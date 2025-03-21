MEXC Exchange
Will Walrus, a decentralized storage project that has raised $140 million, become the DeepSeek moment of the SUI ecosystem?
From Walrus' perspective, it is not only an attempt to reshape the decentralized storage track by reducing costs by a hundredfold, but also a new layout of Mysten Labs to upgrade Sui's performance and optimize token economics.
PANews
2025/03/24 14:34
Trading time: The market has entered a phase of shrinking volume and volatility, Hayes bets BTC will reach $110,000
Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
PANews
2025/03/24 14:20
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.3.24)
A busy weekend
PANews
2025/03/24 11:46
Financing Weekly Report | 24 public financing events; Walrus Foundation announced raising $140 million, with Standard Crypto and a16z participating
The primary market has rebounded significantly, with 9 financings of over 10 million US dollars disclosed last week, and the infrastructure sector has become an investment focus.
PANews
2025/03/24 10:55
PA Daily | 24.3% of the total AUCTION tokens flowed into the CEX platform, and the price of the currency fell by 60%; BlackRock CEO predicts that Bitcoin can rise to 500,000 to 700,000 US dollars
He Yi responded to "project parties that are about to delist their tokens are buying votes for others": the ones that are not chosen will be delisted next time; movedrop will be launched in April; the 30-day KAITO token claim period has ended, and unclaimed tokens will be used to incentivize creators and users; in the past 7 days, NFT transaction volume fell 3.19% month-on-month to US$102 million, and the number of buyers and sellers increased by nearly 70%.
PANews
2025/03/23 17:19
A comprehensive exploration of the Indian crypto market: fertile ground for Web3 to achieve "eye-catching" data
Explore the development of the Indian ecosystem, regulatory challenges, and strategies for project success in this emerging market.
PANews
2025/03/23 13:30
PA Daily | The U.S. House Financial Services Committee is expected to review the draft stablecoin legislation on April 2; Haun Ventures plans to raise $1 billion for two new funds
The U.S. Treasury Department officially lifted sanctions on Tornado Cash; Zoth suffered a theft loss of $8.32 million, and the attacker's funds came from ChangeNOW; Tether is negotiating with a Big Four accounting firm on a reserve audit; AUCTION was suspected to have been pulled to a new high by a whale/institution and then fell back. The whale/institution currently holds 20% of the total tokens.
PANews
2025/03/22 17:17
Canary Capital frequently submits ETF applications. Has the copycat ETF application become a disguised advertising business?
Canary Capital, which was established only six months ago, has already submitted multiple applications for altcoin ETFs. However, this practice has also raised many questions about how big the real demand for these altcoin ETFs is? Or is this more of a gimmick and marketing trick?
PANews
2025/03/22 15:01
99% of airdrops are a waste of time. Don’t bother with these 5 popular projects.
True Alpha will never happen in a crowded place. Here are five popular “airdrop projects” for you to review briefly.
PANews
2025/03/21 17:40
Telegram founder regains his freedom, TON officially announces VC buys $400 million in tokens, and the development dilemma may usher in a turning point
The TON ecosystem has fallen into a period of pain due to the single narrative logic, imbalanced resource allocation, impact of external events and fluctuations in market cycles. At present, TON may usher in a turnaround after the traffic ebbs. The news that top Western venture capital firms have helped buy $400 million worth of tokens and that the platform has been exclusively tied to Telegram has brought new growth expectations to TON.
PANews
2025/03/21 16:52
