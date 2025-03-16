2025-08-01 Friday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Interview with the founder of Selini Capital: From poker player to trader, the secret of doubling the money every year for 13 consecutive years

Interview with the founder of Selini Capital: From poker player to trader, the secret of doubling the money every year for 13 consecutive years

&quot;For 13 years, Selini Capital founder Jordi&#39;s net worth has almost doubled every year.&quot;
LayerNet
NET$0.00010082-8.97%
Share
PANews2025/03/17 16:05
Trading time: CZ brings BNB on-chain market heat, global central banks usher in "super week"

Trading time: CZ brings BNB on-chain market heat, global central banks usher in "super week"

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Binance Coin
BNB$796.62+2.64%
Share
PANews2025/03/17 14:50
When AI meets RWA, how can on-chain real estate Propy create an efficient disintermediation model under the trend of artificial intelligence?

When AI meets RWA, how can on-chain real estate Propy create an efficient disintermediation model under the trend of artificial intelligence?

RWA is bringing more possibilities to the crypto world. At the same time, artificial intelligence and RWA are also being organically combined. Propy uses artificial intelligence technology and has become a typical case worthy of attention for the combination of the two technologies.
Moonveil
MORE$0.09994-0.10%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1292+3.60%
Allo
RWA$0.003544+6.55%
Share
PANews2025/03/17 13:37
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.3.17)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.3.17)

Meme coin from entry to mastery
Memecoin
MEME$0.002177+28.66%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1292+3.60%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00008835-0.28%
Share
PANews2025/03/17 11:31
Fake collaboration, real traffic diversion? Can Sony Chain Soneium successfully launch mini games on the LINE platform?

Fake collaboration, real traffic diversion? Can Sony Chain Soneium successfully launch mini games on the LINE platform?

Although Soneium has not yet reached a formal official cooperation with LINE, its strategic intention to rely on the 200 million active users of the LINE platform and expand the ecological influence through social games is self-evident.
Notcoin
NOT$0.002099+10.82%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001272+0.07%
Share
PANews2025/03/17 11:00
Financing Weekly Report | 14 public financing events; Encrypted payment company Mesh completes $82 million Series B financing, led by Paradigm

Financing Weekly Report | 14 public financing events; Encrypted payment company Mesh completes $82 million Series B financing, led by Paradigm

The heat of the primary market has decreased; in Q1 2025, venture capital funds in the AI industry were nearly US$20 billion, while US crypto venture capital financing in the same period was only US$861 million.
B
B$0.51723+2.95%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1292+3.60%
Share
PANews2025/03/17 09:24
Aave proposed a new plan, Horizon, to launch RWA products. The community was in an uproar, and the founder responded urgently...

Aave proposed a new plan, Horizon, to launch RWA products. The community was in an uproar, and the founder responded urgently...

Within days of the proposal being released, the community expressed strong opposition to the Horizon plan, especially questioning the potential issuance of new tokens and Horizon’s profit distribution mechanism.
AaveToken
AAVE$266.67-0.93%
Allo
RWA$0.003544+6.55%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001272+0.07%
Share
PANews2025/03/17 08:36
Weekly preview | The US SEC cryptocurrency working group held its first roundtable meeting; CME plans to launch SOL futures

Weekly preview | The US SEC cryptocurrency working group held its first roundtable meeting; CME plans to launch SOL futures

In the coming week from March 17, 2025 to March 23, 2025, there are other blockchain news that are worth your attention.
Solana
SOL$176.2+1.17%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001272+0.07%
Share
PANews2025/03/16 21:39
Behind the Failure of Solana SIMD-0228 Proposal: Governance Difficulties Under Node Interest Game

Behind the Failure of Solana SIMD-0228 Proposal: Governance Difficulties Under Node Interest Game

The most controversial SIMD-0228 proposal in Solana’s governance history ultimately failed with less than 66.6% of votes in favor. This vote was not only a technical debate on inflation reform, but also evolved into a war of interests among the validator class.
Notcoin
NOT$0.002099+10.82%
Share
PANews2025/03/16 11:12
Ten thousand words analyzing the operating logic of the traditional payment system, how does Cryptorails become the "superconductor" of payment?

Ten thousand words analyzing the operating logic of the traditional payment system, how does Cryptorails become the "superconductor" of payment?

This article mainly explores the complexity of traditional payment systems and how crypto payment systems (Cryptorails) can become a more efficient alternative. The article mentions the limitations of traditional payment networks (such as card payments, ACH, wire transfers, etc.) in terms of settlement time, cost, and international payments, while emphasizing how innovations such as stablecoins, DeFi, crypto wallets, and clear supervision can promote the maturity of crypto payments.
Moonveil
MORE$0.09994-0.10%
Ethereum Classic
ETC$21.14+1.29%
Alchemy
ACH$0.02169+0.41%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001979-4.62%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.03733-2.30%
Share
PANews2025/03/16 09:34

Trending News

More

World’s iris-scanner builder secures $5.5m in seed funding round

Data: Bitcoin whales have accumulated 1% of the total circulating supply of Bitcoin in the past four months

Top gainers and losers in crypto this week

US SEC rolls out ‘Project Crypto’ to rewrite rules for digital assets

Crypto Governance Crunch: Nearly 1 in 4 North American CFOs Plot 2027 Treasury Shift