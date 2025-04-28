2025-08-01 Friday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
PA Daily | Upbit launches SIGN; Bitcoin exchange supply drops to lowest level in 7 years

PA Daily | Upbit launches SIGN; Bitcoin exchange supply drops to lowest level in 7 years

Bithumb will launch AI16Z Korean won trading pair; Upbit will launch SIGN in the Korean won, BTC, and USDT markets; Mastercard plans to integrate stablecoins into the global payment network.
Bitcoin
BTC$117,229.84+0.97%
AI16Z
AI16Z$0.1343+0.52%
Sign
SIGN$0.07212+0.25%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001272+0.07%
Share
PANews2025/04/29 17:30
A look at 10 emerging launchpad platforms: from AI Agent to MEME, Solana becomes the "launch center"

A look at 10 emerging launchpad platforms: from AI Agent to MEME, Solana becomes the "launch center"

In this article, PANews lists 10 new Launchpad platforms that have received much attention recently, covering MEME, AI Agent and SocialFi tracks, mainly concentrated in the Solana ecosystem. These platforms have their own characteristics, most of which rely on a solid ecological foundation and resource advantages, and compete for market share through innovative mechanisms and differentiated positioning such as optimizing issuance mechanisms, enriching creator incentives, enhancing token empowerment, and improving platform security.
Memecoin
MEME$0.002171+30.07%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1293+4.78%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01657+7.38%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001272+0.07%
Share
PANews2025/04/29 14:11
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.29)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.29)

Virtuals ecosystem generally rises
Memecoin
MEME$0.002171+30.07%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1293+4.78%
MEMES
MEMES$0.0000884-0.21%
Share
PANews2025/04/29 10:32
Haedal Protocol Analysis: The No. 1 player in Sui’s liquidity staking track, with TVL crushing competitors

Haedal Protocol Analysis: The No. 1 player in Sui’s liquidity staking track, with TVL crushing competitors

As the Sui staking market is ready to take off, Haedal’s innovative products and strong data make it one of the preferred investment targets for DeFi.
READY
READY$0.003371+6.67%
Haedal Protocol
HAEDAL$0.14724+1.61%
SUI
SUI$3.712+0.82%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001977-4.67%
Share
PANews2025/04/28 20:00
Q2 Market Insights: Bitcoin regains dominance in risk-averse environment, ETFs remain critical to market structure

Q2 Market Insights: Bitcoin regains dominance in risk-averse environment, ETFs remain critical to market structure

The market will show a downward trend in the short term, and then rebound and set new highs in the second half of the year.
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000135-24.58%
Share
PANews2025/04/28 19:40
Multiple drivers behind Sui's rise: from Pokémon collaboration rumors to DEX trading volume surge

Multiple drivers behind Sui's rise: from Pokémon collaboration rumors to DEX trading volume surge

In this article, PANews deeply analyzes the funding trends, key news catalysts, on-chain data performance and potential risks of this round of SUI's rise, attempting to fully interpret the logic behind this ecological carnival.
SUI
SUI$3.712+0.82%
Share
PANews2025/04/28 17:48
PA Daily | It is suspected that about $330 million of BTC was stolen and converted into XMR; Binance Wallet will launch MilkyWay TGE event

PA Daily | It is suspected that about $330 million of BTC was stolen and converted into XMR; Binance Wallet will launch MilkyWay TGE event

Tether minted 1 billion USDT on the Tron network; ZachXBT: About $330 million of BTC was suspected to be stolen and quickly converted into XMR, causing XMR to rise 50%; CoinShares: Digital asset investment products inflows of $3.4 billion last week, and Solana outflows of $5.7 million.
Bitcoin
BTC$117,229.84+0.97%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.0236+13.57%
Monero
XMR$305.61+0.77%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001272+0.07%
Share
PANews2025/04/28 17:30
PENGU price rebounds violently, Pudgy Penguins' multi-line cooperation drives market heat

PENGU price rebounds violently, Pudgy Penguins' multi-line cooperation drives market heat

Recently, whether it is the strong rebound in coin prices, the significant growth in NFT sales, or the continued expansion of the brand, Pudgy Penguins has demonstrated strong growth momentum in multiple dimensions.
Pudgy Penguins
PENGU$0.035539+2.82%
Multichain
MULTI$0.08048+1.36%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004831-0.33%
Share
PANews2025/04/28 15:09
Trading time: Trump's approval rating hits 80-year low after 100 days in office, Bitcoin's whale selling pressure of $94,000 to $99,000 becomes the focus of the breakthrough

Trading time: Trump's approval rating hits 80-year low after 100 days in office, Bitcoin's whale selling pressure of $94,000 to $99,000 becomes the focus of the breakthrough

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.123+1.11%
Share
PANews2025/04/28 14:25
ProShares will launch three XRP futures ETFs, which were misinterpreted as spot ETFs and caused a "misunderstanding". The XRP derivatives lineup is expanding

ProShares will launch three XRP futures ETFs, which were misinterpreted as spot ETFs and caused a "misunderstanding". The XRP derivatives lineup is expanding

A piece of news about "SEC has approved the listing of ProShares Trust $XRP ETF" spread in the market, but because the original text was worded as a general category "XRP ETF", it was mistakenly believed that this was the first approval of a US altcoin spot ETF, causing short-term emotional fluctuations in the market.
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.0000000000000000000062+0.06%
XRP
XRP$3.0708+1.57%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005763+1.14%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001272+0.07%
Share
PANews2025/04/28 14:17

Trending News

More

World’s iris-scanner builder secures $5.5m in seed funding round

Data: Bitcoin whales have accumulated 1% of the total circulating supply of Bitcoin in the past four months

Top gainers and losers in crypto this week

US SEC rolls out ‘Project Crypto’ to rewrite rules for digital assets

Crypto Governance Crunch: Nearly 1 in 4 North American CFOs Plot 2027 Treasury Shift