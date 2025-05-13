MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-01 Friday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.15)
believe is in full swing, SOL is back with prosperity
SOL
$176.79
+2.66%
MEME
$0.002178
+31.68%
AI
$0.1295
+5.71%
MEMES
$0.0000884
-0.21%
Share
PANews
2025/05/15 10:04
CryptoPunks changes ownership again, with Ribbit Capital as the financial backer behind the scenes. Can it usher in new development opportunities?
Cryptopunks need a permanent home to pass on.
Share
PANews
2025/05/14 18:14
"Bazaar" surpasses "Cathedral", how does cryptocurrency become the cornerstone of trust in the AI agent economy?
From a practical perspective, cryptocurrencies allow us to achieve atomicity of payments through proof of service, which means that all work must be verified to be completed before the AI agent can be paid.
AI
$0.1295
+5.71%
PAID
$0.0184
-1.07%
TRUST
$0.0005766
+1.26%
Share
PANews
2025/05/14 17:30
PA Daily | Tiger Securities launches BTC and ETH deposit and withdrawal services; Abraxas Capital purchased $561 million of ETH in the past week
DeFi Development Corp. spent $23.6 million to increase its SOL holdings, bringing its total holdings to 595,988. The Synthetix community proposed to acquire the decentralized options platform Derive at a valuation of $27 million. A trader bought LAUNCHCOIN for $9,075 a month ago, which is currently worth $4.7 million.
BTC
$117,444.66
+1.26%
SOL
$176.79
+2.66%
LAUNCHCOIN
$0.082945
+14.56%
ETH
$3,760.17
+2.02%
Share
PANews
2025/05/14 17:30
Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help
On May 14, the MEME market staged a striking showdown. The MEME coin named Glonk was launched on both the Pump.fun and Letsbonk.fun Launchpad platforms, and the founders of the two platforms personally came out to promote the platform. This battle for traffic not only quickly ignited the enthusiasm of the market, but also revealed the increasingly fierce competition among MEME issuance platforms.
NOT
$0.002101
+12.95%
MEME
$0.002178
+31.68%
LETSBONK
$0.04026
-17.75%
FUN
$0.011189
-5.28%
Share
PANews
2025/05/14 14:00
Dismantling Hyperliquid's top whales' trading codes and gaming strategies: the art of leverage and timing
These mysterious big investors, known as "whales", have created ripples on the platform with their strong financial strength, unique trading strategies and accurate grasp of the market pulse. Their every move is not only a magnifying glass of market sentiment, but also provides us with a window to observe how top traders play the game.
NOT
$0.002101
+12.95%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
MOVE
$0.1366
+2.62%
Share
PANews
2025/05/14 13:59
Trading time: After the CPI cooled down, Trump called for the stock market to rise again. Ethereum's market value accounted for nearly 10% and filled the gap in CME. The popularity of Meme coins on th
Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
MEME
$0.002178
+31.68%
TRUMP
$9.141
+1.65%
Share
PANews
2025/05/14 13:40
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.14)
The number of 10M speed disks has increased, and Believe ecosystem has generally increased
MEME
$0.002178
+31.68%
AI
$0.1295
+5.71%
MEMES
$0.0000884
-0.21%
Share
PANews
2025/05/14 09:58
Competition in blockchain in Hong Kong heats up, with giants such as JD.com and Ant accelerating the implementation of RWA in Hong Kong
As the global asset tokenization wave sweeps across the world, Hong Kong is becoming a key testing ground for on-chain asset layout. According to PANews, many domestic companies holding physical assets have also heard the news and are seeking to put their assets on the chain for tokenized financing. The most common compliance solution is to confirm the ownership of domestic assets on the alliance chain, then set up a main body in Hong Kong to control domestic assets, and then issue tokens for financing. At present, Hong Kong's RWA industry is still crossing the river by feeling the stones.
COM
$0.020342
-8.80%
ANT
$0.0509
+4.08%
RWA
$0.003544
+6.45%
Share
PANews
2025/05/14 09:00
The “Digital Gold” Narrative Underestimates Bitcoin’s True Value
"Bitcoin is not 'digital gold.' To equate it with gold is to devalue a monetary innovation that has completely disrupted the traditional financial system."
GOLD
$0.00000000000023
-4.16%
NOT
$0.002101
+12.95%
Share
PANews
2025/05/13 19:20
Trending News
More
World’s iris-scanner builder secures $5.5m in seed funding round
Data: Bitcoin whales have accumulated 1% of the total circulating supply of Bitcoin in the past four months
Top gainers and losers in crypto this week
US SEC rolls out ‘Project Crypto’ to rewrite rules for digital assets
Crypto Governance Crunch: Nearly 1 in 4 North American CFOs Plot 2027 Treasury Shift