Crypto Market Q2 and Q3 Predictions: AI Agents will gradually be implemented, and a new round of hype will come
As demand for small and medium-sized AI tokens recovers, launch platforms will regain attention.
PANews
2025/03/07 17:29
Behind the “underestimated” Solana DeFi: How to break the “ecological internal friction” between high-yield staking and lending protocols?
After the MEME craze subsided, the transaction volume on the Solana chain plummeted by more than 90%; the 7%-8% staking yield of the validator node sucked away liquidity like a black hole, and the lending protocol struggled under the yield suppression.
PANews
2025/03/07 16:41
The U.S. SEC collectively withdraws lawsuits against crypto companies. What other actions are worth looking forward to from the regulator?
If the Trump administration takes the three steps outlined below, it could be evidence that they value cryptocurrencies and care about the market.
PANews
2025/03/07 14:16
OSL Trading Hours: Analysts’ views diverge, prepare for further market volatility
Daily market key data review and trend analysis, jointly produced by PANews and OSL.
PANews
2025/03/07 11:45
Trump's promised strategic Bitcoin reserve is here! Confiscated storage is not as good as expected, or more Bitcoin can be obtained without increasing the burden on taxpayers
US President Trump has officially signed an executive order to establish a strategic Bitcoin reserve and a digital asset reserve. Since both reserves are mainly supported by "proceeds from criminal or civil asset forfeiture", the market has a negative reaction in the short term. However, some analysts pointed out that there may still be positive news about the "Bitcoin strategic reserve" in the subsequent congressional legislation.
PANews
2025/03/07 11:28
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.3.7)
There aren’t many hot spots on the chain
PANews
2025/03/07 10:15
Is there any hope for ETH? Make Ethereum cool again
Ethereum should take proactive measures to incentivize projects within the ecosystem to maintain a consistent vision, rather than relying on the market’s spontaneous alignment.
PANews
2025/03/07 08:30
Analyst: The Uniswap Foundation has passed a huge investment plan of US$165.5 million, but why do I think it is only a temporary solution and not a fundamental solution?
UNI holders are like "cows" that are about to be squeezed dry, and the value of their tokens has never been captured.
PANews
2025/03/06 18:15
PA Daily | Trump family project WLFI increases holdings of ETH, WBTC and MOVE; BTC whale with a cost price of nearly $10,000 is suspected of selling BTC
Coinbase will list the Renzo (REZ) token; DoubleZero Foundation completed a $28 million financing at a valuation of $400 million; Elixir launched an airdrop qualification check page.
PANews
2025/03/06 17:30
Exclusive interview with Gate.io founder Han Lin: 12 years of exploration from a PhD in science and engineering to crypto trading
Currently, the U.S. stock market has a huge impact on the crypto market, so it is difficult to use a fixed four-year cycle to measure market fluctuations.
PANews
2025/03/06 17:20
