The Trump family enters the mining industry and establishes a joint venture, American Bitcoin, aiming to go public and become the world's largest Bitcoin mining company
American Bitcoin’s development path is carefully broken down into four phases, each with clear target computing power and energy efficiency indicators, and relying on collaboration with Hut 8’s existing resources.
PANews
2025/04/04 15:00
One-stop access to the Metaverse, how does Vcity create a cross-chain social dream factory?
Vcity, the fifth city of the cross-chain social financial metaverse, uses the metaverse as a carrier. While satisfying the freedom of individual identity expression and value proposition, it also enriches the interactive experience and sense of participation in the digital economy through a multi-module ecological application scenario strategy.
PANews
2025/04/03 21:46
PA Daily | Treasure will terminate game operations and Treasure Chain; US House of Representatives Committee passes stablecoin regulation bill
Arthur Hayes: If Bitcoin can hold the key level of $76,500 before April 15, the risk is expected to be eliminated; Standard Chartered Bank predicts that Avalanche's native token AVAX may soar to $250 in 2029; Binance Watch tags have added ARDR, BSW, FLM, etc., and removed the seed tags of JUP, STRK and TON.
PANews
2025/04/03 17:30
The "Cyclic Curse" of the Crypto Market: Knowing That the Bubble Will Burst, Why Do We Keep Losing Everything Again and Again?
We keep making mistakes and stumbling over and over again. We know what we are doing but we can’t stop it from happening. In fact, we can’t control our emotions.
PANews
2025/04/03 16:54
2025 Cryptocurrency Holder Survey Report: Digital Asset Map of 55 Million Americans, Who Uses Cryptocurrency?
The survey shows that cryptocurrency holders are a diverse group. People of different ages and income levels are holding and using cryptocurrencies. Among them, although there are more male holders (67%), there are also many female holders (31%).
PANews
2025/04/03 15:55
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.3)
Trump's super tariffs hit the world
PANews
2025/04/03 10:37
Justin Sun files a lawsuit: Spending $456 million to bail out TUSD and suing First Digital Trust for misappropriation of reserve funds for investment?
Techteryx said it had fallen into trouble after it suffered what it called a "massive fraud" that resulted in its TUSD stablecoin reserves being used for illiquid investments that were not authorized by it.
PANews
2025/04/03 00:00
PA Daily | VANECK BNB ETF registered in Delaware; 16 crypto-rich people on Forbes billionaire list
BlackRock has obtained approval from the UK FCA to register as a crypto asset company; Hong Kong-listed company Zhongzefeng plans to invest no more than 10% of the assets under management in virtual assets; the US Bitcoin spot ETF had a total net outflow of US$158 million yesterday.
PANews
2025/04/02 17:30
Circle's IPO attempt is met with doubts: valuation almost halved, a desperate attempt to monetize under pressure from profits?
After years of unsuccessful preparations for an IPO, Circle recently submitted an application to the SEC to list on the New York Stock Exchange. However, the valuation has been nearly halved, revenue is highly dependent on U.S. debt, and high commissions have eroded profits, which has also caused the market to question Circle's business prospects.
PANews
2025/04/02 16:33
Missed the Walrus airdrop? Don’t worry, there are 5 more Sui ecological projects worth participating in
Walrus was listed on the Korean exchange at once, attracting market attention. The following five Sui ecological projects still have early opportunities and may be worth participating in.
PANews
2025/04/02 15:38
