Financing Weekly Report | 11 public financing events; Sentora, a DeFi project formed by the merger of IntoTheBlock and Trident, completed $25 million in financing
The market focuses on payment, asset management and DeFi projects.
DEFI
$0.001978
-4.90%
Share
PANews
2025/05/12 11:00
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.12)
AI Agents Market Value Exceeds $11 Billion
MEME
$0.002174
+30.25%
AI
$0.1293
+4.78%
MEMES
$0.0000884
-0.21%
Share
PANews
2025/05/12 10:12
Weekly preview | US April CPI data will be released; VanEck plans to launch new crypto-related ETFs
In the coming week from May 12, 2025 to May 18, 2025, there are other blockchain news that are worth your attention.
LAUNCH
$0.000000000000001272
+0.07%
Share
PANews
2025/05/11 21:46
PA Daily | The Chairman of the US SEC will deliver a keynote speech on asset tokenization on the 12th; Binance Alpha launches MOODENG and GOAT
Trump Media & Technology Group’s financial report revealed “significant deficiencies” in internal controls; BSV investors attempted to reopen a 2019 lawsuit against Binance; the floor price of doodles fell to about 1.5 ETH, a 24-hour drop of 47.1%; Pump.fun once again transferred 132,000 SOL to Kraken.
MOODENG
$0.17367
+2.67%
SOL
$176.53
+2.18%
BSV
$27.39
+2.39%
AMP
$0.00366
+2.72%
ETH
$3,755.54
+1.67%
Share
PANews
2025/05/11 17:14
Liquidity Wars 3.0: Bribery Becomes a Market
TVL is just a vanity metric. What really matters is who controls the flow of liquidity, not who owns the protocol or even who hands out the most rewards.
NOT
$0.002097
+12.01%
FLOW
$0.3773
+0.85%
Share
PANews
2025/05/11 10:30
PA Daily | US Vice President Vance will attend the Bitcoin 2025 Summit and deliver a speech; Resolv opens airdrop registration, the deadline is May 17
Binance Alpha adds Doodles (DOOD); Lido will launch dual governance to reduce governance risks; Telegram launches a gift market based on TON blockchain NFT; Coinbase launches 24/7 Bitcoin and Ethereum futures trading services.
DOOD
$0.003405
+0.91%
TON
$3.564
+8.85%
RESOLV
$0.18976
-0.14%
ALPHA
$0.01439
+3.59%
VICE
$0.01297
+34.82%
Share
PANews
2025/05/10 17:11
Insider revelations: How was Trump tricked by Ballard's encrypted propaganda post?
From close friend to outcast in the White House, how did lobbying firm owner Ballard anger Trump?
WHITE
$0.000467
+2.00%
HOUSE
$0.018121
+41.28%
TRUMP
$9.13
+1.53%
Share
PANews
2025/05/10 10:00
Bitcoin's biggest promoter, financial empire BlackRock's crypto ambitions
The news that "BlackRock IBIT's annual fund inflows exceeded the world's largest gold fund" became the focus of market attention, along with Bitcoin's return to $100,000 on May 8. Bitcoin ETF took over the crypto community, making Wall Street an important buyer of Bitcoin, pushing this once marginal asset to mainstream and compliance, and also becoming a key piece of the puzzle in BlackRock's global financial landscape.
GOLD
$0.00000000000023
-4.16%
FUND
$0.02798
+3.62%
Share
PANews
2025/05/10 10:00
PA Daily | Bitcoin breaks through 104,000, Ethereum hits $2,400, Coinbase will acquire Deribit for $2.9 billion
Coinbase will acquire the crypto options platform Deribit for $2.9 billion; 26,000 BTC options and 165,000 ETH options are about to expire, and the biggest pain point of BTC options is $94,000; Abraxas Capital increased its holdings by more than 61,400 ETH in two days, worth approximately $116.3 million.
BTC
$117,350
+1.07%
MORE
$0.09989
+0.10%
PAIN
$1.2109
+1.04%
ETH
$3,755.54
+1.67%
Share
PANews
2025/05/09 17:30
Coinbase Q1 financial report explained: Net profit plummeted 94% due to portfolio losses, and the company acquired Deribit to expand into derivatives
Revenue performance fell short of expectations, with net profit plummeting 94%, trading volume falling 10%, retail trading revenue falling 19% month-on-month, and institutional trading revenue falling 30% month-on-month.
NET
$0.0001011
-8.75%
Share
PANews
2025/05/09 14:13
