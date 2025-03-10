MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-01 Friday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Stablecoin supply hits all-time high, which investment strategies will profit from it?
The most attractive investment opportunities may come from new infrastructure, consumer applications and revenue-generating products that have not yet been launched. New tokens often attract higher market attention.
NOT
$0.002099
+10.82%
Share
PANews
2025/03/11 17:55
PA Daily | BitMEX co-founder predicts BTC may bottom out at $70,000; JPMorgan Chase raises the probability of a U.S. recession to 40%
The author of "Rich Dad Poor Dad" warned that the economic engines of the United States, Germany and Japan are in trouble: he suggested investing in gold, BTC, etc.; Meme coin KOL Murad's investment portfolio has shrunk by more than 80% in the past two months to less than 10 million US dollars; VanEck has registered Avalanche ETF in Delaware.
BTC
$117,241.83
+0.74%
MORE
$0.0999
-0.14%
GOLD
$0.00000000000023
-4.16%
MEME
$0.002177
+28.66%
U
$0.01085
-2.51%
Share
PANews
2025/03/11 17:30
Trading time: Crypto market pulls back across the board, Ethereum nearly halved since the beginning of the year
Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Share
PANews
2025/03/11 14:30
The True Value of Data Availability: Celestia’s Revenue Potential
“$1 billion in annual revenue is easily achievable.”
Share
PANews
2025/03/11 12:50
"312" previewed in advance? More than $120 million in on-chain liquidation is approaching, and the crypto market is still waiting for key catalysts
Coinciding with the fifth anniversary of the 312 incident, the crypto market once again experienced an across-the-board decline, and the large-scale liquidation wave on the chain exacerbated the panic in the market.
MORE
$0.0999
-0.14%
Share
PANews
2025/03/11 12:31
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.3.11)
Take, set, save!
MEME
$0.002177
+28.66%
AI
$0.1293
+3.68%
MEMES
$0.00008835
-0.28%
Share
PANews
2025/03/11 10:14
Coinbase takes advantage of US regulation: VIP treatment at the White House summit, tokenized stocks, expansion, and M&A rumors
Coinbase has been making a lot of moves recently, from easing the regulatory environment to expanding its business. At the White House Digital Asset Summit, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong enjoyed "VIP" treatment, further highlighting the company's lobbying influence in Washington.
LOT
$0.02087
-1.97%
WHITE
$0.0004668
+2.05%
HOUSE
$0.018233
+41.40%
Share
PANews
2025/03/10 21:16
PA Daily | Arthur Hayes warns of $78,000 support level; $1.8 billion of ETH flowed out of the exchange last week
Today, the Fear and Greed Index dropped to 20, and the level turned to extreme panic; JD.com is recruiting stablecoin policy researchers who are required to understand Web3 and blockchain technology; Spanish bank BBVA has been approved to provide BTC and ETH trading services.
BTC
$117,241.83
+0.74%
COM
$0.021212
-4.81%
FEAR
$0.02246
-0.39%
BANK
$0.05651
+1.50%
ETH
$3,750.75
+0.67%
Share
PANews
2025/03/10 17:30
What will happen to BTC after it drops to $80,000? A brief analysis of the four most likely scenarios
Based on different market perspectives, four scenarios based on three time frames are most likely to happen to Bitcoin.
BTC
$117,241.83
+0.74%
Share
PANews
2025/03/10 17:14
An overview of the six current narratives: Where is liquidity headed next?
When the market is flat, it’s a good time to make a plan: think carefully about what will happen next, where the narrative is formed, and where liquidity will eventually flow. Including ETH staking, alt-ETFs, buybacks, robots, etc.
SIX
$0.0205
-1.63%
ETC
$21.15
+1.34%
ETH
$3,750.75
+0.67%
ALT
$0.00289
+1.61%
FLOW
$0.3766
-0.58%
Share
PANews
2025/03/10 15:54
Trending News
More
World’s iris-scanner builder secures $5.5m in seed funding round
Data: Bitcoin whales have accumulated 1% of the total circulating supply of Bitcoin in the past four months
Top gainers and losers in crypto this week
US SEC rolls out ‘Project Crypto’ to rewrite rules for digital assets
Crypto Governance Crunch: Nearly 1 in 4 North American CFOs Plot 2027 Treasury Shift