%
Share
Fxstreet2025/06/14 02:57
Sonic Labs’ S Token Now Spendable via Redotpay Crypto Card

Sonic Labs’ S Token Now Spendable via Redotpay Crypto Card

Sonic Labs, previously known as Fantom, has revealed a partnership with Redotpay Card, enabling users to spend its native S token and stablecoins like traditional debit or credit cards. S Token Gains Real-World Spending Utility Through Redotpay Card The card, functional wherever Apple Pay or Google Pay is accepted, aims to increase the everyday usability […]
GAINS
GAINS$0.02538-0.78%
Wink
LIKE$0.01003-6.12%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00769+10.64%
Sonic SVM
SONIC$0.22216+0.31%
Share
Bitcoin.com News2025/06/14 02:30
Saylor says Bitcoin could fix Apple’s stock buybacks: Finance Redefined

Saylor says Bitcoin could fix Apple’s stock buybacks: Finance Redefined

Bitcoin exposure may provide more shareholder value to Apple investors, as the tech firm’s stock is struggling to reverse a downtrend.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10003+0.37%
Share
PANews2025/06/14 02:01
Charles Hoskinson floats $100m ADA treasury reboot to stabilize Cardano ecosystem

Charles Hoskinson floats $100m ADA treasury reboot to stabilize Cardano ecosystem

With just $31 million in stablecoins against $356 million in total value locked, Cardano’s founder has proposed unprecedented treasury diversification into Bitcoin and native dollar-pegged assets to boost the network’s decentralized finance and stablecoin ecosystem. On June 12, Cardano co-founder…
Cardano
ADA$0.7558+2.87%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/14 01:49
India cracks down on crypto tax evasion in enforcement push

India cracks down on crypto tax evasion in enforcement push

India’s Income Tax Department has launched a fresh crackdown on potential tax evasion and money laundering tied to virtual digital assets, including cryptocurrencies.  According to government officials and local reporting, the department has identified individuals and entities engaging in crypto…
EPNS
PUSH$0.03805+1.06%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.3055+2.60%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/14 01:37

Trending News

More

World’s iris-scanner builder secures $5.5m in seed funding round

Data: Bitcoin whales have accumulated 1% of the total circulating supply of Bitcoin in the past four months

Top gainers and losers in crypto this week

US SEC rolls out ‘Project Crypto’ to rewrite rules for digital assets

Crypto Governance Crunch: Nearly 1 in 4 North American CFOs Plot 2027 Treasury Shift