Ripple and U.S. SEC jointly propose $125M settlement split to end XRP lawsuit
Ripple and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission have jointly proposed a settlement that would split a $125 million civil penalty, potentially ending one of the longest-running legal battles in the crypto industry. According to a June 12 court filing…
XRP
$3.0792
+2.23%
Crypto.news
2025/06/13 16:21
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$42.3786 million
PANews reported on June 13 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close, the transaction volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately
PANews
2025/06/13 16:10
Trader AguilaTrades' BTC long position has been completely closed, with a loss of $12.48 million
PANews reported on June 13 that according to Ember's monitoring, trader AguilaTrades previously used 20x leverage to buy BTC, with a total position of $434 million. However, due to the
PANews
2025/06/13 15:43
Chan Mo-po: Hong Kong will publish its second policy statement on digital asset development in June
PANews reported on June 13 that Hong Kong SAR Financial Secretary Paul Chan said at the 2025 Caixin Summer Summit that Hong Kong has launched a licensing system for digital
PANews
2025/06/13 15:32
Pudgy Penguins partners with Lufthansa Miles program to expand PENGU utility
Pudgy Penguins has partnered with Lufthansa's Miles & More program, letting users earn airline miles on Pudgy Shop purchases using PENGU or fiat just as PENGU price tests a key confluence zone. Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) has announced a partnership with…
Crypto.news
2025/06/13 15:26
Polkadot community proposes to use 501,000 DOTs to set up Bitcoin reserves
PANews reported on June 13 that Polkadot community members proposed to set up a strategic Bitcoin reserve for the treasury, planning to use 501,000 DOTs, of which 500,000 will be
PANews
2025/06/13 15:24
The Ethereum Foundation internally transferred 1,000 ETH to an associated address
PANews reported on June 13 that according to Paidun monitoring, the Ethereum Foundation has internally transferred 1,000 ETH (worth approximately US$2.5 million) to the associated address 0xc061...0B6d.
PANews
2025/06/13 15:00
A whale spent 10 million USDT to buy 95.85 WBTC
PANews reported on June 13 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale spent 10 million USDT to purchase 95.85 WBTC at a unit price of US$104,330.
PANews
2025/06/13 14:54
The old public chain Kadena launched a $50 million incentive plan, betting on whether RWA is the solution or a repeat of the same mistakes
Recently, Kadena, a well-established public chain founded in 2016, announced the launch of an incentive plan of up to US$50 million. This move seems to be intended to return to the spotlight of the cryptocurrency market through the current popular RWA track.
PANews
2025/06/13 14:46
Altcoin ETF summer in limbo as SEC hits pause on DOGE, HBAR, and AVAX filings
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has hit the pause button on several crypto exchange-traded fund (ETF) proposals, putting approval in doubt. According to filings published this week, the SEC is delaying its decision for three ETF proposals, including…
Crypto.news
2025/06/13 14:46
