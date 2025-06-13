2025-08-01 Friday

Why is crypto down today? Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana sink as Israel strikes Iran

The cryptocurrency market plunged on Friday, June 13, as rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East rattled investors.  Following news that Israel had launched a major military operation against Iran, digital assets tumbled sharply. The total crypto market capitalization dropped…
MEET48 will launch the first Web3.0 Global Idol Annual Popularity Contest (WIPA) at 14:00 today, and the voting channel will be open soon

PANews reported on June 13 that MEET48, the world's first Web3.0 AI-Agent and AIUGC creator and fan economy ecological community focusing on the entertainment field, announced that it will officially
Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$112 million yesterday, continuing its net inflow for 19 consecutive days

PANews reported on June 13 that according to SoSoValue data, the Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$112 million yesterday (June 12, Eastern Time). The Ethereum spot
Bitcoin spot ETF had a total net inflow of $86.3114 million yesterday, continuing its net inflow for 4 consecutive days

PANews reported on June 13 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs yesterday (June 12, Eastern Time) was US$86.3114 million. The Bitcoin spot ETF
AMD and OpenAI jointly release super AI chip, which improves reasoning by 35 times

PANews June 13 news, according to Jinshi report, early this morning, AMD held the 2025 Global AI Development Conference, mainly releasing and introducing the latest AI chips and cloud-based hardware
Bitcoin Price Dips Below $104K After Israeli Strikes on Iran Spark Global Selloff

Key Takeaways: Bitcoin dropped over 4% as Israeli airstrikes on Iran sparked a broad selloff. The U.S. began evacuations from Iraq amid fears of escalating regional conflict. Crypto markets turned risk-off, with Ethereum and XRP also posting sharp losses. Bitcoin fell sharply late Thursday, sliding over 4% to $103,556 following Israeli airstrikes on Iran that intensified already fragile Middle East tensions. The drop from a 24-hour high of $108,500 came as investors reacted to the prospect of a broader geopolitical crisis, triggering a retreat from risk assets. The sharp sell-off led to the liquidation of $427 million in long positions in the past 24 hours. Israeli officials confirmed the airstrikes targeted military infrastructure near Tehran and Tabriz, describing the action as a preemptive measure in response to Iran’s nuclear threat. Bitcoin Drops as Israel’s Attack on Iran Could Continue for Days Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the operation a necessary step to “remove this threat,” adding it would continue “as many days as it takes.” Iran has yet to issue an official response, but state media reported explosions and airspace closures. Meanwhile, the U.S. began pulling diplomats from Iraq and offered voluntary evacuations to military families in neighboring countries. The State Department also issued warnings for American citizens to leave Iraq, citing regional instability. In Washington, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Israel acted unilaterally but had informed the U.S. beforehand. Former Trump advisor Steve Witkoff noted that nuclear negotiations with Iran are still on the table, though risks of escalation remain. Historically, Bitcoin has shown sensitivity to geopolitical unrest, often falling as traders reduce exposure to volatile assets. While the crypto asset is seen by some as a long-term hedge, its short-term price often mirrors broader risk sentiment. Ethereum followed the downward trend, slipping below $2,500, while XRP retreated to $2.10, adding to the market-wide pressure. Bitcoin Struggles to Hold $104K Amid Tensions Bitcoin is trading at $103,990 at the time of writing, showing signs of stabilization after a sharp 4% drop triggered by rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Price briefly dipped below $103,000 following Israeli airstrikes on Iran but has since bounced modestly. On the 2-hour chart, BTC remains under pressure, with Bollinger Bands widening and price hugging the lower band—a sign of increased volatility and bearish momentum. Bitcoin Just Lost Its Breakout — Here’s the Support Level That Matters Now Why this report matters Bitcoin’s breakout above $106,000 didn’t hold, and that could mean more than just a failed rally. Ethereum’s funding rate has quietly collapsed, even as open interest surged… pic.twitter.com/7XH0NMaK7I — 10x Research (@10x_Research) June 13, 2025 The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has dropped to 25.51, deep in oversold territory, indicating potential for a short-term relief bounce. However, MACD values remain heavily negative (-438.59 MACD line), suggesting bearish momentum is still dominant. Zooming into the 30-minute timeframe, price is struggling to reclaim the $105,000 zone. RSI stands at 32.30, also near oversold levels, while MACD shows downward expansion, further reinforcing downside risk if support fails. Bollinger Bands on this timeframe show a bearish squeeze breaking to the downside. The 1-minute chart reflects short-term recovery attempts, with RSI bouncing to 66.49 and MACD crossing bullishly. Still, this minor uptick is not yet confirmed by higher timeframes, suggesting caution is warranted. Key levels to watch include immediate support at $102,533 and resistance at $105,693. A close above $105,000 could ease selling pressure, but failure to reclaim it may open the door to further losses toward $100K. For now, sentiment remains risk-off, and BTC bulls must defend current levels to avoid deeper correction.
a16z: From AI agents, DePIN to micropayments, 11 key implementation directions for the integration of encryption and AI

These use cases are based on technology being built today, from processing massive volumes of micropayments to ensuring humans are in control of their relationship with the AI of the future.
a16z: From AI agents, DePIN to micropayments, 11 key implementation directions for the integration of encryption and AI

Author: a16z Compiled by: Felix, PANews The economics of the internet are changing. As the open web degenerates into a search box, it’s worth asking: Will AI lead to an
SEC Undermines Legitimacy of Crypto Oversight, Watchdog Warns

The SEC is under fire from Better Markets for sidelining public rulemaking in crypto oversight, raising alarms over transparency failures and investor risks. SEC Accused of Undermining Public Accountability With Informal Crypto Policies Policy advocacy group Better Markets, a nonprofit organization focused on financial market reform and public interest protection, submitted a comment letter to […]
Acting Chairman of the U.S. CFTC: Compliance requirements will not be relaxed just because the Trump administration promises to support the crypto industry

PANews reported on June 13 that according to CoinDesk, Caroline Pham, acting chairperson of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), said at the Coinbase Annual Summit that despite the
