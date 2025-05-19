2025-08-01 Friday

Who is Abraxas Capital, the new Ethereum whale? It raised over 270,000 ETH in a single week, a "mysterious" big client of Tether

Recently, Abraxas Capital has become a focus of attention in this round of rebound due to its high-frequency on-chain operations and heavy Ethereum DeFi strategy. It is a London-based asset management company with an asset size of over US$3 billion. Its core investment platform Heka Funds mainly engages in stablecoin arbitrage and is one of Tether&#39;s largest institutional clients.
PANews2025/05/21 13:46
Decoding MIRAI: Web3 virtual human ecosystem endorsed by top virtual influencer Imma

Is it a gimmick or innovation? How far can MIRAI, which is full of &quot;hot spots&quot;, go?
PANews2025/05/21 11:02
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.21)

Binance Wallet’s daily swap volume reaches $5 billion
PANews2025/05/21 10:02
PA Daily | The U.S. Senate passed the procedural motion for the stablecoin GENIUS Act; Strategy spent $764.9 million to increase its holdings of Bitcoin

Binance will launch TOKYO GAMES TOKEN (TGT) and start an airdrop activity; Genesis sued its parent company DCG to recover more than US$1 billion in transfers, accusing it of internal transfers during its insolvency; JPMorgan Chase CEO: Customers will be allowed to buy Bitcoin, but will not provide custody services for it.
PANews2025/05/20 18:27
How U.S. crypto companies are responding to Trump's new strategy

The crypto space is moving from chaos to shared standards, and from closed systems to open, ethical innovation.
PANews2025/05/20 15:50
The US GENIUS stablecoin bill passed the Senate vote, but still needs the green light from the House of Representatives and the President. The Trump family stablecoin has become a controversial issue

With the Senate passing the bill, what are the hurdles for the GENIUS Act to become a formal law? What legislative procedures need to be completed? What clauses are the focus of debate among lawmakers? PANews sorted out its core links.
PANews2025/05/20 12:00
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.20)

Virtuals online agent pledge, earn points
PANews2025/05/20 10:14
PA Daily | Biden diagnosed with prostate cancer; Binance Alpha launches SOON and Xterio

Binance will launch SOON tokens and start airdrops on May 23; the probability that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates unchanged in June is 91.4%; Raydium LaunchLab has created more than 119,000 tokens, with a graduation rate of only 0.21%.
PANews2025/05/19 17:30
Labubu successfully "entered the US", and the MEME coin with the same name LABUBU was hyped again

From being sold out in seconds on domestic e-commerce platforms to queues all night long at overseas flagship stores, from being the center of street snaps to being swiped on social media, Labubu is evolving into a cross-border cultural meme that is spreading rapidly. Behind this global trend, not only does it accurately hit the deep desire of young people to release their personality and express their emotions, it has also become an alternative asset that the capital market is competing for attention. Not only is the traditional collection circle flocking to it, but even the crypto world is also blowing the Labubu trend.
PANews2025/05/19 16:39
Data interpretation of Ethereum after the surge and rebound: the ecological cold and hot faults behind the value reconstruction

After a long period of depression, the market hopes to prove that Ethereum is still a low-value asset through this rebound, and the Pectra upgrade seems to provide evidence for this narrative. PANews attempts to outline the current true state of Ethereum through a comprehensive interpretation of Ethereum data. An Ethereum that is undergoing value reconstruction is gradually emerging.
PANews2025/05/19 16:11

