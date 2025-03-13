2025-08-01 Friday

Crypto News

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.3.14)

PANews2025/03/14 11:43
Trump 2.0: What new changes are coming to cryptocurrency regulation? A review of key policy adjustments in the eight weeks since he took office

In just eight weeks, from the resignation of the SEC chairman, to Trump signing two consecutive executive orders - announcing the digital asset development plan and the official announcement of the Bitcoin strategic reserve, to the White House hosting the first digital asset summit, the crypto market continued to react, fluctuating up and down with various policy changes, and the entire industry was both excited and nervous.
PANews2025/03/14 09:19
The old tree blooms new flowers, Sonic ecosystem grows against the trend, a list of major native DeFi projects

Can Fantom find a new path after changing its name to Sonic?
PANews2025/03/13 18:00
PA Daily | Six members of Trump’s cabinet hold BTC or related investments; Ripple obtains Dubai license

Ripple obtains Dubai license and will provide encrypted payment services in the UAE; Founder of DeFiance Capital: The crypto market may have entered the final stage of the "Fat Protocol Theory"; CS2 skin investment performance exceeds cryptocurrencies and the S&P 500.
PANews2025/03/13 17:30
Another hot spot in the cold market: Clanker is becoming the preferred AI Agent launch platform on Base

Viral tokens like $DRB launched by Grok are emerging on the Clanker platform every day, and more AI Agent projects are using it as their preferred token issuance engine.
PANews2025/03/13 16:29
How does the unsecured lending protocol 3Jane change the on-chain market?

On-chain behavior will have off-chain consequences, and 3Jane will auction the bad assets to US collection agencies.
PANews2025/03/13 15:18
Trading time: ETH/BTC hits a nearly five-year low, Bitcoin may continue to dominate the market

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
PANews2025/03/13 14:50
CS2 accessories are rising against the market trend: When the "Dragon Sniper" is put on the chain, can the NFT market usher in summer again?

As a mature digital asset market that has existed for many years, the CS2 jewelry trading system may provide useful reference for the blockchain industry.
PANews2025/03/13 14:06
Binance joins hands with the UAE royal family: Sovereign fund MGX invests $2 billion to enter the crypto market, is Binance "making friends" with a low valuation?

After several acquisition rumors, Binance announced that it had received a $2 billion investment from Abu Dhabi investment institution MGX, which is the largest single investment in the history of cryptocurrencies. This transaction not only injected sufficient funds into Binance, but also brought strategic endorsement, resource support and policy protection from the UAE’s sovereign capital.
PANews2025/03/13 13:01
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.3.13)

The base chain has seen amazing data since yesterday
PANews2025/03/13 10:40

