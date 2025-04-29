2025-08-01 Friday

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Against the backdrop of increasingly fierce competition in the public chain, Aptos is steadily moving towards its strategic positioning as a “global trading engine” through technological innovation and ecological expansion.
PANews2025/05/01 11:00
PA Chart | One chart to understand the major Web3 events worth paying attention to in May

In May, the Web3 industry welcomed a number of major events. Regulatory and judicial progress continued to advance, with Ethereum Pectra mainnet upgrade, Kraken confirming the next round of FTX compensation distribution, and the Federal Reserve FOMC announcing interest rate decisions becoming the focus of the month.
PANews2025/05/01 10:20
PA Daily | ALPACA’s 24-hour liquidation exceeded $50 million; the UK Treasury plans to work with the United States to promote innovation in the crypto industry

Standard Crypto Partners transferred 2,000 MKR and 20,000 AAVE to Coinbase; MOCA is suspected to be entrusting Galaxy Digital to make markets or sell tokens; Binance will launch PUNDIX/USDT and CTK/USDT perpetual contracts.
PANews2025/04/30 17:30
Altcoin recovery in April: more than 70% rose, small-cap coins dominated the list of gains

How did various tokens perform during the market rebound in this month (April 1 to April 28, 2025)? Which tracks and ecosystems are more resilient? PANews analyzed the data of mainstream USDT spot trading pairs on Binance to try to reveal the true picture of the recent market.
PANews2025/04/30 16:17
Looking back at Trump’s first 100 days in office, crypto markets gain and lose

Trump’s political volatility makes it almost impossible to predict what will happen next week, let alone next month or next year, making Bitcoin’s future performance even more unpredictable.
PANews2025/04/30 15:24
Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
PANews2025/04/30 13:50
Exclusive interview with Pundi AI core contributors: From payment to AI, production efficiency is the key to AI Agent breakthrough

Recently, PANews interviewed Danny, a core contributor of Pundi AI. He reviewed his entrepreneurial journey from payment to AI, and shared the team&#39;s technical solutions, insights into the Southeast Asian Web3 industry, and deep thoughts on VC models and AI development. From the QR code payment experiment in Indonesia to breaking the global AI data bottleneck today, the story of Pundi AI is not only a microcosm of technological iteration, but also a vivid portrayal of Southeast Asian Web3 innovation and exploration.
PANews2025/04/30 10:30
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.30)

The world has suffered from pump.fun for a long time
PANews2025/04/30 10:14
Exclusive interview with Huma Finance co-founder Richard: Serving real payment and financing needs, user education is the biggest challenge at present

Recently, PANews interviewed Richard Liu, co-founder of Huma Finance, to help everyone have a more comprehensive understanding of Huma's operating logic, development status, and views and judgments on the future of the entire PayFi track.
PANews2025/04/30 09:56
A quick look at Fleek: A fully managed platform for AI agents and virtual influencers

To address deployment complexity, privacy risks, and lack of scalability, Fleek proposed an integrated AI agent solution.
PANews2025/04/29 19:07

