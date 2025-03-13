Trump 2.0: What new changes are coming to cryptocurrency regulation? A review of key policy adjustments in the eight weeks since he took office

In just eight weeks, from the resignation of the SEC chairman, to Trump signing two consecutive executive orders - announcing the digital asset development plan and the official announcement of the Bitcoin strategic reserve, to the White House hosting the first digital asset summit, the crypto market continued to react, fluctuating up and down with various policy changes, and the entire industry was both excited and nervous.