Coinbase Monthly Outlook: Liquidity inflection point has arrived, Bitcoin may bottom out in the coming weeks
Against the backdrop of liquidity easing after nearly six months of tightening, crypto asset prices may bottom out faster than most market participants expect.
PANews
2025/03/18 18:42
PA Daily | Spot gold hits a new high; CryptoQuant CEO believes that the BTC bull market cycle has ended
Binance Alpha has added TUT; Bithumb will list BMT tokens in the Korean won market; WLFI announced that it has included BTC, ETH, TRX, LINK, SUI, and ONDO in its strategic token reserves.
PANews
2025/03/18 17:30
Trading time: Bitcoin supply gap appears in the 70,000-80,000 range, and FOMC interest rate decision becomes the market focus
Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
PANews
2025/03/18 14:50
What signal does ARK Invest's increasing stake in Coinbase and reducing its stake in Block send? Why is it so clearly bullish on Bitcoin?
ARK Invest has recently made frequent changes to its holdings in crypto companies. The company, which manages $6 billion in assets, said in a report to investors that ARK Invest remains optimistic about BTC's long-term prospects. Why is ARK Invest so firmly optimistic about Bitcoin?
PANews
2025/03/18 14:17
Opinion: Ethereum needs to establish a value capture mechanism, otherwise it will become an outdated security layer
Optimism earns ~$321 in L2 fees for every $1 paid into ETH. Ethereum is not a free lunch. L2 should pay rent.
PANews
2025/03/18 14:08
BSC meme season login guide!
Keep up with the pace and seize the first crypto-native narrative season in 2025!
PANews
2025/03/18 11:41
PA Chart | A list of 35 BNB Chain ecosystem projects listed on Binance
In recent days, the BNB Chain ecosystem has been in full swing. With the MEME craze, the support of senior executives, continuous technical optimization, and increased ecological incentives, the transaction volume on the BNB Chain has increased significantly, and the community discussion has also increased significantly.
PANews
2025/03/18 11:35
The crisis hidden in the chart: America’s growing “debt snowball”
DOGE, led by Musk, has not played its role effectively, and the US government will fall into an economic crisis due to debt.
PANews
2025/03/17 17:50
Mubarak set off the BNB Chain Middle East MEME trend, CZ and He Yi came on stage to help the chain sentiment
Last weekend, MEME coins led by Mubarak helped revive the sentiment on the BNB Chain. The long-inactive P players switched to the Middle East time zone and followed the rhythm to participate in the carnival. In this MEME hype craze, Binance founders CZ and He Yi became the promoters of the craze, personally taking on the memes and creating memes. Various MEME hype materials pushed the craze to a new height.
PANews
2025/03/17 17:37
PA Daily | The Bank of Korea has never considered including BTC in its foreign exchange reserves; BNB chain's 24-hour transaction volume exceeds Solana
CZ: Not every AI agent needs to issue coins, and should focus on practicality; US Treasury Secretary: There is no guarantee that the United States will not fall into recession; Jinshi: There are rumors in the currency circle that Trump may use the sovereign fund to buy Bitcoin.
PANews
2025/03/17 17:30
