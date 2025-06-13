2025-08-01 Friday

Huione crypto laundering network thrives despite supposed shutdown and regulatory sanctions: Chainanalysis

Crypto laundering network Huione continues to operate at scale, with its transaction volumes increasing even after FinCEN had designated it a primary money laundering concern. Despite reports of its shutdown and removal of its website and Telegram channels, the Chinese-language…
Crypto.news2025/06/13 20:47
Bitcoin eyes $110k, but this new memecoin could make investors wealthy

As Bitcoin edges toward $110k, a new contender, XYZVerse, is drawing attention for its blend of sports fandom and memecoin momentum. #partnercontent
Crypto.news2025/06/13 20:31
Israel launches a new round of attacks, Iran's Tabriz region is attacked again

PANews reported on June 13 that according to Iran's Nour News: Israel launched a new round of attacks and Iran's Tabriz region was attacked again. Turkish Airlines: Canceled flights to
PANews2025/06/13 20:29
Ripple and the SEC File a Joint Motion to Settle the $125M Lawsuit

One of the longest-running lawsuits in the crypto landscape could potentially come to a close as both parties seek to settle their disputes. Ripple and the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) have jointly proposed to settle their $125 million civil penalty. According to the court filings shared by Fox Business journalist Elanor Terett on.. The post Ripple and the SEC File a Joint Motion to Settle the $125M Lawsuit appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
99Bitcoins2025/06/13 20:29
Brazilian listed company Méliuz raises $32.5 million to expand Bitcoin holdings

PANews reported on June 13 that according to Bitcoin Magazine, Brazilian listed technology company Méliuz announced the completion of US$32.5 million in financing, and the funds will be used to
PANews2025/06/13 20:15
Ether ETFs Set New 19-Day Inflow Record as Blackrock Drives Bitcoin ETF Gains

Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) marked a fourth straight day of inflows totaling $86 million, while ether ETFs pushed their historic inflow run to 19 consecutive days, pulling in another impressive $112 million. Crypto ETF Momentum Builds With Bitcoin and Ether Funds Posting Strong Inflows The inflow optimism continued to sweep the crypto ETF markets on […]
Bitcoin.com News2025/06/13 20:15
SharpLink Gaming spent $463 million to purchase 176,271 ETH, becoming the largest listed coin holder

PANews reported on June 13 that according to the announcement of SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ: SBET), the company purchased 176,271 ETH at an average price of about $2,626 for approximately $463
PANews2025/06/13 20:06
OKG Research: Bank interest rates can’t keep up with inflation? On-chain financial management returns easily exceed 5%

Have you noticed that it has become increasingly difficult to find suitable financial products in the past two years? Bank interest rates continue to fall, the returns of government bonds
PANews2025/06/13 20:00
Explore ETHRANSACTION Cloud Mining to Help You Achieve Daily Crypto Gains

In the current financial system of the crypto market, turbulence continues, and the cloud mining industry is also becoming fiercer. Nowadays, using stablecoins to participate in cloud mining is the safest and wisest choice. ETHRANSACTION has become an industry leader with safe, reliable, legal, and advanced equipment and artificial intelligence management! The ETHRANSACTION platform allows individuals to generate digital currencies remotely for operation and generate substantial and fixed daily income-simplifying cumbersome processes so that users can easily obtain cryptocurrencies without placing expensive equipment or dealing with complex technology. Founded in 2017, ETHRANSACTION has obtained all the necessary licenses issued by the British government and has now developed into one of the world’s top and most well-known cloud mining companies. With its advanced facilities, anyone can trade mainstream digital currencies such as Dogecoin, Litecoin, Ripple, and Bitcoin with just a laptop or mobile device. ETHRANSACTION prioritizes security and uses industry best practices, including SSL encryption, L&G insurance, and an effective risk prevention system . These security protocols ensure that user data and funds are always safe and confidential. Join Now and Enjoy the Welcome Bonus ETHRANSACTION offers opportunities for everyone who wants to make money with cryptocurrencies, regardless of their level of expertise. New users can get an instant $19 welcome bonus when they sign up and start mining immediately without any upfront costs or expensive equipment installation. ETHRANSACTION: Simple Interface and Security Protection ETHRANSACTION offers contract plans tailored to meet the needs of small and large traders. Participants can start mining for free and get rewards by simply registering as one of ETHRANSACTION users. The mining range is wide, and buyers can profit from a variety of altcoins depending on market fluctuations. The currencies that can be mined include: BTC, LTC, BCH and DOGE and other altcoins and obtain. The best quality security infrastructure, protected by SSL encryption, insured by L&G, and trusted by large financial institutions The sustainable mining process is carried out through 100% renewable energy, ensuring environmental safety and compliance with international standards Earn up to 6% permanent commission for each friend referral and exclusive access to a $370,000 reward pool. Ethereum 2.0 progress and institutional demand have allowed Ethereum to maintain its position as one of the most popular blockchain technologies. At most, ETH traders can only quadruple their holdings with this modest growth. In contrast, cloud mining with ETHRANSACTION provides a faster and more efficient way to make profits without the risk of keeping ETH savings or market fluctuations. ETHRANSACTION Generates Income Even When Traders Are on Vacation At a time when passive cash flow is more important than ever, ETHRANSACTION makes it easy and safe for individuals to join the cryptocurrency industry. The network’s legitimacy, security, convenience, and benefits make it an ideal solution for both new and professional investors. ETHRANSACTION provides users with the tools they need to mine and create wealth at scale, whether they want to be completely self-reliant or want a flexible income stream.
CryptoNews2025/06/13 19:58
Yupp chat platform officially launched, users can earn up to $50 per month by participating in AI evaluation

PANews June 13 news, according to Wired, AI evaluation platform Yupp is officially launched today. Users can get points by comparing the answers generated by two models, choosing the better
PANews2025/06/13 19:39

