2025-08-01 Friday

An independent miner mined block 907283 and received 3.173 BTC

An independent miner mined block 907283 and received 3.173 BTC

PANews reported on July 27 that according to Mempool data, an independent Bitcoin miner successfully mined block 907283 through the Solo CK mining pool (an independent mining service). The block
PANews2025/07/27 08:14
Pudgy Penguins denies acquisition of OpenSea

Pudgy Penguins denies acquisition of OpenSea

PANews reported on July 27 that Pudgy Penguins security director Beau tweeted to clarify: "Pudgy Penguins did not acquire Opensea. Penguin's planned layout is large-scale, and there is no need
PANews2025/07/27 08:06
From being misunderstood to rising, why can ETH become the reserve asset of the on-chain economy?

From being misunderstood to rising, why can ETH become the reserve asset of the on-chain economy?

Author: Kevin Li Translation: TechFlow Recently, there has been a resurgence of interest in Ethereum, especially following the emergence of ETH as a reserve asset. Our fundamental analysts explore a
PANews2025/07/27 08:00
Bitwise CIO declares the crypto cycle dead—institutions are the new drivers

Bitwise CIO declares the crypto cycle dead—institutions are the new drivers

Bitwise Chief Investment Officer Matt Hougan has declared the traditional four-year cryptocurrency cycle dead.
Crypto.news2025/07/27 04:30
Bitcoin enters reserve conversation, but gold still rules as dollar grows weak

Bitcoin enters reserve conversation, but gold still rules as dollar grows weak

Central banks shift from dollar to gold, while Bitcoin gains quiet traction in sovereign reserve discussions.
Crypto.news2025/07/27 03:35
Crypto to buy in 2025 altcoin season: PEPETO, SHIB, PEPE, BONK?

Crypto to buy in 2025 altcoin season: PEPETO, SHIB, PEPE, BONK?

PEPETO presale heats up as investors weigh its upside against SHIB, PEPE, and BONK in the 2025 memecoin race. #sponsoredcontent
Crypto.news2025/07/27 03:17
Sky Protocol token price jumps amid strong whale buying

Sky Protocol token price jumps amid strong whale buying

The Sky Protocol token spiked Saturday to its highest level this year as whale accumulation intensifies and fundamentals strengthen.
Crypto.news2025/07/27 01:32
Demographics will &#039;leapfrog&#039; Bitcoin adoption in Pakistan — Bilal Bin Saqib

Demographics will 'leapfrog' Bitcoin adoption in Pakistan — Bilal Bin Saqib

A young and tech-savvy population, combating inflationary pressures, is driving Bitcoin adoption and a new financial system in Pakistan.
PANews2025/07/27 01:25
$1,000 in Pepeto could turn into over $87,000: Why this memecoin is a must-watch

$1,000 in Pepeto could turn into over $87,000: Why this memecoin is a must-watch

PEPETO surges in early 2025 with strong presale momentum, low fees, and growing buzz in the Ethereum memecoin space. #partnercontent
Crypto.news2025/07/27 00:44
Ethereum price targets $4,000 as ETH ETFs add $5.1 billion

Ethereum price targets $4,000 as ETH ETFs add $5.1 billion

The current Ethereum price is hovering just below a critical resistance level as spot ETFs attract billions, signaling growing institutional confidence.
Crypto.news2025/07/27 00:30

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$385 million, mainly due to the short position

Sui-based IKA crypto altcoin up 50% after mainnet launch

Trump's second son's stake in American Bitcoin may be worth $367 million

The â€œancient whale who has been dormant for 14.5 years and held 3963 BTCâ€� sold another 180 BTC

Puffer Finance Announces Puffer UniFi AVS Upgrade, Delivering Millisecond-Sensitive Transactions