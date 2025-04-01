MEXC Exchange
Trading time: Tariff policy is about to be announced, and analysts say Bitcoin may reach a new high of $110,000
Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
PANews
2025/04/02 14:58
Fidelity: Has Bitcoin reached the peak of this cycle?
The Bitcoin bull run may not be over yet, judging by previous market cycles. Compared to previous cycles, the recent retracements experienced by Bitcoin have been relatively average. This suggests that as Bitcoin matures, volatility may weaken in both directions.
PANews
2025/04/02 13:49
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.2)
$act and other collective plunge
PANews
2025/04/02 10:27
Deciphering the triple Rashomon behind the ACT flash crash, has the exchange’s risk control become a “nuclear button”?
A routine contract rule adjustment by Binance accidentally exposed the most vulnerable pimple in the crypto market.
PANews
2025/04/02 09:25
Taking stock of AI Agent’s recent product optimization and technological innovation, can the six popular projects break out after their market value fell below 90%?
PANews' statistics on six popular AI Agent projects show that the market value of these tokens has generally suffered a drop of more than 90%. Despite the sluggish market performance, various projects are still making continuous efforts in technology iteration, ecological expansion and product optimization, trying to find a way out in the cold winter.
PANews
2025/04/02 09:00
When will Bitcoin’s decline end? Let’s wait and see if regulation breaks the ice and macroeconomics improves
Despite the current economic uncertainty, the crypto industry continues to benefit from a friendly political environment, with the Trump administration pushing for increasing clarity on the regulatory framework and growing institutional enthusiasm for participation.
PANews
2025/04/01 18:27
Arthur Hayes' new article: Signals of a shift in the Fed's policy are emerging. Can Bitcoin break through $250,000 by the end of the year?
Federal Reserve Chairman Powell faces a serious policy dilemma: under huge government debt and political pressure, the Fed has to abandon its independence and anti-inflation stance and turn to financing the government through quantitative easing and other means. This "fiscal dominance" situation is very similar to the situation during the Burns period in the 1970s, indicating that the Fed will have to restart its loose policy, which may drive up the prices of assets such as Bitcoin.
PANews
2025/04/01 18:20
GUN tokens are now available on Launchpool, but Off the Grid has not yet migrated to the Gunz mainnet, which has led to it being questioned as a “ghost chain”
The launch of GUN tokens sparked a craze, but since "Off the Grid" has not yet been migrated to the GUNZ mainnet, it has raised questions about the "ghost chain". At the same time, the low circulation, high market value and excessive VC holdings of the tokens have also caused controversy.
PANews
2025/04/01 18:03
PA Daily | Binance announces KernelDAO as the 4th Megadrop project; Upbit adds COMP to the Korean Won market
A bill in the U.S. state of Rhode Island proposes to allow residents of the state to trade $10,000 worth of Bitcoin per month tax-free; PumpBTC on-chain airdrop claims will begin on April 2; Nigeria's SEC will regulate virtual asset service providers under the new law.
PANews
2025/04/01 17:30
"Living off the past" is not advisable. The crypto field cannot rely on network effects to build a holding moat
Only by constantly "doing things" can a project gain market recognition.
PANews
2025/04/01 17:22
