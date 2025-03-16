MEXC Exchange
Interview with the founder of Selini Capital: From poker player to trader, the secret of doubling the money every year for 13 consecutive years
"For 13 years, Selini Capital founder Jordi's net worth has almost doubled every year."
PANews
2025/03/17 16:05
Trading time: CZ brings BNB on-chain market heat, global central banks usher in "super week"
Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
PANews
2025/03/17 14:50
When AI meets RWA, how can on-chain real estate Propy create an efficient disintermediation model under the trend of artificial intelligence?
RWA is bringing more possibilities to the crypto world. At the same time, artificial intelligence and RWA are also being organically combined. Propy uses artificial intelligence technology and has become a typical case worthy of attention for the combination of the two technologies.
PANews
2025/03/17 13:37
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.3.17)
Meme coin from entry to mastery
PANews
2025/03/17 11:31
Fake collaboration, real traffic diversion? Can Sony Chain Soneium successfully launch mini games on the LINE platform?
Although Soneium has not yet reached a formal official cooperation with LINE, its strategic intention to rely on the 200 million active users of the LINE platform and expand the ecological influence through social games is self-evident.
PANews
2025/03/17 11:00
Financing Weekly Report | 14 public financing events; Encrypted payment company Mesh completes $82 million Series B financing, led by Paradigm
The heat of the primary market has decreased; in Q1 2025, venture capital funds in the AI industry were nearly US$20 billion, while US crypto venture capital financing in the same period was only US$861 million.
PANews
2025/03/17 09:24
Aave proposed a new plan, Horizon, to launch RWA products. The community was in an uproar, and the founder responded urgently...
Within days of the proposal being released, the community expressed strong opposition to the Horizon plan, especially questioning the potential issuance of new tokens and Horizon’s profit distribution mechanism.
PANews
2025/03/17 08:36
Weekly preview | The US SEC cryptocurrency working group held its first roundtable meeting; CME plans to launch SOL futures
In the coming week from March 17, 2025 to March 23, 2025, there are other blockchain news that are worth your attention.
PANews
2025/03/16 21:39
Behind the Failure of Solana SIMD-0228 Proposal: Governance Difficulties Under Node Interest Game
The most controversial SIMD-0228 proposal in Solana’s governance history ultimately failed with less than 66.6% of votes in favor. This vote was not only a technical debate on inflation reform, but also evolved into a war of interests among the validator class.
PANews
2025/03/16 11:12
Ten thousand words analyzing the operating logic of the traditional payment system, how does Cryptorails become the "superconductor" of payment?
This article mainly explores the complexity of traditional payment systems and how crypto payment systems (Cryptorails) can become a more efficient alternative. The article mentions the limitations of traditional payment networks (such as card payments, ACH, wire transfers, etc.) in terms of settlement time, cost, and international payments, while emphasizing how innovations such as stablecoins, DeFi, crypto wallets, and clear supervision can promote the maturity of crypto payments.
PANews
2025/03/16 09:34
