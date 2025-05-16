2025-08-01 Friday

Beyond Stablecoins: How does Ethena build an on-chain financial engine?

Ethena is not just building a better stablecoin, it is building the monetary infrastructure of the Internet.
PANews2025/05/19 15:45
Financing Weekly Report | 13 public financing events; Perpl received $9.25 million in financing led by Dragonfly and will build a perpetual DEX based on Monad

Venture capital research firm PitchBook predicts that crypto startups will attract approximately $18 billion in venture capital funding in 2025, an increase of approximately 50% from 2024.
PANews2025/05/19 11:19
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.19)

Virtuals&#39; latest IPO yields 50 times the profit, and the points rules are criticized
PANews2025/05/19 10:13
Weekly preview | US lawmakers to hold final vote on stablecoin GENIUS Act; Trump to attend TRUMP dinner on May 22

In the coming week from May 19, 2025 to May 25, 2025, there are other blockchain news that are worth your attention.
PANews2025/05/18 21:08
PA Daily | Binance has issued an additional 3,860 tokens to users who received the REX airdrop; the UK plans to require crypto companies to report user and transaction data starting in 2026

Some of the invitees to the TRUMP dinner made profits through token trading, but their identities remained anonymous; the Hong Kong police smashed a money laundering group using virtual asset money changers, involving a total amount of 118 million yuan; venture capital firm A100x launched a $50 million second fund to support early-stage companies in the fields of AI, digital assets and blockchain.
PANews2025/05/18 17:11
Chaos in the Internet Capital Market (ICM): Order and Disorder in Decentralized Financing

While some players see the Internet Capital Market (ICM) as the future of startup financing, others see it purely as a profit-making tool. Without discipline or long-term synergy, ICM risks becoming just another “pump and dump” venue.
PANews2025/05/18 08:00
PA Daily | Galaxy Digital has been officially listed on Nasdaq; Binance Alpha has launched MIRAI and REX

Musk changed his personal profile picture and nickname to Kekius Maximus; SEC Chairman Paul Atkins attended the annual financial market regulation conference and delivered an opening speech; Vitalik will remotely participate in the ETH Beijing hackathon and deliver a speech; OpenAI launched a cloud-based software engineering agent Codex research preview version.
PANews2025/05/17 17:08
April blockchain game report: Daily activity dropped to an annual low, and financing amount dropped 69% month-on-month

The speculative frenzy is cooling, but developers are not stopping.
PANews2025/05/17 14:33
On the eve of the altcoin season: How to build a suitable altcoin season investment portfolio?

The ETH/BTC exchange rate has broken out of its three-year downward trend, heralding the arrival of the altcoin season.
PANews2025/05/16 20:00
PA Daily | WLFI bought $3 million of EOS; FTX will distribute more than $5 billion to creditors on May 30

Brazilian listed company Méliuz has purchased $28.4 million worth of Bitcoin; cross-border e-commerce company DDC Enterprise has launched a Bitcoin reserve strategy, aiming to reach 5,000 BTC within 36 months; Binance Alpha has added SuiNS Token (NS).
PANews2025/05/16 17:30

