PA Daily | Binance's second batch of voting coins will be listed on ONDO, BIGTIME, and VIRTUAL; Babylon Bitcoin staking function is now online
Binance executives met with U.S. Treasury officials last month to seek regulatory easing; Justin Sun responded to the WSJ report, saying he was not aware of the rumors and had a good relationship with CZ and the U.S. Department of Justice; Ethena Labs launched the USDe reserve certificate, which will be updated every week.
BIGTIME
$0.06117
+0.94%
AWARE
$0.007188
+12.87%
NOT
$0.002096
+11.60%
U
$0.01088
-2.07%
NOW
$0.00775
+9.00%
PANews
2025/04/12 17:16
Paul Atkins officially takes over as SEC chairman: What does this mean for cryptocurrencies?
Paul Atkins has become the richest SEC chairman in decades, with some of his assets tied to cryptocurrencies. Paul Atkins' appointment will help crypto companies innovate and remove obstacles, but may not bring the strong momentum that investors expect.
NOT
$0.002096
+11.60%
PANews
2025/04/12 13:05
Trump's tariffs are temporarily suspended, and we can sort out the investment opportunities in the 90-day window of the crypto market
“Trump’s decision to postpone the tariff increase for 90 days has eased market pressure, so I think all project owners will seize this window to launch tokens and mainnet launches.”
TRUMP
$9.115
+0.62%
LAUNCH
$0.000000000000001272
+0.07%
PANews
2025/04/11 17:42
PA Daily | Spot gold breaks through $3,200; Grayscale updates list of potential investment assets
Grayscale updates its list of potential investment assets; spot gold breaks through the $3,200 mark for the first time; Binance will launch PROMPTUSDT perpetual contracts with a maximum leverage of 25x.
GOLD
$0.00000000000023
-4.16%
SPOT
$0.0000000000000000000062
+0.06%
LAUNCH
$0.000000000000001272
+0.07%
PANews
2025/04/11 17:30
A quick look at Honcho, a personalized AI identity platform: How to enable LLM applications to enable hyper-personalized experience?
With the rise of large-scale language models, the demand for personalized software has never been greater. The Honcho platform launched by Plastic Labs uses a "plug and play" approach, aiming to allow developers to obtain in-depth user portraits without reinventing the wheel.
QUICK
$0.02101
+2.18%
AI
$0.1291
+4.02%
PLUG
$0.00005719
-2.03%
HYPER
$0.42831
-1.06%
LLM
$0.0010554
+3.94%
PANews
2025/04/11 16:55
Digital analysis of the current status of trading robots: Solana is still the main battlefield, and newcomers surpass old players in multi-scenario games
As market sentiment gradually cooled down and the on-chain ecosystem entered a cooling-off period, the trading volume and revenue of trading robots experienced a cliff-like decline, and they were forced to usher in a new round of adaptation and transformation. At the same time, trading robots became increasingly "involuted", and the original simple high-speed snap-up strategy gradually failed, replaced by more complex functional expansion, more flexible trading strategies and higher standards of security capabilities.
MORE
$0.0999
-0.18%
LIKE
$0.010073
-5.71%
SNAP
$0.000003723
-4.63%
MULTI
$0.08064
+1.45%
PANews
2025/04/11 16:53
With a total financing of up to 85 million US dollars, what is the plan of Blackbird, a Web3 project targeting the catering industry?
The trillion-dollar restaurant economy is the most basic and largest consumer sector, and an ideal "testing ground" for the cryptocurrency industry to achieve large-scale adoption.
PANews
2025/04/11 14:40
Trading time: The plunge in US stocks triggered a gold safe-haven trend, and the crypto market was under short-term pressure
Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
GOLD
$0.00000000000023
-4.16%
SAFE
$0.4442
-0.82%
PANews
2025/04/11 14:40
Viewpoint: Why should we be optimistic about the medium- and long-term trend of the crypto market?
The Federal Reserve is expected to cut interest rates before June, followed by a bottoming out in the U.S. stock and crypto markets.
U
$0.01088
-2.07%
WHY
$0.00000002899
+6.77%
PANews
2025/04/11 10:23
PA Daily | Trump's postponement of trade policy led to a surge in the market; Binance announced 17 candidate projects for "voting to delist"
The White House: Tariff levels will be reduced to a general 10% during negotiations; Binance Wallet will hold a Mind Network (FHE) token generation event; The Melania token team was exposed to cash out $4.2 million in 25 days.
TRADE
$0.14019
-0.16%
WHITE
$0.000468
+2.29%
MELANIA
$0.2141
-1.56%
FHE
$0.06506
+13.70%
WALLET
$0.02357
+13.48%
PANews
2025/04/10 17:30
