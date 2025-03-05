MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-01 Friday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Hyperliquid’s revenue engine revealed: a victory for incremental decentralization
HYPE has a unique revenue engine that combines an exchange and a smart contract platform, and may become the highest-earning blockchain.
HYPE
$42.34
+1.58%
SMART
$0.004241
+0.59%
Share
PANews
2025/03/06 15:21
Transactions exceed one trillion US dollars, with an average daily liquidation amount of 400 million US dollars. Hyperliquid has become a giant whale on the chain "casino"
Trillion-dollar trading volume, 60% perpetual contract market share, and an average of $400 million in daily on-chain settlements - Hyperliquid, a decentralized exchange that has been established for less than two years, is eroding the contract market of centralized exchanges with a series of disruptive data.
Share
PANews
2025/03/06 14:29
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.3.6)
SOL on-chain market begins to recover
SOL
$176.09
+1.38%
MEME
$0.002175
+28.69%
AI
$0.1293
+3.93%
MEMES
$0.00008835
-0.28%
Share
PANews
2025/03/06 10:39
PA Daily | Binance will list RedStone (RED) spot; about $236 million of XRP was withdrawn from OKX
The whale that received the most ETH in the Genesis Trading liquidation payout has sold 40,000 ETH in the past two days; more than 95.25 million XRP were transferred from OKX to an unknown wallet, equivalent to approximately US$236 million; Berachain co-founder: regrets selling too much token supply to VCs, and currently hopes to minimize community dilution.
RED
$0.3449
-5.35%
MORE
$0.0999
-0.14%
SPOT
$0.0000000000000000000062
+0.06%
WALLET
$0.02355
+13.33%
XRP
$3.0691
+0.59%
Share
PANews
2025/03/05 17:30
Is it a good time to buy the bottom of Bitcoin? Let the data chart speak for itself
There are not many negative factors left at present, so we can focus on the positive news that may arrive on March 7.
NOT
$0.002101
+10.98%
Share
PANews
2025/03/05 15:28
Aave joins the dividend army: over 100 million cash reserves start repurchase, or there will be favorable DeFi policies
Aave is about to join the DeFi dividend army. On March 4, the Aave community proposed a new proposal to update its token economic model, which will not only strengthen its competitive advantage in the liquidity battle, but also accelerate DeFi's transformation to a sustainable value capture model.
AAVE
$266.7
-0.92%
NOT
$0.002101
+10.98%
ARMY
$0.0309
-2.21%
DEFI
$0.001981
-4.53%
TOKEN
$0.01652
+5.62%
Share
PANews
2025/03/05 13:51
From the Libra scandal to Solana’s loss of money, can Jupiter’s multi-strategy layout restore market confidence?
As a star project of the Solana ecosystem, Jupiter once played a core role with its high liquidity share, but the Libra scandal and the overall ecological crisis have plunged it into a quagmire. Despite this, Jupiter is trying to send a signal to the outside world that it can break through the headwind through multiple strategies such as ecological expansion, token repurchase plan, and product iteration.
CORE
$0.5158
-0.32%
STAR
$0.007856
-0.29%
TOKEN
$0.01652
+5.62%
MULTI
$0.0806
+1.21%
Share
PANews
2025/03/05 13:00
OSL Trading Hours: The overall market maintains a bearish trend, and March 7 may become the key to the price trend of cryptocurrencies
Daily market key data review and trend analysis, jointly produced by PANews and OSL.
Share
PANews
2025/03/05 11:20
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.3.5)
Pump.fun trading volume fell 94% from January
MEME
$0.002175
+28.69%
AI
$0.1293
+3.93%
FUN
$0.011174
-6.26%
MEMES
$0.00008835
-0.28%
Share
PANews
2025/03/05 10:46
In the midst of the warm and cold times, we will comprehensively sort out the potential projects in the AI Agent track
Trump's national reserve plan boosted the market, but it returned to square one in less than a day. In the midst of the warm and cold weather, it is a good idea to concentrate on studying potential projects.
IDEA
$0.000081
+4.65%
AI
$0.1293
+3.93%
TRUMP
$9.116
+0.20%
Share
PANews
2025/03/05 10:30
Trending News
More
Trump says tariff deadline won't be extended
US SEC green lights in-kind creations and redemptions for Bitcoin and Ethereum ETPs
Top gainers and losers in crypto this week
Crypto Governance Crunch: Nearly 1 in 4 North American CFOs Plot 2027 Treasury Shift
Closing arguments in Tornado Cash developer case focus on privacy rights, with prosecutors alleging facilitating profiteering.