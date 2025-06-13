2025-08-01 Friday

BlackRock's BUIDL fund nears $3 billion, tripling in less than 90 days

PANews reported on June 13 that according to Cryptoslate, BlackRock's US Dollar Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund (BUIDL) expanded by about $1 billion between March 26 and June 11, accounting for
PANews2025/06/13 13:53
Bitcoin Liquidations Surge to $1.16 Billion; Economist Claims BTC Is 15% Lower vs. Gold

Economist Peter Schiff has renewed his criticism of bitcoin, questioning its status as “digital gold” after the cryptocurrency marginally dropped following Israel’s military strike on Iranian nuclear facilities. Gold Surges After Israeli Strikes Economist and bitcoin critic Peter Schiff appeared to reignite a feud with bitcoin maximalists by questioning bitcoin ( BTC)’s “digital gold” credentials […]
Bitcoin.com News2025/06/13 13:45
Hit by a Crypto Scam? Ohio Offers 6 Steps to Take Before It Gets Worse

Ohio’s six-step crypto fraud rescue plan puts victims in control, arming them with powerful tools to freeze wallets, preserve evidence, protect identities, and fight back. Ohio’s 6-Step Blueprint for Crypto Scam Victims: From Wallet Freeze to Reporting The Ohio Attorney General’s Office published a detailed consumer advisory on June 11 addressing the rise in cryptocurrency-related […]
Bitcoin.com News2025/06/13 13:30
Policy advocacy group Better Markets accuses SEC of ignoring public rulemaking process in crypto regulation

PANews reported on June 13 that according to Bitcoin.com, the policy advocacy organization Better Markets submitted an open letter to the U.S. SEC, severely criticizing the SEC's cryptocurrency working group's
PANews2025/06/13 13:27
US court imposes approximately $25 million in fines and damages for My Big Coin fraud

PANews reported on June 13 that according to Bitcoin.com, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) announced that the U.S. federal court made a final default judgment on the My
PANews2025/06/13 13:21
FSB Chairman: Cryptocurrencies are approaching a tipping point in financial system integration

PANews June 13 news, according to Bitcoin.com, Klaas Knot, Chairman of the Financial Stability Board (FSB), said in a speech at the Bank of Spain meeting that the deep integration
PANews2025/06/13 13:13
The second largest individual holder of HYPE pledged 3.35 million HYPE 11 hours ago, worth more than 130 million US dollars

PANews reported on June 13 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, HYPE's second largest individual holder @laurentzeimes pledged 3.35 million HYPE (worth US$130.69 million) 11 hours ago.
PANews2025/06/13 13:04
Ant enters the stablecoin market, has the battle between giants begun?

Author: Fairy, ChainCatcher Stablecoins are a new battlefield for global payments that no technology giant wants to miss. As the new Hong Kong stablecoin regulation policy is about to be
PANews2025/06/13 13:00
SEC axes Biden-era proposed crypto rules in flurry of repeals

The SEC has withdrawn over a dozen rules the agency proposed under Joe Biden, including two crypto-related rules targeting DeFi and digital asset custody.
PANews2025/06/13 12:58
Court Slams My Big Coin With $25M Penalty Over False Cryptocurrency Claims

A staggering $25 million in penalties and restitution has been levied in a landmark federal court ruling, exposing a sham crypto project that duped investors with bogus claims of gold backing and market viability. CFTC Secures Judgment Against My Big Coin for Crypto Fraud Scheme The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) announced on June 11 […]
Bitcoin.com News2025/06/13 12:30

