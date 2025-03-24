Ethereum’s growing pains: From ETF “bleeding” to on-chain weakness, can ETF staking boost the market?

Ethereum is going through a long period of growing pains, and the ETF staking proposal is seen by the market as a key variable for Ethereum to get out of the trough in the short term. Although it can affect the ETH supply and holder returns to a certain extent, it cannot directly solve Ethereum's core challenges such as ecological competition, L2 diversion or low market sentiment.