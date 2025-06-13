2025-08-01 Friday

Associated Press: The United States begins to adjust its military resource deployment in the Middle East

PANews June 13 news, Iranian leaders announced on Friday that Iran no longer plans to participate in nuclear talks with the United States originally scheduled for Sunday in Oman. This
PANews2025/06/13 21:34
U.S. stock market opens: the three major indexes open sharply lower, and the crypto sector falls across the board

PANews reported on June 13 that the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1%, the S&P 500 fell 0.9%, and the Nasdaq fell 1.06%. The crypto sector fell across the board,
PANews2025/06/13 21:33
MicroStrategy Insiders Buy $1.3 Million Worth of Preferred Stock

PANews reported on June 13 that according to Barron's, four MicroStrategy executives (insiders) participated in the company's latest round of preferred stock issuance on June 6, with a total purchase
PANews2025/06/13 21:32
Top 4 altcoins smart money investors are buying the dip in

Bitcoin and altcoins plunged Thursday and into Friday, continuing a trend that has been unfolding over the past few days. Most altcoins were in the red, with the market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies excluding Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and stablecoins…
Crypto.news2025/06/13 21:30
A whale bought 3,810 ETH through FalconX, worth $9.64 million

PANews reported on June 13 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, an address purchased approximately 3,810 ETH through the institutional trading platform FalconX, with a total value of US$9.64 million.
PANews2025/06/13 21:15
Bank of America: Gold is expected to rise to $4,000 per ounce in the next 12 months

PANews reported on June 13 that Bank of America expects gold to rise to $4,000 per ounce in the next 12 months.
PANews2025/06/13 21:14
Bitcoin crashes as Israel launches attack on Iran, but charts saw it coming first

Bitcoin’s sharp sell-off this week has sparked concerns across the market, with many pointing to escalating tensions between Israel and Iran as the primary catalyst. While macro headlines triggered panic selling, the charts had already laid out the roadmap. A…
Crypto.news2025/06/13 21:13
Cardano founder proposes to exchange $100 million ADA for BTC and stablecoins to revitalize DeFi

PANews reported on June 13 that according to CoinDesk, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson proposed in a live broadcast to use $100 million of ADA in the treasury to exchange for
PANews2025/06/13 21:09
SEC appoints Jamie Selway as Director of Trading and Markets

PANews reported on June 13 that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission appointed Jamie Selway as head of the Trading and Markets Division.
PANews2025/06/13 20:59
Billions in Volume, $7.6M Whale Buy: Why FARTCOIN’s 18% Dip Screams Opportunity

FARTCOIN bleeds 18% and erases a massive 45% rally in just 48 hours, but something unusual is happening beneath the surface as whales are aggressively buying the dip with $7.6 million in fresh capital, and futures volume has exploded to $4.18 billion. At press time, Fartcoin trades at $1.09, down 18% in the last 24 hours due to market-wide panic triggered by escalating Iran-Israel tensions . Source: Cryptonews However, one surprising element of this decline is the massive concentration of trading volume flowing into the token. This extraordinary volume has led many to suggest that the current dip presents a prime opportunity to enter the Fartcoin position, which has historically delivered substantial returns. Whale Accumulating Fartcoin: $7.6M Buy Signals Dip Bottom A prominent whale has made a significant bet on the dip, deploying $1.2 million USDC to acquire 1.14 million FARTCOIN tokens. This trader is betting big that this is the dip to buy. Threw in $1.2 million USDC for 1.14 mil #fartcoin in the past ~10 minutes marketcap sitting at $1.12 billion rn. addy: F5Des1B3zSUagFf7o5a7JmfbTPnQEkyvskvfUmynxacN pic.twitter.com/XC6k4GCeL1 — PostedGo 🔋 (@postedgo) June 13, 2025 Speculation surrounds this same trader, identified by wallet address “F5D***acN,” who allegedly purchased near the bottom at $0.233 in March, securing over 300% gains. With this trader now choosing to buy around $1, numerous other whales have followed suit, hinting that the current price levels may serve as support before a FARTCOIN rally toward $2. A Hyperliquid whale managing a $37 million portfolio has allocated $6.4 million specifically for dollar-cost averaging (DCA) into Fartcoin positions. Source: Hyperliquid Popular harmonic trader Lieutenant Ponzi believes the next rally following this dip will produce “the biggest, quickest recovery candle” on Fartcoin. Another memecoin trader noted that Fartcoin ranks among the most sought-after coins currently in the crypto market. This trader projects that the leading Solana-memecoin needs to reclaim the $1.6 level, which would unlock access to unexplored price territory. This is another highly sought-after coin atm : FartCoin In addition to being one of the strongest coin, a decisive reclaim of the $1.6 level would open the door to uncharted territory : Sky could be the limit pic.twitter.com/0q28qtcdoj — Feyronn (@feyronn) June 12, 2025 Currently, Fartcoin sits 57.7% below its all-time high of $2.61, which was achieved on President Trump’s Inauguration Day five months ago. Many market participants believe the memecoin possesses the fundamentals to reclaim this peak and potentially extend toward the $3 psychological threshold . $1.06 Make-or-Break: Why This Level Decides FARTCOIN’s $2 Fate Examining the FARTCOIN daily chart reveals the token is positioned at a crucial decision point around the $1.06 level. The price has maintained a clear downtrend after reaching highs around $1.40, developing what appears to be a falling wedge formation. Currently, Fartcoin is testing a pivotal support/resistance zone that has repeatedly served both functions throughout its price history. Source: Crypto Paradise on TradingView The critical monitoring level is whether the price can maintain support above the major support zone marked in green at the chart’s bottom, approximately $0.70 – $0.75. Should Fartcoin break and close below this threshold, it would invalidate the current technical setup and likely trigger additional downside pressure. Conversely, if support around $1.06 holds firm and the price begins advancing, the initial upside target would be the minor resistance level near $1.20, followed by the major resistance zone around $1.50. Perpetual Futures Show Dramatic Volatility The perpetual futures chart shows FARTCOIN’s explosive movement from approximately $1.05 to a peak near $1.58 in a parabolic surge, capturing roughly 50% gains before retreating. Price currently hovers at $1.0982, meaning it has surrendered most of those dramatic gains and now trades near the original pump’s starting point. Source: MastaCrypta on TradingView The green highlighted zone around $1.28-$1.30 represents a key resistance area that the price penetrated during the ascent but now functions as overhead resistance. This level demands close attention, as any successful reclaim could be a preparation for another upward leg. The collapse from $1.58 highs proves particularly noteworthy, as such sharp reversals typically indicate strategic profit-taking from early participants or coordinated selling pressure from large holders. Current price action around $1.09 tests whether this level can establish itself as reliable support for potential consolidation before the next significant move.
CryptoNews2025/06/13 20:48

