A comprehensive review of the stablecoin ecosystem of 12 public chains: SUI has the fastest growth, and USDT TRON issuance exceeds Ethereum
As one of the most important forms of asset accumulation, stablecoins are not only an indicator of changes in asset flows, but also an important indicator of the market recognition of public chains. PANews analyzed the stablecoin data of the top 12 public chains, trying to outline a panoramic picture of the development of public chain stablecoins.
NOT
$0.002107
+13.27%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
SUI
$3.7185
+1.26%
PANews
2025/05/23 12:52
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.23)
Solana adds multiple launch pads
MEME
$0.002172
+31.31%
AI
$0.1296
+5.79%
MEMES
$0.0000884
-0.21%
LAUNCH
$0.000000000000001272
+0.07%
PANews
2025/05/23 10:06
PA Daily | Bitcoin breaks through $111,000 to hit a record high; "Trump Coin Dinner" will be held in the early morning of the 23rd Beijing time
World Foundation sold WLD to a16z and others at market price to raise $135 million; the US stablecoin GENIUS Act motion was passed with 69 votes and entered the amendment stage; Solana Mobile: The second mobile phone Seeker will start shipping on August 4, and will launch the SKR token.
ACT
$0.04056
+2.21%
STAGE
$0.00005
+23.45%
SECOND
$0.0000135
-24.58%
TRUMP
$9.143
+1.67%
TOKEN
$0.01657
+8.15%
PANews
2025/05/22 18:45
Hong Kong's stablecoin legislation passed, JD.com and other technology companies are ready to go, and RMB stablecoin is expected to be included in the system
Hong Kong regulators have conducted certain supervision and testing on the operation plans of the three issuers in the stablecoin sandbox. Councillor Qiu Dagen expressed support for the establishment of stablecoins anchored to the Hong Kong dollar and the renminbi, strengthening Hong Kong as a digital bridge connecting the mainland and other countries, and advocating the government to issue licenses flexibly and speed up the approval process.
READY
$0.003371
+6.67%
COM
$0.020342
-8.80%
PANews
2025/05/22 17:36
Another player joins the InfoFi track, Cookie enters the market to tap into the attention economy. Who will win the competition with Kaito?
With the entry of new players such as Cookie, the evolution path of InfoFi has begun to diverge. From information capture to content pricing, from algorithm-dominated to community governance, the track is ushering in a new ecological game and paradigm shift.
KAITO
$1.2032
+1.41%
TAP
$0.331
-2.93%
COOKIE
$0.15395
+3.38%
WIN
$0.00005885
+0.78%
PANews
2025/05/22 14:36
Bitcoin breaks through $110,000 to a new high. How high can it go next?
The rally appears to be driven by institutional and long-term capital rather than retail speculation.
PANews
2025/05/22 14:08
With an 8-fold increase in a single month and the blessing of Google's halo and the boast of 10 million TPS, is the new L1 Keeta a potential stock or just a hype?
With high-profile narratives such as "tens of millions of TPS" and "built-in compliance", as well as the astonishing 8-fold increase in its token KTA since May, Keeta quickly attracted the market's attention and capital.
HYPE
$42.55
+2.62%
L1
$0.00669
+0.14%
WELL
$0.0001456
-4.27%
TOKEN
$0.01657
+8.15%
PANews
2025/05/22 10:27
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.22)
Cookie release v1.0 Alpha and Snaps mechanism
MEME
$0.002172
+31.31%
COOKIE
$0.15395
+3.38%
AI
$0.1296
+5.79%
ALPHA
$0.01439
+3.59%
MEMES
$0.0000884
-0.21%
PANews
2025/05/22 10:02
“Justin Sun confirms he will attend the US Presidential Dinner”, who else will attend the $TRUMP Trump Crypto Dinner?
Who is the biggest complainer of this meal???
TRUMP
$9.143
+1.67%
SUN
$0.021594
+1.68%
PANews
2025/05/22 09:44
PA Daily | Binance HODLer airdrop launched on Haedal; Texas Legislature passed Bitcoin Reserve Bill and is waiting for the governor to sign it into law
The Hong Kong Legislative Council passed the Stablecoin Bill in the third reading, and applications for compliant issuance will be available from the end of the year; Solana's "Alpenglow" upgrade plans to increase network speed by 100 times; Theta Capital completed US$175 million in financing for its crypto venture capital fund.
HAEDAL
$0.14748
+2.27%
FUND
$0.02798
+3.62%
SIGN
$0.07229
+0.72%
PANews
2025/05/21 18:39
