Hyperliquid’s revenue engine revealed: a victory for incremental decentralization

HYPE has a unique revenue engine that combines an exchange and a smart contract platform, and may become the highest-earning blockchain.
PANews2025/03/06 15:21
Trillion-dollar trading volume, 60% perpetual contract market share, and an average of $400 million in daily on-chain settlements - Hyperliquid, a decentralized exchange that has been established for less than two years, is eroding the contract market of centralized exchanges with a series of disruptive data.
PANews2025/03/06 14:29
SOL on-chain market begins to recover
PANews2025/03/06 10:39
The whale that received the most ETH in the Genesis Trading liquidation payout has sold 40,000 ETH in the past two days; more than 95.25 million XRP were transferred from OKX to an unknown wallet, equivalent to approximately US$236 million; Berachain co-founder: regrets selling too much token supply to VCs, and currently hopes to minimize community dilution.
PANews2025/03/05 17:30
There are not many negative factors left at present, so we can focus on the positive news that may arrive on March 7.
PANews2025/03/05 15:28
Aave is about to join the DeFi dividend army. On March 4, the Aave community proposed a new proposal to update its token economic model, which will not only strengthen its competitive advantage in the liquidity battle, but also accelerate DeFi&#39;s transformation to a sustainable value capture model.
PANews2025/03/05 13:51
As a star project of the Solana ecosystem, Jupiter once played a core role with its high liquidity share, but the Libra scandal and the overall ecological crisis have plunged it into a quagmire. Despite this, Jupiter is trying to send a signal to the outside world that it can break through the headwind through multiple strategies such as ecological expansion, token repurchase plan, and product iteration.
PANews2025/03/05 13:00
Daily market key data review and trend analysis, jointly produced by PANews and OSL.
PANews2025/03/05 11:20
Pump.fun trading volume fell 94% from January
PANews2025/03/05 10:46
Trump's national reserve plan boosted the market, but it returned to square one in less than a day. In the midst of the warm and cold weather, it is a good idea to concentrate on studying potential projects.
PANews2025/03/05 10:30

