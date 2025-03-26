MEXC Exchange
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.3.28)
Everything can be Ghibli
PANews
2025/03/28 11:14
Crypto market briefly recovered, here are 5 top projects that are about to go live
Speculate on new things instead of old ones, interpreting 4 new public chains and 1 new stablecoin protocol.
PANews
2025/03/27 19:19
Financial giants are flocking to issue stablecoins, and the duopoly of Tether and Circle will be broken
Market data shows that stablecoins will process $16 trillion in transactions in 2024, with a total market value climbing to $238 billion.
PANews
2025/03/27 18:40
PA Daily | GameStop plans to raise $1.3 billion to buy BTC; Upbit will list WAL
Coinbase supports the listing of ALT, PENDLE and L3; Deribit: More than 14.3 billion US dollars of BTC and ETH options will expire in Q1; The top two votes in Binance's first voting for listing coins are BANANAS31 and WHY.
PANews
2025/03/27 17:30
NFT is more than just digital art: Will smart agents be the next trend?
The intelligent agent is like a digital assistant that can remember its interactions with users. It can perfectly demonstrate the three core characteristics of NFT: exclusivity, improvability and property traceability.
PANews
2025/03/27 13:40
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.3.27)
Ghibli style pictures flood the screen of CT
PANews
2025/03/27 10:36
Hyperliquid was attacked again, a 2-hour life-or-death thriller, and there is no winner in the hunting game of top exchanges
In the middle of the night when the cryptocurrency market was turbulent, a precise attack on the decentralized derivatives exchange Hyperliquid took place quietly.
PANews
2025/03/27 09:38
DeFAI summer is coming, are you ready?
DeFAI has shown remarkable relative strength against all other narratives over the past week. With improving macro and the Fed rate cuts on the horizon, the DeFAI bull case is becoming a reality.
PANews
2025/03/26 16:30
WLFI plans to launch institutional-level stablecoin USD1: first launched on Ethereum and BNB Chain, with policy dividends and Trump's brand effect as support
Recently, the Trump family's crypto project WLFI announced plans to launch USD1, a US dollar stablecoin suitable for institutions. This move not only demonstrates the Trump family's ambition in the crypto field, but is also seen as a key step for them to comply with regulatory trends and seize the market by leveraging brand effects.
PANews
2025/03/26 15:24
Trading time: 15 projects started buybacks, Bitcoin and US stocks are correlated at several times the volatility level
Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
PANews
2025/03/26 14:30
