Bitcoin 2025 Attendees Set World Record for Most Bitcoin Transactions in a Single Day
At the Bitcoin 2025 conference, held from May 27 to 29 in Las Vegas, a Guinness World Record was set for the highest number of Bitcoin point-of-sale transactions within eight hours. A total of 4,187 Bitcoin payments were made on May 28. Event organizers told Incrypted that purchases at various on-site vendors were made using […] Сообщение Bitcoin 2025 Attendees Set World Record for Most Bitcoin Transactions in a Single Day появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
Incrypted
2025/06/11 19:31
‘Doge Coin Millionaire’ Who Fumbled 7-Figure DOGE Bag In 2021 Is Now A PEPE Millionaire
Grauber Contesoto, also known as the ‘Doge Coin Millionaire‘, announced last week that he is now a PEPE millionaire with his holdings exceeding $1.11 million. Contesoto made his name in the 2021 bull market after his DOGE investment hit 7-figures; however, the memecoin trader did not take profits, meaning his millionaire status washed away during.. The post ‘Doge Coin Millionaire’ Who Fumbled 7-Figure DOGE Bag In 2021 Is Now A PEPE Millionaire appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
99Bitcoins
2025/06/11 17:49
PA Daily | Tesla's US stock rose 2.3% before the market opened after Musk regretted his excessive remarks against Trump; Ethereum spot ETF continued to have net inflows for 17 days
Abraxas Capital withdrew a total of 44,612 ETH from CEX in the past 14 hours, worth US$123 million; the daily trading volume of Ethereum derivatives reached US$110 billion, surpassing Bitcoin; Tesla's US stocks rose 2.3% before the market opened; the giant whale 9a56eN unpledged 1.33 million SOL and transferred 380,000 SOL to CEX.
PANews
2025/06/11 17:30
SEC's "Innovation Exemption" ignites the DeFi engine: DeFi's top players' TVL and coin prices interpret a song of ice and fire
The cold winter of US regulation seems to be quietly receding, and a ray of light of "innovation exemption" has shone into the DeFi field. On June 9, the positive signal released by the top SEC officials indicated that the DeFi platform may usher in a more friendly development environment.
PANews
2025/06/11 16:42
Ukraine has registered a bill on the creation of a crypto reserve
On June 10, 2025, a bill was submitted to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, which provides for the inclusion of virtual assets in the country’s gold and foreign currency reserve. One of the authors of the initiative, MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak said that it promotes the integration of Ukraine into global financial innovation. Recall, Zheleznyak announced […] Сообщение Ukraine has registered a bill on the creation of a crypto reserve появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
Incrypted
2025/06/11 14:27
Solana spot ETF has made substantial progress again. SEC focuses on evaluating the pledge and redemption mechanism and will be implemented as early as July
On June 11, the US SEC required potential Solana spot ETF issuers to update their S-1 application documents. This move was seen by the market as a turning point for Solana ETF to enter the substantive review stage, sending a signal that the regulatory authorities have a positive attitude. Driven by this, the market's expectations for formal approval in July quickly heated up, and the Solana ecosystem ushered in a general rise in prices.
PANews
2025/06/11 14:16
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.11)
labubu market sentiment continues
PANews
2025/06/11 10:37
Irys — active in the testnet with an eye on the drop
Irys is a blockchain protocol for cheap and fast data storage and processing. It supports both temporary and persistent files, and smart contracts can work directly with them thanks to EVM compatibility. Irys is suitable for building scalable applications that need fast access to large amounts of data. The project has raised $8.9 million from […] Сообщение Irys — active in the testnet with an eye on the drop появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
Incrypted
2025/06/11 04:27
Robert Kiyosaki And Ray Dalio Warn Los Angeles Riots Signal Civil War—Kiyosaki Says Save ”Gold, Silver, And Bitcoin”
The Los Angeles riots have ignited fears of escalating social unrest, prompting Robert Kiyosaki and Ray Dalio to link the events to the possible onset of a civil war fueled
Insidebitcoins
2025/06/10 23:18
Ripple intends to use XRPFi to activate XRP's market value of 100 billion yuan and fill the gap in the DeFi ecosystem
XRPFi, the combination of XRP and decentralized finance (DeFi), is being seen by more and more practitioners as a new path to activate XRP, a long-established crypto asset, and drive the growth of the XRPL and Ripple ecosystem.
PANews
2025/06/10 17:30
