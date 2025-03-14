MEXC Exchange
PA Daily | CZ "calls" Mubarak on Binance Square; VanEck applies to the US SEC to launch Avalanche ETF
Before taking office, "Crypto Czar" David Sacks sold more than $200 million in digital assets through individuals and his company; Shardeum launched an airdrop activity before the launch of the mainnet, and airdrop registration is now online; Binance Wallet announced the launch of an exclusive TGE, and early project applications are now open.
PANews
2025/03/15 17:32
February blockchain game report: Daily activity decreased by 16%, but user stickiness was strong, and blockchain game investment increased by 243% month-on-month
Blockchain gaming investments rose to $55 million, up 243% from January, with infrastructure accounting for 92% of all investments.
PANews
2025/03/15 13:13
Hyperliquid margin upgrade enlightenment: How does DeFi balance low risk and ecological game?
How can Hyperliquid margin be improved? How can DeFi features and low risk be balanced?
PANews
2025/03/14 17:42
PA Daily | The US court approved 3AC to expand its claim against FTX for $1.53 billion; the whale that was 50 times long on ETH began to go long on LINK
Zhu Su accused FTX of illegally selling 3AC's assets: Don't pardon SBF, he should be sentenced to 250 years in prison; Trump-backed WLFI completed token sales with a total financing of US$550 million; Coinbase included DOGINME (doginme) in its asset roadmap.
PANews
2025/03/14 17:30
Exploring the Mechanism Advantages and 5 Disadvantages of DeFi Platform Infinex
As a portfolio management platform, Infinex aims to achieve the security and usability of CEX and on-chain wallets.
PANews
2025/03/14 17:05
Base's L2 capital game: "plundering" Ethereum liquidity, triple increase in resources, technology and ecology
Compared with most L2 projects gradually entering the end of narrative dividends, Base has recently gained a double increase in capital inflow and attention. The growth of Base is inseparable from the resource advantages of the US crypto giant Coinbase, the continuous promotion of technological breakthroughs, and the hot promotion of ecosystems such as MEME and RWA.
PANews
2025/03/14 16:27
Trading time: $75,000 is the recent key support level for BTC, and Ethereum may repeat its 2019 trend
Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
PANews
2025/03/14 14:00
Economist Mark Carney officially takes office as Canada's Prime Minister. How will Bitcoin "critics" affect crypto policy?
As a heavyweight in the economic field, Carney has been called the "Bitcoin critic" for his negative comments on Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies.
PANews
2025/03/14 13:42
Viewpoint: It is not advisable to "buy at the bottom" at the moment, wait for these three situations to occur
Although the White House crypto summit and Bitcoin reserve news did not meet market expectations, current macro uncertainty is still the main reason for the recent market crash.
PANews
2025/03/14 12:23
Solana Sandwich Attack Returns: Priority Fees Become “Protection Fees”, and the “Dark Cycle” on the Chain Escalates Again
When Solana ecosystem fell into a trading volume decline due to the decline of MEME, a more hidden crisis is spreading. Recently, many users in the community complained that even if on-chain users paid priority fees (Tips), they still frequently encountered sandwich attacks.
PANews
2025/03/14 12:06
