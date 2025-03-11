MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-01 Friday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
From Livermore to Crypto Whales: A century-long trading war, revealing the offensive and defensive game behind the $300 million order on Hyperliquid
The king of the market this time also successfully traded on a large scale, and took the initiative to liquidate his positions when market liquidity was insufficient, performing an extreme operation that triggered the market's worship.
ORDER
$0.1191
-4.94%
KING
$0.0002028
-21.72%
Share
PANews
2025/03/13 09:03
PA Daily | About 137 million USDT transferred to Binance; Senator Lummis's resubmitted Bitcoin bill allows the United States to reserve more than 1 million BTC
Metaplanet purchased an additional 162 bitcoins, increasing its holdings to 3,050; Tesla rebounded 3.7%, and the share prices of Strategy and Coinbase both rebounded significantly; the encrypted payment company Mesh completed an $82 million Series B financing round, led by Paradigm.
BTC
$117,241.74
+0.74%
MORE
$0.09994
-0.10%
B
$0.51718
+2.94%
Share
PANews
2025/03/12 17:30
Crypto infrastructure that drives both technology and applications, how does Quai Network open up the PayFi highway?
The L1 blockchain Quai Network, which was officially launched on its mainnet not long ago, has created a cryptographic infrastructure driven by both technology and applications, which can help unlock more potential for PayFi. Its innovative design can break the efficiency bottleneck of traditional payments and the scalability problem of blockchain, thus paving the way for seamless connection between the crypto economy and the real world.
MORE
$0.09994
-0.10%
NOT
$0.002096
+10.66%
L1
$0.00667
+0.15%
QUAI
$0.051
-1.06%
Share
PANews
2025/03/12 16:30
Trading time: The fifth anniversary of 312 and the arrival of CPI, the short-term trend of Bitcoin may usher in a key battle
Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Share
PANews
2025/03/12 13:50
Behind the U.S. stock chain: the narrative is lively, but the market is quiet. Can new wine in old bottles become the engine of the second curve of the bull market?
As the market continues to be sluggish, can stock tokenization, this “old wine in a new bottle”, become a new narrative for building a bottom?
U
$0.01087
-2.33%
SECOND
$0.0000135
-24.58%
BULL
$0.003868
-0.76%
Share
PANews
2025/03/12 13:04
Exclusive interview with Gavin, founder of Polkadot: From multi-chain network to world computer, decrypting JAM computing platform and Web3 innovation path
2025 is a critical year for Polkadot's transformation. Gavin Wood started his Asia tour with his latest technological achievement, JAM. In the Hangzhou event, PANews conducted an exclusive interview with this Web3 industry leader, and discussed in depth Polkadot's technological innovation, ecological development, and his unique insights into the future of Web3.
JAM
$0.000059
-0.16%
FUTURE
$0.11691
-2.06%
MULTI
$0.08055
+1.15%
Share
PANews
2025/03/12 11:00
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.3.12)
Murad's holdings have shrunk by more than 80% in the past two months
MORE
$0.09994
-0.10%
MEME
$0.002173
+28.42%
AI
$0.1291
+3.52%
MEMES
$0.00008835
-0.28%
Share
PANews
2025/03/12 10:49
#StayTrue312 Every crash is the starting point of the next bull market.
Most importantly, stay alive.
BULL
$0.003868
-0.76%
Share
PANews
2025/03/12 10:22
Avalanche competes for ETF: US concept dividends are supported, executive turmoil and ecological problems remain to be solved
Today, Avalanche is exploring new growth paths through technology upgrades, ecosystem expansion, and real-world applications. Although on-chain activity has picked up recently, management turmoil and external market pressures have made it difficult for the ecosystem to fully recover.
Share
PANews
2025/03/11 20:00
From AI Agents to Autonomous Companies: How Spectral Labs is Reshaping Decentralized Finance with the Lux Framework
Through the AI enterprise framework Lux, Spectral enables AI agents to autonomously execute transactions, optimize portfolios, manage risks, and even operate entire autonomous companies. It has also recently opened recruitment interviews for its first AI hedge fund, Agent Spectra.
FUND
$0.02798
+3.62%
AI
$0.1291
+3.52%
Share
PANews
2025/03/11 19:00
Trending News
More
World’s iris-scanner builder secures $5.5m in seed funding round
Data: Bitcoin whales have accumulated 1% of the total circulating supply of Bitcoin in the past four months
Top gainers and losers in crypto this week
US SEC rolls out ‘Project Crypto’ to rewrite rules for digital assets
Crypto Governance Crunch: Nearly 1 in 4 North American CFOs Plot 2027 Treasury Shift