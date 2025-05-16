PA Daily | Binance has issued an additional 3,860 tokens to users who received the REX airdrop; the UK plans to require crypto companies to report user and transaction data starting in 2026

Some of the invitees to the TRUMP dinner made profits through token trading, but their identities remained anonymous; the Hong Kong police smashed a money laundering group using virtual asset money changers, involving a total amount of 118 million yuan; venture capital firm A100x launched a $50 million second fund to support early-stage companies in the fields of AI, digital assets and blockchain.