MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-01 Friday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Trading time: Global stock markets are in turmoil, and the ETH/BTC exchange rate hits a new low since February 2020
Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
BTC
$117,300.76
+0.87%
ETH
$3,754.79
+1.03%
Share
PANews
2025/04/07 13:50
Trump wields the "tariff stick" to bloodbath the world, and the crypto market reappears "Black Monday"
As Trump wields the "tariff stick", the global capital market has fallen into a vortex of violent turbulence. The macroeconomic negatives are superimposed on the liquidity crisis, the positions of whales have been liquidated one after another, panic selling has occurred one after another, and the bulls have been hit hard and left the market... This storm caused by policies has once again put the crypto market in a severe test of survival.
STORM
$0.01471
+5.22%
BULLS
$169.64
+0.38%
HARD
$0.007731
+4.38%
TRUMP
$9.113
+0.60%
Share
PANews
2025/04/07 13:15
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.7)
When I woke up, the sky fell
MEME
$0.00217
+29.01%
AI
$0.1292
+4.02%
MEMES
$0.0000884
-0.22%
Share
PANews
2025/04/07 11:05
Full text of CZ's fireside chat: HODL strategy is challenged, survival rules in market volatility
In this in-depth conversation with the Hong Kong community, CZ publicly analyzed for the first time the development bottlenecks of BNB Chain, the community controversy of MEME coin, and his expectations for a "healthy ecosystem" in the industry. He emphasized that "making quick money and making slow money need to be balanced", and drew a survival rule for investors where risks and opportunities coexist.
QUICK
$0.021
+2.14%
MEME
$0.00217
+29.01%
BNB
$796.75
+2.99%
CHAT
$0.2432
+3.26%
Share
PANews
2025/04/07 10:13
The data comprehensively analyzes the capital flows behind the trillion-dollar growth of stablecoins. If altcoins did not increase, where did the money go?
In this article, PANews will analyze the ultimate crypto question brought about by the growth of stablecoins through a comprehensive data analysis of stablecoins: Where has the money gone?
NOT
$0.002095
+11.55%
Share
PANews
2025/04/07 10:00
Financing Weekly Report | 12 public financing events; Startup Codex completed a $15.8 million seed round of financing, led by Dragonfly
The recent investment and financing market heat has fallen to the lowest level in nearly three months, and capital focus is mainly on Web3+AI, blockchain games and stablecoins.
SEED
$0.00106
-0.93%
AI
$0.1292
+4.02%
STARTUP
$0.01878
-16.63%
Share
PANews
2025/04/07 09:43
Weekly preview | The U.S. House of Representatives will hold a hearing to promote digital asset regulatory legislation; FTX opens the next round of distribution registration
In the coming week from April 7, 2025 to April 13, 2025, there are other blockchain news that are worth your attention.
U
$0.01088
-2.07%
HOUSE
$0.018399
+43.11%
HOLD
$0.00007169
+32.88%
Share
PANews
2025/04/06 20:42
PA Daily | Trump hints at “deliberately” causing a stock market crash; Phaver ceases operations, token price drops 99% since TGE
Neon Machine, the developer of the crypto shooting game "Shrapnel", was revealed to be in financial crisis; according to a Forbes survey, more than one-third of Wall Street leaders are opposed to Trump's economic policies; the acting chairman of the SEC instructed to review cryptocurrency-related statements to confirm whether they need to be modified or revoked.
MORE
$0.0999
-0.18%
NEON
$0.09277
+2.11%
TRUMP
$9.113
+0.60%
TOKEN
$0.01656
+6.63%
Share
PANews
2025/04/06 17:25
PA Daily | Powell said tariffs far exceeded expectations and the Fed is not in a hurry to make a decision; Grayscale has submitted the S-1 form of Solana ETF to the US SEC
The number of non-farm payrolls in the United States increased by 228,000 in March, and the unemployment rate was 4.2%; the U.S. stock market suffered its worst week in five years, and the Nasdaq fell into a technical bear market; affected by tariffs, many companies including Circle are considering postponing their IPOs; the pump fun live broadcast function has been launched to 5% of users, and an audit policy has been formulated.
NOT
$0.002095
+11.55%
U
$0.01088
-2.07%
FORM
$3.8422
+1.99%
FARM
$28.62
-0.76%
FAR
$0.000196
-1.50%
Share
PANews
2025/04/05 17:10
Gensyn testnet is online. How to make AI training more efficient and decentralized?
The first phase of the testnet focuses on RL Swarm, an application for collaborative reinforcement learning post-training.
MORE
$0.0999
-0.18%
AI
$0.1292
+4.02%
Share
PANews
2025/04/05 15:56
Trending News
More
World’s iris-scanner builder secures $5.5m in seed funding round
Data: Bitcoin whales have accumulated 1% of the total circulating supply of Bitcoin in the past four months
Top gainers and losers in crypto this week
US SEC rolls out ‘Project Crypto’ to rewrite rules for digital assets
Crypto Governance Crunch: Nearly 1 in 4 North American CFOs Plot 2027 Treasury Shift